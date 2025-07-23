Enhancing Grid Resilience: Siemens, GE, and Others Lead in Breakthrough Grid Resilience Innovations

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enhancing Grid Resilience: Emerging Technologies for Modern and Reliable Power Systems" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emerging technologies aimed at improving grid resilience are rapidly evolving, driven by the need for improved reliability, efficiency, and sustainability in energy systems. Innovations in technology, growing energy demands, and the incorporation of renewable energy sources are strong incentives for utilities to implement creative solutions for more adaptive grids.

The global smart grid market is expected to grow from $71.34 billion in 2024 to $216.40 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.4%. Its grid resilience segment is expected to grow from $20.02 billion in 2024 to $79.68 billion in 2032, at a CAGR of 13.3%.

Grid resilience technologies are driven by the growing frequency of extreme weather events, aging infrastructure, and rising cybersecurity threats, all of which demand robust solutions to ensure reliable power delivery. In addition, the integration of renewable energy, regulatory mandates, and the shift to distributed energy systems further propel their adoption. Siemens Energy AG, General Electric (GE), Schneider Electric, Hitachi Energy, and Eaton are some of the major vendors offering grid resilience technologies.



This study analyzes prominent technologies within the grid resilience sector, including phasor measurement units (PMUs), high-voltage direct current (HVDC), distributed energy resources (DERs), and demand response management systems (DRMS). It explores the effectiveness of these technologies in enhancing grid resilience.



The study examines the factors propelling growth, such as advancements in renewable energy integration, enhanced grid management through AI and IoT, and innovations in energy storage. It also offers perspectives on the challenges hindering market progress and how these elements influence current trends and future developments.



Moreover, the study provides a comprehensive overview of patents, innovative concepts, key industry participants, financial investments, and significant opportunities for growth in the grid resilience space.



The increasing deployment of energy storage systems is significantly enhancing grid resilience by offering dependable backup during outages and facilitating the integration of renewable energy sources. These systems promote superior energy management, lower operational expenses, and bolster grid stability, thereby fostering greater operational efficiency and long-term sustainability.



Decentralized grid technologies, such as microgrids and distributed energy resources (DERs), are transforming the methods of energy production and distribution. These systems provide local and flexible energy solutions, enhancing grid security, minimizing transmission losses and improving resilience against natural disasters or supply interruptions.



Advanced sensors and real-time monitoring technologies transform grid operations by enabling more accurate fault detection and predictive maintenance. Using continuous data collection, these technologies enable utilities to respond more quickly to problems, improve grid performance and minimize downtime, thereby ensuring consistent and reliable power supply.



The analysis explores developments in key emerging technologies and their impact on grid resilience. It includes the following modules:

Role of the key emerging technologies on grid resilience

Technologies comparative analysis

Key Company Profiles

Regional developments, patents, and funding

Future roadmap

Growth opportunities

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Impact of Digital Technologies, Trends, Regional Adoption, and Applications in Power Grid Systems

Power Grid Resilience: Key Benefits and Importance

Prominent Parameters Used to Express Grid Stability

Emerging Technologies for Enhancing Grid Resilience

Grid Resilience: Technology Comparative Analysis

Benchmarking Parameters Used for Comparison of Various Grid Stability-enhancing Technologies

Future Direction of Emerging Technologies for Power Grid Resilience

Investment in Power Grids and Storage, by Country/Region

Grid Infrastructure Investments: Geographic Analysis

Innovation Ecosystem

Siemens Energy AG, Germany

General Electric GE, US

Other Prominent Grid Resilience Solution Providers

Patent Landscape

Grid Resilience Solution Providers: Funding Information

Growth Opportunity Universe in Enhancing Grid Resilience: Emerging Technologies for Modern and Reliable Power Systems

Growth Opportunity 1: Advanced Power Electronics: Enhancing Grid Stability

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Storage Technologies: Boosting Grid Resilience

Growth Opportunity 3: AI/ML in Power Systems: Optimizing Grid Operations

