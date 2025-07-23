Verizon unveils training camp to supercharge small business success

What you need to know:

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, Verizon Business is celebrating small business owners nationwide with the launch of Verizon Small Business Training Camp. Headlined by Kristin Juszczyk, a creative force redefining sports fashion with her custom game day outfits, and Drew Brees, a football champion who’s turned his post-game passion into business success, up to 20 lucky U.S. small business owners will score an all-expenses-paid trip to the three-day event. Attendees can expect expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with leading business owners and industry experts.

In addition to those heading to San Francisco, all small business owners can unlock powerful tools to grow and thrive through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - a free, year-round platform with expert-led courses, live workshops, coaching and grant opportunities.

“I’m honored to be part of the Verizon Small Business Training Camp and connect with other small business owners,” said Off Season founder Kristin Juszczyk. “When you’re building a brand from scratch, you need more than just passion—you need the right tools and resources to grow. Programs like Verizon’s free Small Business Digital Ready provide that kind of practical support and personally, they have helped me succeed. I’m looking forward to sharing what I’ve learned and hearing from other entrepreneurs about their experiences.”

“Transitioning from the NFL to the business world has been a meaningful new challenge – one that would have been much more difficult without the right support,” said Drew Brees, football champion and entrepreneur. “Verizon Business has empowered me and my business, so I’m excited to pay it forward and hopefully provide some inspiration for these winners.”

For a chance at scoring a spot at the Training Camp, small business owners must:

Register for Verizon’s Small Business Digital Ready program

Complete two free short courses or attend two events via Small Business Digital Ready

Submit a public social video entry showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit, including #SMBTrainingCamp #contest, and tagging @VerizonBusiness





In addition to offering 50+ courses in English and Spanish on topics like AI integration, social media marketing, financial planning, and more, Verizon Small Business Digital Ready also provides group seminars and 1:1 workshops with experts. To date, this program has impacted nearly 500K businesses. More than two-thirds of program users said the platform has helped increase their business revenue and profit.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the US economy. Through our free Small Business Digital Ready program, Verizon is committed to providing 1 million small businesses by 2030 with the tools and resources they need to thrive. This Training Camp is just one more way we are providing that support,” said Donna Epps, Chief Responsible Business Officer, Verizon.

“When small businesses grow, we all thrive,” said Aparna Khurjekar, Chief Revenue Officer of Business Markets & SaaS, Verizon Business. “Our Training Camp is part of Verizon’s ongoing commitment to equipping small business owners with the resources, partnerships and experiences they need to succeed and keep dreaming big.”

The sweepstakes will run from July 23 to 11:59PM ET on August 10, 2025, with Verizon Small Business Training Camp taking place at Verizon’s state-of-the-art Innovation Lab in San Francisco from September 8-10, 2025.

For full sweepstakes details and to enter, visit: https://VerizonDigitalReady-Training-Camp.com .

For additional small business solutions or to meet with one of our experts, visit your local Verizon store.

No Purchase Necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years of age and are Small Business owners who are registered members of Verizon’s Digital Ready platform as of the date of entry. Sweepstakes begins on 7/23/25 and ends at 11:59 PM PT on 8/10/25. For Official Rules, visit https://VerizonDigitalReady-Training-Camp.com. Sponsor: Verizon

