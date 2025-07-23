Varonis Secures HDS Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Health Data Protection in France

Certification affirms that Varonis’ cloud-native Data Security Platform meets stringent legal requirements for safeguarding personal medical information

MIAMI, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the leader in data security, announced it achieved Hébergeur de Données de Santé (Health Data Hosting) certification. This certification is a prerequisite for any organization wishing to host health data in France and provides a framework for the security and protection of personal health data.

The certification demonstrates Varonis’ ability to meet the requirements as defined in the HDS Referential version 2.0.

“Varonis is dedicated to upholding the highest international standards for data security,” said Gilad Raz, CIO and VP of Technical Services at Varonis. “Achieving the HDS certification reinforces our commitment to protecting our customers’ health data and complying with local regulations.”

The HDS accreditation enables Varonis to serve French healthcare customers who are legally required to use HDS-certified providers, meet stringent regulatory requirements, expand its footprint in EU healthcare markets, and reinforce trust by ensuring data handling adheres to the highest standards of confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

To explore the full list of Varonis certifications, visit www.varonis.com/trust.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), AI security, identity protection, and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

