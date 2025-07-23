BrightEdge Uncovers Growing Divergence Between ChatGPT and Google AI

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightEdge, the global leader in AI-driven organic search, content, and digital marketing automation, today released new research revealing a critical turning point in the evolution of search: ChatGPT and Google AI Mode increasingly reveal two distinct paths when users ask how to take action. ChatGPT’s task-first approach contrasts sharply with Google’s information-first model, highlighting not just a technical difference, but a pivotal shift in how consumers find, trust, and act online.

Analyzing thousands of real-world prompts across four major industries—finance, healthcare, B2B technology, and education—BrightEdge found that ChatGPT and Google AI Mode disagree primarily when the query is action-driven. In task-oriented prompts, ChatGPT overwhelmingly suggests tools and apps directly, while Google continues to link to informational content.

“AI search is no longer one thing—it’s splitting into at least two distinct philosophies,” said Jim Yu, Founder and CEO of BrightEdge. “While Google thrives as a research assistant, ChatGPT acts like a trusted coach for decision making, and that difference shapes which tool users instinctively choose for different needs.”

BrightEdge’s research reveals a clear pattern across industries. When users compare options, both platforms tend to agree. When users want to act, they part ways — ChatGPT surfaces products, apps, and task-based tools; Google surfaces guides, articles, and institutional content.

Analysis by Industry

Leveraging the unparalleled depth of BrightEdge's index of billions of datapoints, and applying that intelligence with its proprietary AI Catalyst, BrightEdge has uncovered critical divergences in search behavior across the industries that matter most.

Healthcare: 62% divergence

When comparing top medical info sites, ChatGPT and Google suggest CDC and WebMD

But when asked “how to find a doctor”, ChatGPT pushes users towards Zocdoc while Google points to hospital directories

B2B Tech: 47% divergence

When comparing best cloud platforms, both suggest AWS, Azure

But when asked “how to deploy an app”, ChatGPT leans on tools like Kubernetes and AWS CLI while Google offers up Tutorials, Stack Overflow

Education: 45% divergence

When asked about the best online learning platforms, both platforms surface Coursera, EdX, and LinkedIn Learning

But when asked “how to learn Python”, ChatGPT recommends Udemy, and Google takes people back to user generated content hubs, like GitHub, Medium

Finance: 39% divergence

When comparing best credit cards, both suggest Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citi

When asked for “how to create a budget”, ChatGPT pushes Mint and YNAB while Google drives users to NerdWallet, blog articles

“The pattern is unmistakable,” added Yu. “When users ask what to do next, ChatGPT suggests tools. Google gives them more to read. Given that consumers are increasingly using diverse AI models for varied needs, the imperative for marketers is clear: how can they optimize once to win everywhere?”

Increasing Marketing Actionability

For brands to thrive in this evolving AI landscape, understanding how models interpret and utilize content is crucial. ChatGPT, with its "trusted coach" approach, processes information differently than Google's AI, especially for bottom-of-funnel questions demanding immediate utility. But most critically, with Google still commanding approximately 90% of global search market share, brands cannot afford to choose between AI optimization and traditional search presence; nor can they use disparate solutions to address each platform piecemeal — they need a comprehensive solution that excels across the entire search ecosystem.

This is precisely where BrightEdge’s AI Catalyst provides unparalleled advantage. Relied upon by leading Fortune 500 companies, BrightEdge is uniquely trusted and integrated and holds the playbook for how brands can win now and secure their future. AI Catalyst allows marketers to bridge gaps, delivering a complete and comprehensive search presence picture. In the last quarter alone, AI Catalyst adoption by BrightEdge clients has surged — with 27% now leveraging the platform daily to optimize across Google, ChatGPT, and beyond.

As the need for comprehensive awareness only increases for marketers, BrightEdge’s AI Catalyst is the only solution for understanding how your brand shows up across traditional and AI search, and equips your team with the technology to evolve and expand your presence. To explore BrightEdge’s AI Catalyst, visit: https://www.brightedge.com/ai-catalyst .

Learn more about BrightEdge's findings and download the full report here.

