Denmark Data Center Market Investment Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key DC Investors - Apple, AtlasEdge, Bulk Infrastructure, Cibicom, Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, JN Data, Meta, NNIT, STACK, Telia

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Denmark Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Denmark Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.53 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.93 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.44%.

The Danish government is encouraging enterprises across various sectors to adopt artificial intelligence to boost their productivity and enhance operational efficiency. The Danish National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence aims to develop artificial intelligence services in the country by strengthening its ethical framework to drive business growth in Denmark.

The surge in adoption of artificial intelligence generates large amounts of data thereby increasing the heat generated by servers in data center facilities, which is driving the demand for advanced cooling solutions in the data centers. Several data center operators are implementing liquid cooling solutions for efficient thermal management in their facilities. The adoption of liquid cooling will be increased in the Denmark data center market in the forecast period.

The Denmark data center market is experiencing significant investments from major colocation and hyperscale operators. Hyperscale providers like Apple and Meta are expanding their operations in the country by expanding their data center facilities.The major colocation data center investors in the Denmark data center market include AtlasEdge, Bulk Infrastructure, Cibicom A/S, Digital Realty, GlobalConnect, NNIT, JN Data, STACK Infrastructure, Telia, and others.

The Denmark data center market has the presence of several support infrastructure providers that will increase its competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors present in Denmark's data center market include ABB, Alfa Laval, Baudouin, Carrier, Caterpillar, Climaveneta, Danfoss, Delta Electronics, Eaton, GRUNDFOS, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Riello Elettronica Group, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Systemair Group, Toshiba Corporation, Vertiv and others.

The Denmark data center market has several construction contractors operating in the market including Arup, Caverion, Coromatic AB, COWI, Dornan, Gottlieb Paludan Architects, Logi-tek, Mace, Mercury, NS Nordic AS, Ramboll, and others that have been offering their construction, engineering, and installation services in the country.

Several companies in Denmark are migrating their workloads to the cloud to offer digital services to their customers and enhance their productivity. The significant rise in cloud computing and digitalization may also raise the potential cyber threats. Denmark is focusing on implementing various initiatives to minimize cyber-attacks in the country. The Centre for Cybersecurity serves as Denmark's national IT security authority by supporting public and private companies to protect themselves against cyber threats. The development of submarine cables will enhance Denmark's digital connectivity and reduce latency. The country is witnessing the development of the IOEMA submarine cable, which is expected to increase Denmark's digital connectivity with Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, and the UK.

The presence of major cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud in Denmark is further driving investments in the Denmark data center market. These companies are investing significantly to expand their cloud and artificial intelligence capabilities across Denmark.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.53 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.4% Regions Covered Denmark

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Denmark colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Denmark by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Denmark data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Denmark data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Denmark Facilities Covered (Existing): 27 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05 Coverage: 9+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Denmark Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Denmark data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Copenhagen Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Copenhagen Other Cities



INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Danish Market

Impact of the On-Going Tariff War

Investment Opportunities in Denmark

Several Factors Attracting Foreign Data Center Investments in Denmark

National Strategy for Digitalization 2022-2026

Danish Data Protection Act

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Per Aarsleff A/S

Arup

Caverion

Coromatic AB

COWI

CTS Group

Dornan

EIDA Solutions

Gottlieb Paludan Architects

Logi-tek

LPI Group

Mace

Mercury

MT Hojgaard Danmark

NS Nordic AS

Ramboll

Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB)

John Sisk & Son

Soren Jensen

NG Metal

Collen Construction

Exyte

TSV Construction LLC

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Aggreko

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Baudouin

Belimo

Carrier

Caterpillar

Climaveneta

Cummins

Cyber Power Systems

Danfoss

DEIF

Delta Electronics

Eaton

GE Vernova

GRUNDFOS

Hitachi Energy

HITEC Power Protection

Honeywell

Johnson Controls

Rehlko

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Power Innovations International

Riello Elettronica Group

Rittal

Rolls Royce

Saft

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Socomec Group

STULZ

Systemair Group

Toshiba Corporation

UniCool International

Vertiv

NOVENCO Building & Industry

Data Center Investors

Apple

AtlasEdge

Bulk Infrastructure

Cibicom A/S

Digital Realty

GlobalConnect

JN Data

Meta

NNIT

STACK Infrastructure

Telia

New Entrants

atNorth

ECO-LocaXion

Prime Data Centers

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h86xve

