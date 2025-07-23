China's Pesticide Registration Reaches New Heights with Diverse and Eco-friendly Formulations

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Registrations of Pesticide Formulation in China in 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Analysing the registration data for 2024 and previous years reveals that the composition of registered pesticide products in China has become increasingly well-balanced, with the proportion of low/mild-toxicity products, eco-friendly formulation types, bio-pesticides, minor-crop pesticides on the rise and the standard formulating and revising steadily progressed.

The recent enforcement of the updated Regulations of Pesticide Management has led to further refinements in China's pesticide management framework. As the commitment to green and eco-friendly principles grows stronger, there is a gradual prohibition and restriction of highly toxic pesticides, while the registration, manufacturing, and application of low-risk and biological pesticides have increased.

Currently, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of China is seeking feedback on supporting regulations and rules of the Regulations, aiming to steer the pesticide registration management system towards a more scientific, standardised, and legally grounded path. This initiative is expected to boost the innovation capabilities of companies, encouraging the production of an increasing array of environmentally friendly pesticides.



This issue provides an overview of the new registrations of pesticide formulations in China in 2024. It not only outlines the registration status of China's new registrations of pesticide formulations, but also introduces the newly registered formulations under the categories of herbicide, insecticide and fungicide, as well as for the export-only pesticides in detail. The issue also presents those first-registration active ingredients of pesticide formulations in China during the year.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview on new registration of pesticide formulation in China, 2024

Active ingredients of China's new registration of pesticide formulation, 2024

Registrants of China's new registration of pesticide formulation, 2024

Registration status of China's pesticide formulation, 2024

New registration of herbicide formulation for agriculture use in China, 2024

New registrations of herbicide formulation by formulation type

New registrations of herbicide formulation by toxicity

Main registrants of herbicide formulation in China

Active ingredients of herbicide formulation in China

New registration of insecticide formulation for agriculture use in China, 2024

New registrations of insecticide formulation by formulation type

New registrations of insecticide formulation by toxicity

Main registrants of insecticide formulation in China

Active ingredients of insecticide formulation in China

New registration of fungicide formulation for agriculture use in China, 2024

New registrations of fungicide formulation by formulation type

New registrations of fungicide formulation by toxicity

Main registrants of fungicide formulation in China

Active ingredients of fungicide formulation in China

New registration of pesticide formulation for export use only, 2024

Registration status of China's export-only pesticide formulation, 2024

New registrations of export-only pesticide formulation by category, 2024

New registrations of export-only pesticide formulation by toxicity, 2024

Active ingredients of export-only pesticide formulation, 2024

Main registrants of export-only pesticide formulation, 2024

New registration of export-only pesticide formulation by formulation type, 2024

Companies Featured

