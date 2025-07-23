Qu Biologics Completes Enrolment of a Unique Study Testing a Novel Immunomodulator to Restore Immune Function in the Elderly

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qu Biologics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSIs), a novel immunomodulation platform designed to restore innate immune function, is excited to report that they have completed enrolment of all 72 participants in the RESILIENCE Study, an innovative randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the ability of Qu’s first-in-class immunomodulator, QBKPN SSI, to restore innate immunity in people 65 years of age and older.

QBKPN SSI is designed to restore and enhance innate immune function, the body’s first line of defense against infections and other diseases such as cancer. As we age, our innate immune function declines, leaving us vulnerable to not only infectious threats, as was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also to the development of chronic inflammatory diseases, metabolic disease, and cancer. The RESILIENCE Study is assessing if QBKPN treatment can restore innate immune function in the elderly, with important implications for improving response to immunological threats, including cancer and other chronic diseases, and improving all-cause mortality.

Dr. Hal Gunn, CEO of Qu Biologics, stated, “Completing enrolment of a clinical study is an exciting milestone, particularly in this case, since there are no current treatments that prevent the decline in immune function that occurs with aging. This age-related immune decline is the largest unmet need in healthcare since it increases the risk of pre-mature aging, infections, inflammatory diseases, and cancer. Positive results from our RESILIENCE Study would have very important implications for extending healthy longevity.” Immunologist Dr. Shirin Kalyan, Qu’s VP of Scientific Innovation, stated, “We have previously demonstrated in proof-of-concept studies that QBKPN treatment can reverse immune dysregulation that occurs with aging, inflammatory diseases, and cancer to improve health outcomes. Qu’s SSIs are designed, not just to treat disease, but to restore health and clear important underlying causes of disease – a fundamentally different way of thinking about the treatment of disease and what medicines could be.”

In advance of the results from the RESILENCE Study, Qu Biologics is completing a USD $2M bridge round and is reaching out to Pharma partners for co-development. Interested parties are welcome to contact Dr. Hal Gunn, CEO, at investor.relations@qubiologics.com.

For more information about Qu Biologics and the science behind SSIs, please visit www.qubiologics.com.

About Qu Biologics

Qu Biologics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing Site Specific Immunomodulators (SSI), a novel class of immunomodulators designed to restore innate immune function in targeted organs to reverse the immune dysregulation underlying many important diseases including cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, metabolic disease, and infection. Qu Biologics has completed four Phase 2 studies in lung cancer, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Two additional Phase 2 randomized placebo-controlled studies, in late-stage colon cancer and immunosenescence, are underway.

Backed by a prestigious group of scientific advisors and board members, Qu Biologics is led by a management team that includes co-founder and CEO Dr. Hal Gunn, a physician and expert on the body’s immune response to chronic disease; Chief Medical Officer - Oncology Dr. Simon Sutcliffe, former CEO of the BC Cancer Agency and a distinguished clinician, scientist and leader in cancer control in Canada and internationally; and Chief Medical Officer – Infectious Disease Dr. Ted Steiner, a clinician-scientist specializing in immune responses to infections and Head of the University of British Columbia Division of Infectious Diseases. For more information, please visit www.qubiologics.com.

For more information regarding this press release, contact:

Hal Gunn, MD

CEO

Qu Biologics Inc.

Phone: 604.734.1450

Email: media@qubiologics.com

