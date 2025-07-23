EXL Recognized as Market Leader by Everest Group in its Group Life Insurance and Benefits Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 – North America

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, has been recognized by Everest Group as a Leader and Star Performer in the Group Life Insurance and Benefits Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 – North America.

The Everest Group report evaluated 15 leading providers of life insurance and benefits technology on their delivery of cloud-native infrastructure, advanced analytics, and configurable core systems that address the unique complexities of group life and benefits administration to their respective clients. EXL was recognized as a Leader for its deep domain expertise, growing library of automation and AI tools tailored for group life operations, and its ability to modernize large-scale platforms through analytic-driven insights.

“EXL brings deep domain expertise and digital capability to the group insurance administration space, underpinned by its integrated technology and operations model on the LifePRO™ platform,” said Vigitesh Tewary, practice director at Everest Group. “Its ability to streamline administration and enhance service levels is further strengthened by proprietary assets such as MedConnection™, which support intelligent workflow processing, case management, and underwriting optimization. With modular capabilities across policy administration, billing, claims, and servicing, EXL aligns well with carriers operating in hybrid or multi-vendor ecosystems. The firm’s expanding suite of automation and AI-driven tools enables dynamic decisioning, real-time validations, and workflow automation tailored specifically for group life operations. These factors have contributed to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group’s Group Life Insurance and Benefits Core Technology Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 – North America.”

“The North American group life insurance industry is experiencing a rapid wave of digital transformation. As a result, clients are on the hunt for tools that will allow them to supercharge their quoting, underwriting, billing, and payout management capabilities,” said Vivek Jetley, president and head of insurance, healthcare, and life sciences, EXL. “We’re proud to receive this prestigious recognition from Everest Group and look forward to continuing to help our clients provide precise, tailored group life services to their clients.”

To read more about the Everest Group 2025 report, click here for the custom version of the report. For more information about EXL’s insurance solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world's leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 60,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

