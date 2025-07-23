Cynomi’s 2025 State of the vCISO Report Reveals an Over 300% Increase in Service Adoption and Major Efficiency Gains from AI

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynomi, a leading vCISO platform provider for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), today announced the release of the company’s 2025 State of the vCISO Report. The report contains several updates and new findings including data revealing that AI is rapidly transforming the way service providers deliver cybersecurity and compliance management, with vCISO services emerging as one of the fastest-growing areas of opportunity.

The percentage of managed service providers offering vCISO services has more than tripled year-over-year, rising from 21% to 67%. As demand accelerates, providers are turning to AI as their “secret weapon” for delivering advanced services with higher profitability and fewer resources.

Among the key findings:

AI is already delivering major time savings in vCISO workloads with a 68% average workflow reduction.

81% of vCISO service providers already use AI and automation in their vCISO practices. An additional 15% are planning to implement such tools in the next 12 months.

Providers estimate AI can reduce labor time by 58% across cybersecurity and compliance service delivery.

Despite the growing need for advanced services, many service providers cite several challenges to scaling including high initial costs, lack of skilled personnel and too many time consuming tasks. AI-powered platforms offer a path forward by reducing labor hours and simplifying complex cybersecurity and compliance challenges.

“When we launched the State of the vCISO survey three years ago, it was clear that service providers were just beginning to recognize the potential of strategic cybersecurity offerings. Today, that shift is in full swing,” said David Primor, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Cynomi. “The sharp rise in vCISO adoption along with the growing role of AI confirms what we’ve long believed, cybersecurity is no longer just about protection, it’s a business growth driver. With the backing of our funding round, at Cynomi we’re committed to helping our partners stay ahead of the curve, and this research helps us all see what’s coming next."

Cynomi’s AI-powered platform is purpose-built to support this shift, enabling MSPs and MSSPs to deliver vCISO services faster, with greater efficiency at scale. From automated risk assessments to compliance readiness and remediation planning, Cynomi reduces manual work by up to 70%, helping providers increase margins, expand customer lifetime value, and maintain a competitive edge.

For more insights from Cynomi’s State of the vCISO Report please visit https://cynomi.com/state-of-the-vciso-2025

About Cynomi

Cynomi offers a central cybersecurity hub for MSPs and MSSPs, designed to scale cybersecurity and compliance services while improving clients’ security posture. Acting as a CISO Copilot, the AI-powered platform standardizes processes and provides step by step guidance, making it easier to manage cybersecurity for more clients while boosting productivity and improving service quality. Automating processes like risk assessment and management, compliance readiness, remediation planning and reporting, Cynomi reduces manual work by up to 70% to accelerate cybersecurity and compliance journeys.

Founded in 2020 with the vision that every company deserves a CISO, Cynomi is trusted by MSPs, MSSPs, and consultancies worldwide. Backed by leading venture capital firms, the company operates globally with offices in Israel, the UK, and the USA.

To learn more about Cynomi’s solution for organizations, MSPs, MSSPs and cyber consultancies, visit www.cynomi.com.