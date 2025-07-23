RecycLiCo Partners with Lucid to Strengthen North American Domestic Supply Chain for Critical Minerals and Metals

SURREY, British Columbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. (“RecycLiCo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF | FSE: ID4), a critical minerals refining and lithium ion battery upcycling company, today announced that it, together with Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) and other industry leaders has become a founding member of the Minerals for National Automotive Competitiveness Collaboration (MINAC), a partnership focused on accelerating the development and procurement of American-sourced critical mineral resources for use in automotive manufacturing by domestic automakers and Tier 1 suppliers. The other MINAC members are Alaska Energy Metals, Graphite One and Electric Metals.

The MINAC members will work together to:

Advance domestic mineral production through the completion of offtake agreements for American critical minerals for use in American automobiles;

Identify and resolve barriers, and accelerate commercialization and customer adoption;

Improve coordination between the mining and automotive sectors; and

Support the qualification and procurement of domestically produced materials by American automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.





The partnership recognizes the value of RecycLiCo’s advanced hydrometallurgical process to recover high-purity, battery-ready materials from newly-mined domestic ore, manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries and its potential contribution to onshore sourcing of essential materials and the establishment of a circular supply chain.

“The historic realignment of the global trading environment, together with governmental initiatives fostering reliance on domestic sources, has highlighted the need for the efficient recovery and refinement of critical minerals. This collaboration with Lucid and our other MINAC partners is a direct response to that need and will help us to validate and scale our technology and work closely with industry leaders,” said Richard Sadowsky, Chief Executive Officer of RecycLiCo.

As part of the collaboration’s launch, Mr. Sadowsky will join fellow MINAC members for a roundtable and event on July 23, 2025, in Washington, D.C. alongside Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs, Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan, and Representatives Begich (AK) and Biggs (AZ).

About RecycLiCo

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. is a critical minerals refining company specializing in the use of advanced hydrometallurgical technologies for processing mined ore and the upcycling of lithium-ion battery materials. RecycLiCo’s processes efficiently recover battery-ready lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from end-of-life batteries and manufacturing scrap, supporting energy storage as well as broader industrial applications. RecycLiCo’s business focus aligns with the global demand for future-ready, responsible supply chains and the growing movement to strengthen domestic sourcing of critical materials.

