FFB Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

FRESNO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFB Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTCQX: FFBB), the parent company of FFB Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $6.04 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $8.08 million, or $2.54 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, and $8.10 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net income was $14.13 million, or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $15.87 million, or $4.99 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. All results are unaudited.

Second Quarter 2025 Summary: As of, or for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024:

Operating revenue (net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income) increased 11% to $27.35 million.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 1% to $11.58 million.

Net income decreased 25% to $6.04 million.

Return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 13.75%.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 1.59%.

Net interest margin contracted 22 basis points to 5.09% from 5.31%.

Total assets increased 2% to $1.47 billion.

Total portfolio of loans increased 13% to $1.09 billion.

Total deposits increased 6% to $1.23 billion.

Shareholder equity increased 17% to $173.91 million.

Book value per common share increased 22% to $56.87.

The Company’s tangible common equity ratio was 11.80%, while the Bank’s regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.41%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.61% at June 30, 2025.





“During the quarter FFB Bank was recognized as #1 in American Banker's top-performing public banks with under $2B in assets and #34 in S&P Global's 100 best-performing US community banks of 2024, for bank's under $3B in assets,” said Steve Miller, President & CEO. “This recognition is a testament to the consistent success we've enjoyed, and a reminder of the results we expect and continue to strive toward. As we navigate the challenges this year has brought, we're proud to build upon our history of success."

"During the quarter we have made continued and timely progress on the matters outlined in our consent order, although ultimate compliance will be determined by our regulators. We are confident we can continue to address these items going forward. Although the added resource allocation to properly address the order will have near-term impacts to our performance, we feel that building a best in-class compliance and risk frame-work will enable the bank to drive results over the long-term."

Update on Stock Repurchase Program:

On January 22, 2025, the Company announced that it had authorized a plan to utilize up to $15.0 million of capital to repurchase shares of the Company’s common stock. As of June 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased 133,021 shares, at an average price of $76.79, totaling $10.22 million. This represents approximately 5.33% of total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025 the Company repurchased 91,106 shares, at an average price of $74.58, totaling $6.79 million. These purchases represent approximately 3.54% of total shareholders' equity at June 30, 2025.

Under the terms of the repurchase plan, the Company may repurchase shares of the Company's common stock from time to time, through December 31, 2025, in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. Repurchases under the plan may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which would permit shares to be repurchased by the Company when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The timing, manner, price and exact amount of any repurchases by the Company will be determined at the Company’s discretion and depend on various factors including the performance of the Company's stock price, general market and economic conditions, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant factors. Through December 31, 2025, the repurchase plan may be discontinued, suspended or restarted at any time.

Results of Operations

Quarter ended June 30, 2025:

Operating revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses and non-interest income, increased 11% to $27.35 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $24.73 million for the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 4% from $28.48 million for the first quarter of 2025.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased 5% to $18.11 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $17.31 million for the same quarter a year ago, and decreased 4% to $18.90 million from last quarter. “Net interest income has benefited from strong loan portfolio growth, partially offset by higher funding costs,” said Bhavneet Gill, Chief Financial Officer. "We have been able to capitalize on a higher yielding loan portfolio, but that yield was impacted by a $261,000 interest reversal as loans, totaling $11.86 million, were placed on non-accrual during the quarter."

The Company’s net interest margin (“NIM”) decreased by 22 basis points to 5.09% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 5.31% for the second quarter of 2024, and decreased 26 basis points from 5.35% for the preceding quarter. “The decrease in NIM is primarily the result of an increase in deposit and borrowing interest expense, and the decrease in investment interest income. During the quarter, average non-interest bearing deposits decreased $37.67 million. The resulting shift in the deposit portfolio saw the cost of deposits increase 13 basis points,” noted Gill. "During the second quarter of 2025 we sold $48.05 million in investment securities to generate liquidity ahead of anticipated deposit outflows due to ISO partner exits. That transaction was the driver of the decrease in investment interest income in the current quarter and will result in lower investment income in future quarters."

The yield on earning assets was 6.18% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 6.40% for the second quarter a year ago, and 6.31% for the previous quarter. The cost to fund earning assets increased to 1.09% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 0.96% for the previous quarter, and 1.10% for the same quarter a year earlier. This increase is the result of an increase in brokered deposits and overnight borrowings during the quarter due to ISO deposit outflow that occurred in early June.

