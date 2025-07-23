Generative AI Revolutionizes Telecom: Enhancing Network Efficiency and Customer Experience

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of Generative AI in the Telecom Industry--Assessment of Innovations and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The study explores the transformative effects of generative AI technologies on various facets of the telecom industry. It includes an examination of how AI-driven innovations enhance network optimization, customer service, and operational efficiency; an analysis of AI applications in predictive maintenance, fraud detection, and personalized customer experiences; and an investigation of the economic implications, potential challenges, and ethical considerations associated with the deployment of generative AI in telecom.



Generative AI for telecom is presented from two perspectives: application areas focusing on business functions it can cater to; and solutioning, highlighting the core enablement or key functionality it aims to provide in the telecom industry.



Through an evaluation of case studies and industry data, the research provides a comprehensive understanding of how generative AI can drive growth, improve service quality, and foster innovation in the telecom industry so that telcos can improve their returns on investment.

The valuable insights will help stakeholders, including telecom operators, policymakers, and technology developers, strategically leverage AI advancements for competitive advantage and sustainable development.

Report Scope

This report explores the transformative impact of Generative AI (GenAI) in the telecom industry, focusing on its growth potential, challenges, and application areas.

The report identifies emerging growth opportunities and real-world adoption of GenAI in telecom, exploring key drivers, restraints, and application areas such as customer experience, network optimization, and fraud prevention.

It covers GenAI adoptions and platforms, predicts adoption timelines, and provides actionable strategies for telecom operators, GenAI providers, and service partners to accelerate innovation and scalability.

The sections on application areas also illuminates ways telecom companies can enhance operational efficiency, optimize networks, and overcome challenges, while providing a roadmap for GenAI adoption.

These insights also enable GenAI companies and service providers to identify telecom-specific pain points, deliver tailored solutions, and build partnerships to drive faster deployments and scalable, AI-driven innovations.

By addressing growth opportunities and challenges, this report empowers stakeholders to unlock GenAI's advanced potential in driving telecom innovation, efficiency, and profitability.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Generative AI Applications in the Telecom Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Introduction - Current State of the Telecom Industry

Introduction - Industry Challenges

Introduction - GenAI as a Solution

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Application Areas and Benefits

Telecom-Specific Application Areas and Adoption Benefits

GenAI-Telecom Adoption Instances

GenAI as an Enabler in Telecom-Specific Solutions

Key Platforms Offering GenAI Functionality for Telecom

Possible Adoption Levels and Application Timeline for GenAI in Telecom Operations

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Promote Infrastructure and Talent Establishment to Address Data Privacy, Scalability, and Cost Concerns

Growth Opportunity 2: Focus on Partnerships for Faster GenAI Deployment

Growth Opportunity 3: Tackle GenAI Integration Challenges Pre-emptively for a Scalable Solution

