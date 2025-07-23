Denmark Data Center Market Investment Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key DC Investors - Apple, AtlasEdge, Bulk Infrastructure, Cibicom, Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, JN Data, Meta, NNIT, STACK, Telia

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Denmark Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.53 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.44%.
The Danish government is encouraging enterprises across various sectors to adopt artificial intelligence to boost their productivity and enhance operational efficiency. The Danish National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence aims to develop artificial intelligence services in the country by strengthening its ethical framework to drive business growth in Denmark.
The surge in adoption of artificial intelligence generates large amounts of data thereby increasing the heat generated by servers in data center facilities, which is driving the demand for advanced cooling solutions in the data centers. Several data center operators are implementing liquid cooling solutions for efficient thermal management in their facilities. The adoption of liquid cooling will be increased in the Denmark data center market in the forecast period.
The Denmark data center market is experiencing significant investments from major colocation and hyperscale operators. Hyperscale providers like Apple and Meta are expanding their operations in the country by expanding their data center facilities.The major colocation data center investors in the Denmark data center market include AtlasEdge, Bulk Infrastructure, Cibicom A/S, Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, NNIT, JN Data, STACK Infrastructure, Telia, and others.
The Denmark data center market has the presence of several support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in Denmark's data center market include ABB, Alfa Laval, Baudouin, Carrier, Caterpillar, Climaveneta, Danfoss, Delta Electronics, Eaton, GRUNDFOS, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Riello Elettronica Group, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Systemair Group, Toshiba Corporation, Vertiv and others.
The Denmark data center market has several construction contractors operating in the market including Arup, Caverion, Coromatic AB, COWI, Dornan, Gottlieb Paludan Architects, Logi-tek, Mace, Mercury, NS Nordic AS, Ramboll, and others that have been offering their construction, engineering, and installation services in the country.
Several companies in Denmark are migrating their workloads to the cloud to offer digital services to their customers and enhance their productivity. The significant rise in cloud computing and digitalization may also raise the potential cyber threats. Denmark is focusing on implementing various initiatives to minimize cyber-attacks in the country. The Centre for Cybersecurity serves as Denmark's national IT security authority by supporting public and private companies to protect themselves against cyber threats. The development of submarine cables will enhance Denmark's digital connectivity and reduce latency. The country is witnessing the development of the IOEMA submarine cable, which is expected to increase Denmark's digital connectivity with Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, and the UK.
The presence of major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud in Denmark is further driving investments in the Denmark data center market. These companies are investing significantly to expand their cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities across Denmark.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.53 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$2.93 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.4%
|Regions Covered
|Denmark
INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES
- Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Danish Market
- Impact of the On-Going Tariff War
- Investment Opportunities in Denmark
- Several Factors Attracting Foreign Data Center Investments in Denmark
- National Strategy for Digitalization 2022-2026
- Danish Data Protection Act
- Investment by Area
- Investment by Power Capacity
SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC & CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
