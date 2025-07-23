Emollient Esters Market Is Projected With a Value Of USD 2.32 Billion By 2032, Driven By Surge In Natural Personal Care Demand | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Emollient Esters Market Size was valued at USD 1.65 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.32 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.36% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Rising preference for bio-based, multifunctional skincare boosts global adoption of emollient esters across personal care and cosmetic applications

The Emollient Esters Market is experiencing robust growth as consumers increasingly seek sustainable, multifunctional, and skin-friendly personal care solutions. The U.S. FDA reported an 18% rise in skincare formulations containing natural esters from 2022 to 2023. Industry leaders like Estée Lauder and Procter & Gamble expanded product lines to enhance hydration and sensory appeal, while BASF boosted its bio-based ester portfolio in North America and Europe. Regulatory support and innovations that improve texture and absorption are further propelling demand for clean-label, bio-derived emollient esters worldwide.





Download PDF Sample of Emollient Esters Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7570

The U.S. Emollient Esters market is valued at USD 467 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 652 million by 2032, with a CAGR of approximately 4.25% in the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.

The US Emollient Esters Market is expanding steadily, driven by consumers seeking lightweight, non-greasy skincare and cosmetic products. Leading brands like Johnson & Johnson are introducing natural emollient-based formulations to meet demand. Reports from the American Botanical Council also emphasize the increasing popularity of bio-derived esters in daily skincare routines.

Key Players:

Dow Inc.

BASF SE

Ashland

Evonik Industries AG

The Lubrizol Corporation

Croda International Plc

Lonza Group Ltd.

Stepan Company

Innospec Inc.

Phoenix Chemical, Inc.

RITA Corporation

Emollient Esters Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 1.65 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.32 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.36% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Drivers • Increasing Demand for Natural & Skin-friendly Cosmetic Ingredients Drives the Market Growth.

If You Need Any Customization on Emollient Esters Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7570

By Product, Isopropyl Myristate dominated the Emollient Esters Market in 2024, with a 37.23% Market Share.

The dominance is due to its excellent spreadability, fast absorption, and non-greasy feel, making it a preferred choice in skincare, cosmetics, and haircare. Brands like L’Oréal Paris and Neutrogena use it in lightweight lotions and serums, while Croda International has scaled sustainable production to meet demand in Asia Pacific. Rising consumer awareness of gentle, skin-friendly textures, combined with innovation in green chemistry and the growth of e-commerce beauty retail, further strengthens its leading position.

By End-User, Skin Care dominated the Emollient Esters Market in 2024, with a 42% Market Share.

The dominance is due to the rising demand for lightweight moisturizers, anti-aging creams, and multifunctional skincare. According to the Personal Care Products Council, new skincare products with emollient esters surged in 2023. Brands like Aveeno and CeraVe launched products that improve hydration and reduce irritation. Growing consumer preference for natural and bio-derived ingredients, alongside trends toward clean-label and sensory-rich formulations, supports the segment’s strong position and continued adoption across global markets.

By Region, North America dominated the Emollient Esters Market in 2024, Holding a 42.23% Market Share.

The dominance is due to strong presence of established beauty brands, rising focus on sustainable formulations, and regulatory backing for bio-based raw materials. FDA and Environmental Working Group initiatives to ensure safer cosmetic ingredients spurred demand. Companies like Estée Lauder and P&G expanded local production to lower carbon footprints. In Canada, hybrid and multifunctional skincare products gained popularity. Ongoing technological innovations, premium segment growth, and consumer preference for high-quality, sensorially appealing products further reinforce the region’s leadership.

Recent Developments

In April 2025, BASF launched Verdessence Maize, Lamesoft OP Plus, and Dehyton PK45 GA/RA at in-cosmetics Global 2025, expanding its portfolio of high‑performance, biodegradable personal care ingredients.

launched Verdessence Maize, Lamesoft OP Plus, and Dehyton PK45 GA/RA at in-cosmetics Global 2025, expanding its portfolio of high‑performance, biodegradable personal care ingredients. In September 2024, Evonik inaugurated a new double-digit million-euro sustainable emollients plant at Steinau, Germany, using enzymatic esterification to cut climate footprint by over 60%.





Buy Full Research Report on Emollient Esters Market 2025-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7570

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.