Total non-interest income was $9.24 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $7.42 million for the second quarter of 2024, and $9.58 million for the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income, from the second quarter of 2024, was driven by more gain on the sale of loans, higher merchant services revenue, and a reduction in loss on sale of investments. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in non-interest income was attributed to a decrease in merchant services revenue, partially offset by more gain on the sale of loans.

Merchant services revenue increased 9% to $6.61 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $6.07 million from the second quarter of 2024. The increase over prior year was primarily related to higher volume across ISO partner sponsorship lines and higher gross revenue related to FFB Payments. Merchant services revenue decreased from $7.86 million when compared to the first quarter of 2025 as a result of seasonality and the loss of a significant FFB Payments direct merchant.

During the first and second quarters of 2025, ISO Partner Sponsorship volumes included $2.78 billion and $2.56 billion in volume, respectively, for the ISO partners that were exited in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, the first and second quarters of 2025 included ISO Partner Sponsorship revenues of $990,000 and $1.09 million, respectively, from the ISO partners that were exited in the second quarter of 2025. "These ISO exits were driven by our efforts to comply with the Consent Order and designed to ensure best in class oversight. We anticipate replacing this volume and revenue through growth in FFB Payments and with our remaining ISO partners as we move forward," said Miller.

Merchant ISO Processing Volumes(in thousands) Source Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 5,347,695 $ 5,007,998 $ 4,891,643 $ 4,556,868 $ 4,391,365 FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants 20,766 21,551 22,950 24,661 24,414 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 71,746 97,095 91,133 64,512 76,059 Total volume $ 5,440,207 $ 5,126,644 $ 5,005,726 $ 4,646,041 $ 4,491,838





Merchant ISO Processing Revenues(in thousands) Source of Revenue Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Net Revenue*: ISO Partner Sponsorship $ 2,654 $ 2,410 $ 2,535 $ 2,284 $ 2,156 Gross Revenue: FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants 727 745 764 810 795 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 3,228 4,709 4,262 2,476 3,117 3,955 5,454 5,026 3,286 3,912 Gross Expense: FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants 708 616 638 723 675 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 2,179 2,558 2,511 1,766 1,989 2,887 3,174 3,149 2,489 2,664 Net Revenue: FFB Payments - Sub-ISO Merchants 19 129 126 87 120 FFB Payments - Direct Merchants 1,049 2,151 1,751 710 1,128 FFB Payments Net Revenue 1,068 2,280 1,877 797 1,248 Net Merchant Services Income: $ 3,722 $ 4,690 $ 4,412 $ 3,081 $ 3,404 *ISO Partnership Sponsorship is recognized net of expense in Merchant Services Income. FFB Payments revenues are recognized gross in Merchant Services Income and Merchant Services expenses are recognized in Non-Interest Expense.



Total deposit fee income increased 1% to $854,000 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $847,000 for the second quarter of 2024, and increased 1% from $849,000 for the previous quarter.

There was a $1.45 million gain on the sale of loans during the second quarter of 2025, compared to a gain on the sale of loans of $509,000 during the second quarter 2024, and a gain on the sale of loans of $261,000 in the previous quarter. There was a $243,000 loss on the sale of investments during the second quarter of 2025, compared to a $459,000 loss recorded during the second quarter of 2024, and no loss recorded in the previous quarter. The gain on the sale of loans was the result of $16.95 million in SBA loans sold and a $31.77 million RE-multifamily loan sale package that was completed during the quarter. These sales contributed $968,000 and $482,000 in gain respectively.

Non-interest expense increased 19% to $15.77 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $13.29 million for the second quarter 2024, and decreased 4% from $16.47 million from the previous quarter. The increase on a year-over-year comparison was driven by increases in salaries and employee benefits expense, and increases in other operating expense, primarily data and software related expenses and professional fees. Compared to the first quarter of 2025 the decrease in non-interest expense was attributed to a decrease in merchant services operating expenses, marketing expense, director fess, and operational losses.

