Cordless Power Tools Market Research Report 2025-2030 | IoT Integration and Sustainable Materials Fuel Innovations

The Cordless Power Tools Market was valued at USD 25 Million in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 37.20 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.85%.

The global cordless power tools market is fragmented and characterized by numerous manufacturers that hold modest market share. Key players in the global cordless power tools market include Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Makita, and TTI among others has established dominance in the market by continuously innovating and expanding their product offerings.

Also, major vendors are strategically implementing innovative technologies to maintain their market positions. For instance, in 2023, Bosch introduced its NanoBlade technology in three new hand-held equipment the EasySaw 12 cordless multi-saw, the EasySaw 50, and the MaxSaw 50 models for the DIY segment.



The leaders in the cordless power tools market are making significant R&D investments to enhance the availability and differentiation of their products. For instance, Bosch actively invests in developing and expanding its cordless power tools including both DIY and professional lines. In 2024 the company has spent around USD 8.89 billion in R&D.



With rising concerns and awareness about sustainability across end-users several companies in the cordless power tools market are increasingly focusing on adopting sustainable practices for expanding their product range to strengthen their market positions. For instance, during 2023-2024 Bosch utilized and purchased around 56% of steel, 35% aluminum, and 5% plastic which were recycled as their raw materials. The company has also aimed to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030.



CORDLESS POWER TOOLS MARKET TRENDS & ENABLERS



Industry 4.0 technologies allow manufacturers to offer mass customization of cordless power tools. In 2023, Bosch Power Tools expanded its Connectivity Module ecosystem, which integrates IoT-enabled cordless tools with smart manufacturing systems. Additionally, in 2025 DeWalt and Bosch among others are anticipated to rely on technologies like IoT-enabled production lines, and AI-driven demand forecasting to offer mass customization of cordless power tools. Hence, such factors are likely to support the cordless power tools market demand.



Vendors progressively adopt sustainable methods to meet evolving consumer expectations by focusing on using recycled and sustainable materials in the production of cordless power tools. For instance, in 2023, to focus on sustainability, Makita launched a Green Initiative program featuring power tool housing that utilizes up to 30% recycled plastic sourced from post-consumer electronic waste. Additionally, Stanley Black & Decker is also prioritizing recycled and upcycled materials and is committed to making at least 50% of its stainless steel products from recycled materials by 2025.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS



The disruption in the supply chain has led to increased costs for raw materials, logistics, and transportation, which have raised operational costs and are often passed on to end consumers which leading to higher cordless power tools prices. Moreover, the availability of labor at an affordable cost in developing economies is a major factor in the under-dispersion of DIY activities. As outsourcing is done at a cheaper rate, people in households are not interested in small repair and maintenance work, which eventually leads to a lower preference for residential cordless power tools.

CORDLESS POWER TOOLS MARKET'S GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



In 2024, the North American region dominated the global cordless power tools market. The U.S. dominates the market across the region and accounts for a significant share of over 77.00% in terms of revenue during 2024. The presence of major multinational brands and their extensive distribution networks has created a strong market for innovative cordless power tool products.

Furthermore, the European cordless power tools market is growing at a rate of around 7.00% in terms of revenue during the forecast period owing to the presence large number of high-net-worth individuals and the growing automotive industry. Germany, the U.K., and France are the major contributors to the European market.



In 2024 the APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the cordless power tools market, and the major contribution is China with a market share of over 35.00%, and the Indian market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of around 10.00% because of the increasing development of end-user industries.



Latin America accounted for a share of around 9% by unit shipments in 2024 in the global cordless power tools market and is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. Brazil and Mexico lead the regional market with substantial investments in construction; the automotive and professional services industry is further accelerating the market growth. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa have emerging opportunities in the cordless power tools market because of rapid urbanization, sustainability awareness, and increasing disposable income.

IMPACT OF U.S. & CHINA TRADE WAR



The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China are a trade war that is likely to disrupt the global cordless power tools market. Tariffs, export controls, and restricted access to raw materials are likely to raise production costs and cause delays, which lead to higher prices and limited availability in global markets. Thus, the market conditions reflect growing concerns about competitive pressures for raw materials, specifically from Chinese companies developing more cost-effective solutions.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY TOOL TYPE



In 2024, the drilling & fastening segment held the largest market share of 26.56% by value in the global cordless power tools market. The tools include drills and wrenchers used to create holes, in various materials such as wood, metal, plastic, and masonry and fastening tools used to tighten or loosen screws, bolts, and other fasteners. This segment is further classified into sub-categories such as drills, impact wrenches, impact drivers, screwdrivers, and nut runners. Drills are the fastest-growing sector and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY CATEGORY



In 2024, the mass segment is expected to witness an incremental growth of USD 7.55 billion during the forecast period. The broad use of residential equipment drives the demand for mass cordless power tools as they are cheaper than premium equipment. Furthermore, the premium segment holds a relatively lower cordless power tools market share. However, it is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.35% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

INSIGHTS BY MOTOR TYPE



The growth of brushed motors in cordless power tools is because they are cost-effective and require a single speed level. However, the brushless motors segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 8.95% during the forecast period. Brushless DC motors have higher operational life and easier maintenance than brushed DC motors while featuring noiseless operations.

INSIGHTS BY BATTERY



In 2024, the 12V cordless power tools segment accounted for the largest share by revenue in the global cordless power tools market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.20% during the forecast period. Additionally, the 18V segment offers a balance between performance and size, making them the most versatile option. Furthermore, the 40V and 40V & above segment represents a new performance tier designed for high-demand applications such as outdoor power equipment, heavy cutting, and prolonged use. The segments cater to industrial users who require maximum torque and durability for tasks like concrete drilling, demolition, or heavy metal cutting.

INSIGHTS BY END-USERS



In 2024 the industrial end-user segment of major contributors, such as the automotive and construction industries, generated the maximum revenue of over USD 18.00 billion in the cordless power tools market. The industrial segment is further classified into automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, construction, shipbuilding, and other industries. The construction sector is estimated to be the highest revenue generator because of the rise in construction and renovation activities.



The commercial end-user segment was the second-largest revenue contributor after the industrial segment. In 2024, North America was the largest revenue generator in the segment, which was valued at USD 1.31 billion, followed by Europe at USD 1.26 billion. Furthermore, the residential end-user segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.55% to generate 32.78 million units in 2030, where the major revenue can be significant from areas in North America, Europe, and APAC.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The offline sales channel is traditionally the backbone of the market and has a crucial role in the global distribution landscape of the cordless power tools market. The segment is expected to add revenue of around USD 6.33 billion by the end of 2030. Furthermore, the online segment includes third-party e-retailers, the brand's website, and others. The rising preference for e-commerce of the online sales channel is gaining momentum and growing at a CAGR of over 8.00% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 403 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $25 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $37.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Company Profiles

Stanley Black & Decker

Robert Bosch

Techtronic Industries

Makita

Hilti

Other Prominent Company Profiles

CHERVON

FEIN

Festool

CS Unitec

STIHL

Matco Tools

Milwaukee

Hitachi

Ryobi

Snap-on

Metabo

Apex Tool Group

Kyocera

INTERSKOL

Panasonic

Uryu Seisaku

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Emerson

Positec Group

Skil

CRAFTSMAN

Kobalt

Dremel

Proxxon

Parkside

Chicago Pneumatic

Worx

Cornwell Quality Tools

SENCO

AMICO

Dynabrade

Husqvarna Group

AEG POWERTOOLS

Wagner

Super Steel

Master Appliance Corp

Dongcheng Tools

Seekone

Genesis

FERM

Einhell

