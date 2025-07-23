Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, May 2025 Edition - Discover the Latest Outsourcing Contracts, Opportunities, Threats, Mergers, and Investments

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, May 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).

It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.



Scope

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.

Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.

Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.

Identify the latest contract service agreements.

Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments.

Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Industry Trends

1.1. Revamping US Pharma Manufacturing: Trump's Executive Order Faces Industry Doubts

1.2 J&J boosts US operations with $55 billion investment

1.3 Genentech Is Latest Big Pharma to Onshore US Manufacturing with Mega East Coast Facility, but Tensions Arise Surrounding "Most-Favored-Nation" Drug Pricing Executive Order

1.4 HHS launches $500 million universal vaccines initiative

1.5 Regulatory trends in brief

2 Industry Analysis

2.1. Contract service agreements

2.2. Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats

2.3. Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q2 2025

3 Value Chain

}3.1. Compounding

3.2. API chemical

3.3. API biologics - protein and peptide

3.4. API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus

3.5. Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

3.6. Analytical services



Companies Featured

Novo Nordisk

Novartis

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly

Roche

Johnson & Johnson

Genentech

Vaxart

AGC Biologics Inc

Andelyn Biosciences Inc

Anemocyte Srl

Catalent France Limoges SAS

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cellipont Bioservices

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc

GeneFab LLC

Genezen Laboratories Inc

Lotte Biologics Co Ltd

PolyPeptide Group AG

ProBioGen AG

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG

Viralgen Vector Core SL

AbbVie Inc

Biogen Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co KG

Catalent Inc

Delpharm SAS

Divi's Laboratories Ltd

Esteve Quimica SA

Excella GmbH & Co KG

Fareva SA

Gland Pharma Ltd

Hetero Drugs Ltd

Janssen-Cilag International NV

Lonza Group Ltd

MilliporeSigma

Novartis AG

Organon & Co

PCI Pharma Services

Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc

Samsung Biologics Co Ltd

WuXi Biologics Co Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Gilead Sciences Inc

Recipharm AB

Matica Biotechnology Inc

Minaris Advanced Therapies LLC

SK Pharmteco Inc

Empower Pharmacy

Nubratori Inc

Wesley Pharmaceuticals LLC

Argent BioPharma Ltd

Fermion Oy

Bionova Scientific Inc

BioWell

Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS

CCRM Nordic AB

NecstGen BV

Northway Biotech UAB

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc

BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt Ltd

Galena Pharma Oy

Meribel Pharma Solutions

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Ltd

The Ritedose Corp

Eubioco SA

Intertek Group Plc

Spera Pharma Inc

Rigaku Holdings Corp

