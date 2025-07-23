Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, May 2025 Edition - Discover the Latest Outsourcing Contracts, Opportunities, Threats, Mergers, and Investments

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, May 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs).
It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.
Scope
- CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.
- Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.
- Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.
- Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.
- Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.
- Identify the latest contract service agreements.
- Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments.
- Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Industry Trends
1.1. Revamping US Pharma Manufacturing: Trump's Executive Order Faces Industry Doubts
1.2 J&J boosts US operations with $55 billion investment
1.3 Genentech Is Latest Big Pharma to Onshore US Manufacturing with Mega East Coast Facility, but Tensions Arise Surrounding "Most-Favored-Nation" Drug Pricing Executive Order
1.4 HHS launches $500 million universal vaccines initiative
1.5 Regulatory trends in brief
2 Industry Analysis
2.1. Contract service agreements
2.2. Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats
2.3. Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q2 2025
3 Value Chain
}3.1. Compounding
3.2. API chemical
3.3. API biologics - protein and peptide
3.4. API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus
3.5. Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging
3.6. Analytical services
Companies Featured
- Novo Nordisk
- Novartis
- AstraZeneca
- Eli Lilly
- Roche
- Johnson & Johnson
- Genentech
- Vaxart
- AGC Biologics Inc
- Andelyn Biosciences Inc
- Anemocyte Srl
- Catalent France Limoges SAS
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- Cellipont Bioservices
- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc
- GeneFab LLC
- Genezen Laboratories Inc
- Lotte Biologics Co Ltd
- PolyPeptide Group AG
- ProBioGen AG
- Samsung Biologics Co Ltd
- Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co KG
- Viralgen Vector Core SL
- AbbVie Inc
- Biogen Inc
- Boehringer Ingelheim Pharma GmbH & Co KG
- Catalent Inc
- Delpharm SAS
- Divi's Laboratories Ltd
- Esteve Quimica SA
- Excella GmbH & Co KG
- Fareva SA
- Gland Pharma Ltd
- Hetero Drugs Ltd
- Janssen-Cilag International NV
- Lonza Group Ltd
- MilliporeSigma
- Novartis AG
- Organon & Co
- PCI Pharma Services
- Piramal Pharma Solutions Inc
- Samsung Biologics Co Ltd
- WuXi Biologics Co Ltd
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
- Gilead Sciences Inc
- Recipharm AB
- Matica Biotechnology Inc
- Minaris Advanced Therapies LLC
- SK Pharmteco Inc
- Empower Pharmacy
- Nubratori Inc
- Wesley Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Argent BioPharma Ltd
- Fermion Oy
- Bionova Scientific Inc
- BioWell
- Xellia Pharmaceuticals ApS
- CCRM Nordic AB
- NecstGen BV
- Northway Biotech UAB
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc
- BDR Pharmaceuticals Internationals Pvt Ltd
- Galena Pharma Oy
- Meribel Pharma Solutions
- Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services Ltd
- The Ritedose Corp
- Eubioco SA
- Intertek Group Plc
- Spera Pharma Inc
- Rigaku Holdings Corp