Salaries and employee benefits increased 19% to $8.00 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $6.72 million for the second quarter 2024. The increase year-over-year was primarily the result of expense associated with the increase in full-time employees. Full-time employees increased to 181 at June 30, 2025, compared to 147 full-time employees a year earlier, and 175 full-time employees from the previous quarter. Total salaries and employee benefits decreased 1% from $8.06 million in the previous quarter. The decrease when compared to the first quarter of 2025 is the result of a decrease in payroll tax expense and increased loan originations, partially offset by higher salary expense from additional full-time employees. Compensation related direct costs associated with loan originations offset salary and employee benefits expense upon loan origination.

Occupancy and equipment expenses decreased 19% from a year ago, representing 2% of non-interest expense, and remained consistent with the preceding quarter. Merchant operating expense totaled $2.89 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $2.66 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.17 million for the previous quarter. The change in merchant operating expense is attributed to fluctuations in volume and revenue for the FFB Payments lines of business. Merchant operating expenses include interchange fees, chargebacks, partnership fees, and other card brand fees.

Other operating expense increased 31% or $1.07 million to $4.53 million from a year earlier and decreased 7% or $357,000 from the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase was driven by increases of $458,000 in data and software related expense, $327,000 in professional fees, $136,000 in regulatory assessment expense, and $127,000 in marketing expense. The increase in data and software expense and professional fees, which include legal, audit, and consulting fees, are primarily due to actions taken to enhance the Company's AML/CFT, compliance, and merchant services programs.

The efficiency ratio was 57.15% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 52.74% for the same quarter a year ago, and 57.83% for the preceding quarter. The efficiency ratio can fluctuate period-over-period based on changes in merchant services' gross revenues and associated expenses. The Company also calculates an adjusted efficiency ratio where the merchant services' gross expense, which is included in non-interest expense, is netted against merchant services' revenue in non-interest income. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 52.14% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 47.15% for the same quarter a year ago, and 52.54% for the previous quarter.

“Over the last few quarters, we've made intentional investments in people and technology to ensure that the bank can efficiently scale moving forward, and specifically to support our payment ecosystem, product development, regional expansion, and compliance/risk management initiatives. We saw elevated legal, audit, and technology related expenses in the first half of the year mostly related to addressing the Consent Order,” said Miller.

Six months ended June 30, 2025:

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, operating revenue increased 15% to $55.83 million, compared to $48.34 million for the same period in 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net interest income before the provision for credit losses increased 11% to $37.01 million, compared to $33.44 million for the same period in 2024. The increase in revenue is attributed to growth in the loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in investment interest income, an increase in interest bearing liabilities, and the cost of funds. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the yield on earning assets was 6.24% compared to 6.27% for the same period in 2024, while the cost to fund earning assets was 1.02% for the six months ended June 30, 2025, compared to 1.05% for the same period in 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, non-interest income increased 26% to $18.82 million compared to $14.90 million for the same period in 2024. Deposit fee income increased 4% to $1.70 million resulting from growth in business demand deposit accounts. The year-over-year growth in non-interest income was also largely attributable to the decrease in loss on sale of investments, an increase in the gain on sale of loans, and an increase in merchant services revenue.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, operating expenses increased by 24% to $32.24 million from $25.99 million for the same period in 2024. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased 21% to $16.06 million as a result of the increase in FTE. There was a 21% increase in merchant services operating expenses, to $6.06 million, which represents 19% of total operating expenses for six months ended June 30, 2025. Other operating expenses increased 38% to $9.41 million due to a $711,000 increase in technology related expenses, increases of $683,000 in professional fees, and increase of $389,000 in marketing expense, and a $293,000 increase in operational losses.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the efficiency ratio was 57.49%, compared to 52.85% for the same period ended June 30, 2024. The adjusted efficiency ratio was 52.34%, compared to 47.48% for the same period ended June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 2% to $1.47 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.44 billion at June 30, 2024, and decreased 6% compared to March 31, 2025.

The total portfolio of loans increased 13%, or $122.20 million, to $1.09 billion, compared to $969.76 million at June 30, 2024, and remained consistent with the $1.09 billion reported at March 31, 2025.

