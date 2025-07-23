Finland Cards and Payments Market Report 2025 | Cash, Card, Credit Transfer, Direct Debits, and Cheques Trends, Opportunities and Risks 2020-2024 & 2025-2029

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Finland Cards and Payments: Opportunities and Risks to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Finnish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2020-24e).



The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2025f-29f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

Key Highlights

Finland is one of the most-developed contactless card markets in the Nordic region, with the majority of consumers using contactless cards. The prevalence of contactless cards is poised to expand further as they become integrated into public transportation services. In January 2025, the Suomenlinna ferry initiated a pilot phase; introducing a contactless payment option. This innovation allows passengers to purchase tickets at designated card readers situated on the ferry piers. Travelers have the convenience of simply tapping their debit or credit card against the reader or utilizing their cell phones to complete transactions through digital wallets, such as Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Retailers are expanding their physical presence in Finland or entering the market for the first time. For instance, in January 2025, the Finnish retail chain Tokmanni partnered with Spar International to launch Spar grocery stores in Finland. Similarly, in April 2024, the Swedish hardware store Clas Olson's launched its store in the City of Oulu in Finland. In November 2024, the official Apple partner C&C launched its first physical store in the capital city Helsinki.

The entry of international players further drove mobile wallet adoption in the country. In October 2022, Samsung Wallet extended its operations to 13 markets, including Finland. It enables users to make contactless in-store payments; the service also supports online payments. Currently, Samsung Wallet is only supported by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), Morrow Bank, and Curve, in Finland. Users can store payment card and loyalty card details within the mobile wallet. Users can scan the front of a card with the app or enter the card details manually.

Scope of the Report

Current and forecast values for each market in the Finnish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, card, credit transfer, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

Ecommerce market analysis.

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Finnish cards and payments industry.

Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and buying preferences for cards.

The competitive landscape of the Finnish cards and payments industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview



3. Payment Instruments



4. Card-Based Payments



5. Merchant Acquiring



6. Ecommerce Payments



7. In-Store Payments



8. Buy Now Pay Later



9. Mobile Payments



10. P2P Payments



11. Bill Payments



12. Alternative Payments



13. Payment Innovation



14. Job Analysis



15. Payment Infrastructure and Regulation



16. Appendix

Competitive Analysis

OP Bank

S-Pankki

Nordea

Danske Bank

Saastopankki

Aktia Bank

Bank of Aland

Svenska Handelsbanken

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

