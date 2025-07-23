Issue of Equity

 | Source: Foresight Ventures VCT plc Foresight Ventures VCT plc

FORESIGHT VENTURES VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

ALLOTMENT OF SHARES
23 JULY 2025

The Board of Foresight Ventures VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 15 November 2024 (the “Offer”), 270,744 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were allotted on 22 July 2025 at offer prices ranging from 90.11p to 95.35p based on an unaudited net asset value of 90.10p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 270,744 Ordinary Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 23 July 2025.           

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 3,421,918 Ordinary Shares. Following this allotment there are now 107,904,249 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed. All valid applications received before 27 June 2025 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