Commercial real estate loans increased 22% year-over-year to $683.74 million, representing 63% of total loans at June 30, 2025. The CRE portfolio includes approximately $254.16 million in multi-family loans originated by the Southern California team that the Company may consider selling at some point in the future for liquidity and concentration management. The multi-family portfolio includes $74.32 million in short-term bridge loans for transitional projects of multi-family properties. The short-term bridge loans are conservatively underwritten with minimum DSCR and liquidity requirements. The bank continues to market our bridge loan product in a more measured approach, keeping to our conservative underwriting standards. The real estate construction and land development loan portfolio decreased 84% from a year ago to $12.78 million, representing 1% of total loans, while residential RE 1-4 family loans totaled $17.07 million, or 2% of loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $17.44 million one year ago.

The commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio increased 15% to $266.81 million, at June 30, 2025, compared to $232.79 million a year earlier, and increased 3% from $260.06 million at March 31, 2025. C&I loans represented 24% of total loans at June 30, 2025. Agriculture loans represented 10% of the loan portfolio at June 30, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the SBA, USDA, and other government agencies guaranteed loans totaled $53.36 million, or 4.9% of the loan portfolio.

Investment securities totaled $254.18 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $345.49 million a year earlier, and decreased $59.65 million from $313.83 million at March 31, 2025. Investment securities were sold during the quarter to generate liquidity ahead of anticipated deposit outflows due to ISO partner exits. The investment portfolio consists of mortgage-backed and municipal securities, both tax exempt and taxable, treasury securities as well as other domestic debt. At June 30, 2025, the Company had a net unrealized loss position on its investment securities portfolio of $25.41 million, compared to a net unrealized loss of $24.50 million at March 31, 2025. The Company’s investment securities portfolio had an effective duration of 6.26 years at June 30, 2025, compared to 5.61 years at March 31, 2025.

Total deposits increased 6%, or $65.69 million, to $1.23 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.17 billion from a year earlier, and decreased $85.73 million from $1.32 billion at March 31, 2025. Non-interest bearing demand deposits increased 4% to $759.30 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $731.03 million at June 30, 2024, and decreased $66.10 million from $825.40 million at March 31, 2025. Non-interest bearing demand deposits represented 61% of total deposits at June 30, 2025. During the second quarter of 2025 non-interest bearing demand deposits were reduced by $111.20 million due to ISO partner exits completed in early June 2025. Certificates of deposits increased 49%, or $55.01 million, during the quarter primarily due to the addition of $51.00 million in brokered deposits that mature over the next 12 months.

Included in non-interest bearing deposits at June 30, 2025 are $75.83 million from ISO partners for merchant reserves, $45.24 million from ISO partners for settlement, and $11.61 million in ISO partner operating accounts, totaling $132.68 million. These deposits represent 17.5% of non-interest bearing deposits and 10.7% of total deposits.

Within the $132.68 million in ISO partner deposits retained as of June 30, 2025 are $29.56 million in deposits for ISO partners being exited in the second half of 2025. The Bank plans to replace these non-interest bearing deposits with growth from new Bank customers in its markets and from the existing ISO partners it will continue to support. In the short-term, the new deposit growth will likely be made up of a higher percentage of interest bearing deposits.

There was $16.00 million in short-term borrowings at June 30, 2025, compared to $68.00 million at June 30, 2024, and $10.00 million at March 31, 2025. The Company primarily utilizes FHLB advances and the Federal Reserve discount window for short-term borrowings. The following table summarizes the Company's primary and secondary sources of liquidity which were available at June 30, 2025:

Liquidity Source

(in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 77,244 $ 103,071 Unpledged investment securities, fair value 67,952 104,732 FHLB advance capacity 293,198 338,036 Federal Reserve discount window capacity 162,755 130,590 Correspondent bank unsecured lines of credit 71,500 71,500 $ 672,649 $ 747,929



The total primary and secondary liquidity of $672.65 million at June 30, 2025 represents a decrease of $75.28 million in primary and secondary liquidity quarter-over-quarter. The decreases in unpledged investment securities and the FHLB advance capacity are the result of investment and loan sales that occurred during the quarter.

Shareholders’ equity increased 17% to $173.91 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $148.64 million from a year ago, and decreased slightly from the $174.71 million reported at March 31, 2025. Book value per common share increased 22% to $56.87, at June 30, 2025, compared to $46.79 at June 30, 2024, and increased 2% from $55.52 at March 31, 2025. The tangible common equity ratio was 11.80% at June 30, 2025, compared to 10.30% a year earlier, and 11.20% at March 31, 2025. Book value improved as a result of quarterly net income and a reduction in shares outstanding through the bank's strategic share repurchase program.

