OnShift Releases the OnShift X App, Announces Major Updates to Its Flagship Scheduling Software

CLEVELAND, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnShift, a ShiftKey brand and the only workforce management software made exclusively for long-term, post-acute and senior care, today announced the release of the OnShift X app. The release also includes major updates to OnShift Schedule X, its flagship scheduling platform, designed to help leaders make smarter workforce decisions and optimize operations while creating an exceptional employee experience.

Since its founding in 2008, OnShift has been 100% dedicated to the long-term care, post-acute care and senior-living industries. The company consulted with hundreds of senior care leaders to create the OnShift X app and the associated OnShift Schedule X software updates. The app boasts a modern, intuitive design and predictive analytics that eliminate complexities, streamline workflows and increase visibility.

With the OnShift X app, schedulers and managers can do their jobs from anywhere, including logging call-offs, viewing workforce data and filling open shifts with best-fit employees based on availability, hours worked and likelihood to accept a shift. The app also comes with communication tools for socializing shift openings on-the-go to fill shifts fast, helping leaders deliver high quality care to residents and provide the timely, clear communication employees want. Front-line workers also benefit from the OnShift X app, with functionality that allows them to view their schedules and request shifts from their smartphones.

“Our industry is facing an increased demand for services that will continue to grow as the population continues to age. At the same time, leaders are faced with long-standing care delivery issues that require nimble, real-time solutions,” said ShiftKey CEO Mike Vitek. “The OnShift X app is the result of years of research and development, created with input from facility leaders to provide the technology and access needed to succeed in the years ahead.”

The updated OnShift Schedule X platform comes with a multitude of features to help align key decision-makers to solve their toughest workforce problems quickly and consistently. Highlights of the upgraded software include:

Workflows to identify and help resolve cost, workforce and compliance issues before they become problems.

Improved scheduling templates that make it easy to add new employees, show job candidates their prospective schedules and support weekly, bi-weekly, and 4/2 schedules.

Enhanced first-time scheduler experience that reduces training time and administrative burden.

Employee CPR and first aid credential integration to avoid scheduling employees with expired credentials (and associated fines).

These are in addition to existing key features of OnShift Schedule X, like easy integrations with HRIS and timekeeping tools, HPPD monitoring and punch reports.

About OnShift

OnShift, a ShiftKey brand, delivers next-generation workforce management with modern, world-class scheduling software. Its innovative approach to workforce solutions fosters a culture where people want to work. Post-acute care facilities rely on OnShift’s software and services to reduce turnover rates, decrease costs and improve the quality of care. For more information, visit: www.OnShift.com