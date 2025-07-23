ITS Environmental Services Announces Release of New ‘After the Tape’ Podcast that Reveals What Really Happens at a True Crime Scene Cleanup

Yaphank, New York, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Environmental Services, a top provider of blood cleanup services in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Oregon, Illinois, Michigan, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, is thrilled to announce the release of its new ‘After the Tape’ Podcast that reveals what really happens at a true crime scene cleanup after the police, detectives, and news vans leave.



Hosted by Doug Baruchin, owner of ITS Environmental Services, the company’s new After the Tape Podcast True Crime Scene Cleanup helps to shed a light on an industry a lot of people don’t know about while sharing the realities of dealing with blood and biohazards, that not only demands technical expertise, but also emotional resilience, and deep compassion to ensure the safety and support of those affected.



“We’re diving into a topic that is as fascinating as it is haunting, crime scene cleanup,” said Doug Baruchin. “If you’ve ever wondered what happens after the police, the detectives, and the news vans leave a crime scene, well stick around. The realities are intense, it’s messy and it’s full humanity. Crime scene cleanup, is one of those jobs that a good amount of people don’t even know exist, unfortunately until they need it. We’re not just talking about blood cleanup, this is a special biohazard work that requires protective gear, chemical know how, and honestly, a really strong stomach. So grab your headphones and join us as we pull back the curtain on a world few ever see—and even fewer are prepared for.”



ITS Environmental Services has become nationally renowned for its professional, compassionate and discrete blood cleanup services that are dedicated to restoring an environment to a safe and sanitary condition through the use of specialized equipment, thorough procedures, and commitment to safety, to ensure proper cleanup and disinfection to prevent the spread of infection and significant health risks.



From severe injuries from accidents, violent crimes such as homicides and assaults, to suicides or suicide attempts, the team at ITS Environmental Services Blood Cleanup Service understands the emotional and physical toll that blood spills can have on individuals and families. This is why the company is committed to providing support every step of the way to help clients navigate their specific situation and attain peace of mind.



“At ITS Environmental Services, the protection of our customers is our primary concern. During this challenging time, our team of patient and compassionate support staff will guide you through the process, and our project managers will negotiate with the insurance carrier on your behalf,” said a spokesperson for ITS Environmental Services. “All of our customers are treated with the utmost dignity and respect, and every job is performed as discreetly as possible.”



ITS Environmental Services encourages individuals to visit its website to browse its full list of environmental restoration, remediation, disinfection, and cleaning services, or to listen to the latest episode of its new ‘After the Tape’ podcast today.