At the Bank level, unrealized losses and gains reflected in AOCI are not included in regulatory capital. As a result, Tier-1 capital at the Bank for regulatory purposes was $222.14 million at quarter end excluding the unrealized loss. The regulatory leverage capital ratio was 14.41% for the current quarter, while the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.61%, exceeding regulatory minimums to be considered well-capitalized.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets, which consists of nonperforming loans and other real estate owned, increased to $27.23 million, or 1.85% of total assets, at June 30, 2025, compared to $15.37 million, or 0.98% of total assets, from the previous quarter. Of the $26.29 million in nonperforming loans, $10.98 million are covered by SBA guarantees. Total delinquent loans decreased to $2.86 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $19.12 million at March 31, 2025. The increase in nonperforming loans is primarily the result of two multi-family loans, which are real estate secured, totaling $10.00 million to a related group of borrowers. These loans were included in the delinquent balances for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. As a result of their non-accrual status, the balance of the loans exceeding the real estate collateral value is reserved for in the allowance for credit loss, resulting in $1.62 million of additional reserve. The Bank is working closely with the borrowers as they work through stabilization and sale of the properties.

Past due loans 30-60 days were $1.80 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $17.53 million at March 31, 2025, and $1.05 million at June 30, 2024. There were $1.02 million past due loans from 60-90 days at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.54 million at March 31, 2025 and $175,000 in past due loans from 60-90 days a year earlier. Past due loans 90+ days at quarter end totaled $46,000 at June 30, 2025, compared to $1.05 million, at June 30, 2024. Of the $2.86 million in past due loans at June 30, 2025, $965,000 were purchased government guaranteed loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA for the full payment of the principal plus interest.

Delinquent Loan Summary Organic

Purchased Govt. Guaranteed

Total

(in thousands) Delinquent accruing loans 30-59 days $ 877 $ 919 $ 1,796 Delinquent accruing loans 60-89 days 1,020 — 1,020 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days — 46 46 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 1,897 $ 965 $ 2,862 Non-Accrual Loan Summary Organic

Purchased Govt. Guaranteed

Total

(in thousands) Loans on non-accrual $ 26,285 $ — $ 26,285 Non-accrual loans with SBA guarantees 10,979 — 10,979 Net Bank exposure to non-accrual loans $ 15,306 $ — $ 15,306



There was a $3.16 million provision for credit losses in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $291,000 provision for credit losses in the second quarter a year ago, and a $1.16 million provision for credit losses booked in the first quarter of 2025. The provision recorded during the second quarter of 2025 is the result of changes in loan portfolio concentrations, net charge-offs recognized, and a $10.92 million increase in total non-accrual loans which were individually evaluated in the allowance for credit losses.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.40% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.11% a year earlier and 1.18% at March 31, 2025. The Company individually evaluates non-accrual loans in the allowance for credit losses which has resulted in carrying a higher level of reserve.

During the second quarter of 2025 the Bank recorded $949,000 in other real estate owned ("OREO"). This OREO was the result of a loan foreclosure completed during the quarter where the bank acquired a single-family-residence property as payment through collateral. The property is in good condition and is anticipated to sell during the second half of 2025.

"As SBA loans have historically been the primary driver of nonperforming loans, the portfolio is watched very closely. Rates have increased so rapidly over the last two years putting pressure on borrowers. A majority of the loans within the portfolio are floating rate loans tied to WSJ Prime and reset quarterly. Borrowers saw a 50bps reduction in their rates on January 1, 2025 and additional rate relief may occur during the second half of 2025,” added Miller. “The ratio of allowance for credit losses to the total, non-guaranteed, loan portfolio was 1.48%, as of June 30, 2025, and our total non-guaranteed exposure on these SBA loans is $44.61 million spread over 222 loans.”

“We incurred net charge offs of $605,000 during the current quarter, compared to $27,000 in net recoveries in the second quarter a year ago, and $167,000 in net charge offs in the previous quarter,” said Miller. “Our loan portfolio increased 13% from a year ago with commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans representing 63% of the total loan portfolio. Within the CRE portfolio, there are $49.90 million in loans for CRE office as shown in the table below. Since the majority of our CRE office exposure is concentrated in the Central Valley, we are experiencing less volatility than city center CRE markets. Our credit metrics remain strong as we continue to maintain conservative underwriting standards.”

