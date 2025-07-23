MoneyShow Announces “The Value Proposition in Value Investing Expo” Aug. 5-6, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyShow , a leading producer of live and online financial conferences for investors, traders, and financial advisors, is pleased to announce the upcoming “ The Value Proposition in Value Investing Expo ” on Aug. 5-6, 2025. This fully virtual event will bring together more than 15 renowned speakers who will identify leading value and dividend stocks – and deliver a host of portfolio recommendations amid rotation out of “Mag 7” names.

Market veterans and industry experts will pull back the curtain on advanced methodologies to support attendees in expanding and diversifying their portfolios. They will explore major trends and cover a wide range of equities, investment allocation principles, portfolio strategies, and trading tactics during the two-day event.

Mike Larson, Editor-in-Chief at MoneyShow, highlighted the significance of the coming event: “Equity indices have rebounded sharply despite geopolitical tensions, military conflicts, and tariff uncertainty. Having said that, we’ve seen a behind-the-scenes rotation out of Mag 7 names and into new sectors and stocks. Our exceptional lineup of speakers will share their perspectives on why that’s happening and how attendees can capitalize on the move.”

MoneyShow conferences are recognized for offering premier educational experiences, as well as fostering productive networking environments to help attendees reach their financial goals. This summit will bring together leading economists, market analysts, money managers, and professional traders. Attendees will get an in-depth picture of how to assess the markets of the future and to better understand which investments look the most promising going forward.

Notable speakers include Lyn Alden Schwartzer, Analyst, ElliottWaveTrader.net; Sean Brodrick, Senior Editor, Weiss Ratings; Dan Ives, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst, Wedbush Securities; and Sam Stovall, Chief Investment Strategist, CFRA Research.

The full roster of speakers can be accessed here:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2025/august/virtual-expo/speakers/

Sponsors and media partners of the expo include prestigious organizations such as Crown Exploration II, Ltd., Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, and MarketWatch.

MoneyShow has partnered with IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) to amplify the digital reach of the event. IBN's extensive network includes over 5,000 syndication partners , such as Apple News and MarketWatch, as well as 60+ IBN brands with millions of followers. As the official media sponsor, IBN will enhance recognition for speakers, participants, and the event through cutting-edge digital and social media strategies.

Randy Clark, Director of Global Operations at IBN, emphasized the value of the event, stating, “MoneyShow organizes industry flagship events that feature exceptional speakers from the world of finance. Drawing on their decades of experience, the deep insights and market intelligence shared with such a high-calibre audience can not be found elsewhere. The upcoming conference will offer unparalleled opportunities to deepen understanding of equity markets, identifying key trends and tried-and-tested techniques to spot high value transactions. We are excited to collaborate with MoneyShow and deliver a powerful educational experience for attendees.”

Registration for the event is available at the following link:

https://online.moneyshow.com/2025/august/virtual-expo/registration/