(in thousands) CRE Office Exposure of June 30, 2025 Region Owner-Occupied Non-Owner Occupied Total Central Valley $ 24,611 $ 17,268 $ 41,879 Southern California 2,262 350 2,612 Other California 4,463 417 4,880 Total California 31,336 18,035 49,371 Out of California — 524 524 Total CRE Office $ 31,336 $ 18,559 $ 49,895



About FFB Bancorp

FFB Bancorp, formerly Communities First Financial Corporation, a bank holding company established in 2014, is the parent company of FFB Bank, founded in 2005 in Fresno, California. As a leading SBA Lender in California’s Central Valley and one of the few direct acquiring banks in the United States, FFB Bank offers clients a range of personal and business checking accounts, payment processes, and loan programs. Among the Bank’s awards and accomplishments, it was ranked #1 on American Banker’s list of the Top 20 Publicly Traded Banks under $2 Billion in Assets for 2024. The Bank was also ranked by S&P Global as the #34 best performing US community bank under $3 billion in assets. The Company has also received recognition as part of the OTCQX Best 50 Companies for 2019, 2023, and 2024. For additional information, you can visit the Company’s website at www.ffb.bank or by contacting a representative at 559-439-0200.

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on managements’ expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; the impact of the Consent Order on our financial condition and results of operations; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates, and in particular, actions taken by the Federal Reserve to try and control inflation; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company’s business; international developments; the tariff strategy of the Trump administration, and its related effects on the agriculture industry and connected businesses in the Central Valley; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect events or circumstances after today, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Select Financial Information and Ratios

For the Quarter Ended: Year to Date as of: June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 BALANCE SHEET - ENDING BALANCES: Total assets $ 1,473,927 $ 1,560,376 $ 1,443,723 Total portfolio loans 1,091,964 1,092,441 969,764 Investment securities 254,177 313,826 345,491 Total deposits 1,234,648 1,320,381 1,168,957 Shareholders equity, net 173,908 174,711 148,640 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Operating revenue 27,349 28,476 24,729 55,825 48,340 Operating expense 15,768 16,467 13,285 32,235 25,986 Pre-tax, pre-provision income 11,581 12,009 11,444 23,590 22,354 Net income after tax 6,036 8,098 8,076 14,134 15,866 SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 1.95 $ 2.56 $ 2.54 $ 4.51 $ 5.00 Fully diluted EPS $ 1.94 $ 2.55 $ 2.54 $ 4.50 $ 4.99 Book value per common share $ 56.87 $ 55.52 $ 46.79 Common shares outstanding 3,057,874 3,146,727 3,176,611 Fully diluted shares 3,104,067 3,175,178 3,183,844 3,139,346 3,178,974 FFBB - Stock price $ 78.00 $ 76.50 $ 89.00 RATIOS Return on average assets 1.59 % 2.14 % 2.31 % 1.86 % 2.32 % Return on average equity 13.75 % 18.83 % 22.89 % 16.26 % 23.08 % Efficiency ratio 57.15 % 57.83 % 52.74 % 57.49 % 52.85 % Adjusted efficiency ratio 52.14 % 52.54 % 47.15 % 52.34 % 47.48 % Yield on earning assets 6.18 % 6.31 % 6.40 % 6.24 % 6.27 % Yield on investment securities 4.13 % 4.36 % 4.60 % 4.25 % 4.54 % Yield on portfolio loans 6.70 % 6.81 % 6.89 % 6.75 % 6.79 % Cost to fund earning assets 1.09 % 0.96 % 1.10 % 1.02 % 1.05 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.81 % 2.60 % 2.75 % 2.71 % 2.73 % Net Interest Margin 5.09 % 5.35 % 5.31 % 5.22 % 5.22 % Equity to assets 11.80 % 11.20 % 10.30 % Net loan to deposit ratio 88.44 % 82.74 % 82.96 % Full time equivalent employees 181 175 147 BALANCE SHEET - AVERAGES Total assets 1,525,601 1,531,573 1,407,255 1,528,570 1,377,447 Total portfolio loans 1,112,380 1,076,848 954,871 1,094,712 940,216 Investment securities 289,127 325,699 334,416 307,312 325,117 Total deposits 1,281,357 1,300,550 1,199,124 1,290,901 1,164,121 Shareholders equity, net 176,074 174,410 141,881 175,247 138,251





Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited) June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 55,897 $ 83,033 $ 46,477 Interest bearing deposits in banks 21,347 20,038 26,842 CDs in other banks 1,722 1,724 1,683 Investment securities 254,177 313,826 345,491 Loans held for sale — — — Construction & land development 12,784 12,649 79,132 Residential RE 1-4 family 17,066 17,146 17,439 Commercial real estate 683,743 696,625 562,548 Agriculture 109,926 104,616 77,518 Commercial and industrial 266,810 260,063 232,786 Consumer and other 1,635 1,342 341 Portfolio loans 1,091,964 1,092,441 969,764 Deferred fees & discounts (3,541 ) (3,946 ) (4,106 ) Allowance for credit losses (15,330 ) (12,913 ) (10,749 ) Loans, net 1,073,093 1,075,582 954,909 Non-marketable equity investments 9,809 8,890 8,440 Cash value of life insurance 12,594 12,496 12,211 Other real estate owned 949 — — Accrued interest and other assets 44,339 44,787 47,670 Total assets $ 1,473,927 $ 1,560,376 $ 1,443,723 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Non-interest bearing deposits $ 759,300 $ 825,404 $ 731,030 Interest checking 75,815 109,555 75,907 Savings 49,657 54,686 51,052 Money market 183,071 218,940 184,495 Certificates of deposits 166,805 111,796 126,473 Total deposits 1,234,648 1,320,381 1,168,957 Short-term borrowings 16,000 10,000 68,000 Long-term debt 38,086 38,046 39,678 Other liabilities 11,285 17,238 18,448 Total liabilities 1,300,019 1,385,665 1,295,083 Common stock 29,501 35,693 37,430 Retained earnings 162,272 156,235 129,856 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,865 ) (17,217 ) (18,646 ) Shareholders' equity 173,908 174,711 148,640 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,473,927 $ 1,560,376 $ 1,443,723





Consolidated Income Statement (unaudited) Quarter ended: Year ended: (in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 INTEREST INCOME: Loan interest income $ 18,582 $ 18,069 $ 16,354 $ 36,651 $ 31,726 Investment income 2,978 3,499 3,823 6,477 7,335 Int. on fed funds & CDs in other banks 270 574 316 844 572 Dividends from non-marketable equity 141 132 394 272 523 Total interest income 21,971 22,274 20,887 44,244 40,156 INTEREST EXPENSE: Int. on deposits 3,288 2,891 3,008 6,178 5,526 Int. on short-term borrowings 126 31 109 158 258 Int. on long-term debt 451 451 464 902 929 Total interest expense 3,865 3,373 3,581 7,238 6,713 Net interest income 18,106 18,901 17,306 37,006 33,443 PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 3,157 1,164 291 4,321 670 Net interest income after provision 14,949 17,737 17,015 32,685 32,773 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Total deposit fee income 854 849 847 1,703 1,643 Debit / credit card interchange income 215 191 186 407 353 Merchant services income 6,609 7,864 6,068 14,473 12,137 Gain on sale of loans 1,446 261 509 1,707 961 Loss on sale of investments (243 ) — (459 ) (243 ) (833 ) Other operating income 362 410 272 772 636 Total non-interest income 9,243 9,575 7,423 18,819 14,897 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries & employee benefits 8,002 8,056 6,724 16,058 13,306 Occupancy expense 352 353 437 705 820 Merchant services operating expense 2,887 3,174 2,664 6,060 5,023 Other operating expense 4,527 4,884 3,460 9,412 6,837 Total non-interest expense 15,768 16,467 13,285 32,235 25,986 Income before provision for income tax 8,424 10,845 11,153 19,269 21,684 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 2,388 2,747 3,077 5,135 5,818 Net income $ 6,036 $ 8,098 $ 8,076 $ 14,134 $ 15,866





ASSET QUALITY June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024

(in thousands) Delinquent accruing loans 30-60 days $ 1,796 $ 17,533 $ 1,046 Delinquent accruing loans 60-90 days 1,020 1,537 175 Delinquent accruing loans 90+ days 46 46 1,052 Total delinquent accruing loans $ 2,862 $ 19,116 $ 2,273 Loans on non-accrual $ 26,285 $ 15,366 $ 11,250 Other real estate owned 949 — — Nonperforming assets $ 27,234 $ 15,366 $ 11,250 Delinquent 30-60 / Total Loans 0.16 % 1.60 % 0.11 % Delinquent 60-90 / Total Loans 0.09 % 0.14 % 0.02 % Delinquent 90+ / Total Loans — % — % 0.11 % Delinquent Loans / Total Loans 0.26 % 1.75 % 0.23 % Non-accrual / Total Loans 2.41 % 1.41 % 1.16 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.85 % 0.98 % 0.78 % Year-to-date charge-off activity Charge-offs $ 772 $ 167 $ — Recoveries — — 31 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 772 $ 167 $ (31 ) Annualized net loan losses to average loans 0.14 % 0.06 % (0.01 )% CREDIT LOSS RESERVE RATIOS: Allowance for credit losses $ 15,330 $ 12,913 $ 10,749 Total loans $ 1,091,964 $ 1,092,441 $ 969,764 Purchased govt. guaranteed loans $ 15,138 $ 16,081 $ 18,141 Originated govt. guaranteed loans $ 38,224 $ 45,285 $ 41,201 ACL / Total loans 1.40 % 1.18 % 1.11 % ACL / Loans less 100% govt. gte. loans (purchased) 1.42 % 1.20 % 1.13 % ACL / Loans less all govt. guaranteed loans 1.48 % 1.25 % 1.18 % ACL / Total assets 1.04 % 0.83 % 0.74 %





SELECT FINANCIAL TREND INFORMATION

For the Quarter Ended: June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 BALANCE SHEET - PERIOD END Total assets $ 1,473,927 $ 1,560,376 $ 1,504,128 $ 1,512,241 $ 1,443,723 Loans held for sale — — — — — Loans held for investment 1,091,964 1,092,441 1,071,079 998,222 969,764 Investment securities 254,177 313,826 322,186 345,428 345,491 Non-interest bearing deposits 759,300 825,404 828,508 826,708 731,030 Interest bearing deposits 475,348 494,977 455,869 460,241 437,927 Total deposits 1,234,648 1,320,381 1,284,377 1,286,949 1,168,957 Short-term borrowings 16,000 10,000 — — 68,000 Long-term debt 38,086 38,046 38,007 37,967 39,678 Total equity 191,773 191,928 186,574 176,350 167,286 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,865 ) (17,217 ) (18,182 ) (12,715 ) (18,646 ) Shareholders' equity 173,908 174,711 168,392 163,635 148,640 QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 21,971 $ 22,274 $ 22,403 $ 21,404 $ 20,887 Interest expense 3,865 3,373 3,591 3,617 3,581 Net interest income 18,106 18,901 18,812 17,787 17,306 Non-interest income 9,243 9,575 9,435 7,616 7,423 Gross revenue 27,349 28,476 28,247 25,403 24,729 Provision for credit losses 3,157 1,164 1,671 762 291 Non-interest expense 15,768 16,467 13,270 12,735 13,285 Net income before tax 8,424 10,845 13,306 11,906 11,153 Tax provision 2,388 2,747 3,588 3,343 3,077 Net income after tax 6,036 8,098 9,718 8,563 8,076 BALANCE SHEET - AVERAGE BALANCE Total assets $ 1,525,601 $ 1,531,573 $ 1,529,439 $ 1,477,259 $ 1,704,255 Loans held for sale — — — — — Loans held for investment 1,112,380 1,076,848 1,038,215 982,152 954,871 Investment securities 289,127 325,699 333,135 343,096 334,416 Non-interest bearing deposits 812,753 850,426 838,748 822,200 758,977 Interest bearing deposits 468,604 450,124 460,321 432,143 440,147 Total deposits 1,281,357 1,300,550 1,299,069 1,254,343 1,199,124 Short-term borrowings 11,110 2,856 951 — 10,053 Long-term debt 38,068 38,028 37,989 39,479 39,660 Shareholders' equity 176,074 174,410 167,268 161,363 141,881



