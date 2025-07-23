EnerPure Appoints Advisory Board Members to Support Strategic Growth and Commercialization Efforts

Winnipeg, MB, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerPure Inc. (“EnerPure” or the “Company”), a waste to energy company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Farrar, Susan Rohac, and Mogens L. Mathiesen as Advisory Board Members. Each of these newly appointed Advisors brings significant industry experience and expertise in their respective areas and their thought leadership, strategic acumen, and experience will be invaluable to management as EnerPure moves through the commercialization and growth phase.

“Gary, Susan, and Mogens as true experts in their respective fields provide tremendous depth and width to the knowledge base of our team, we are honoured to have them on the team” said Rick Koshman, President and CEO of EnerPure. “Each of them brings a unique and highly complementary skill set that aligns perfectly with our goal to deploy 21 recycling plants in 6 years. Gary with over 46 years experience in UMO recycling, Susan as one of Canada’s most prolific Cleantech investors, and Mogens with his shipping decarbonization focus provide us with priceless industry insights and know-how as we look to navigate the next few years.”

About Gary Farrar

Gary is a seasoned executive with over 45 years of leadership in the used motor oil (UMO) recycling and environmental services industry across North America. His expertise spans operations, business development, logistics, refinery supply, and sales. He has held senior roles including U.S. Vice President of Supply and Product Sales at Safety-Kleen, where he led the growth of recycled oil streams and oversaw the world’s largest UMO re-refinery. As General Manager of Safety-Kleen Canada, he managed nationwide operations and multiple business lines. At Heritage-Crystal Clean, he helped launch and scale a 75-million-gallon refinery in Indianapolis. Gary is known for building high-performing teams and driving operational and commercial success in complex industrial environments.

About Susan Rohac – LinkedIn

Susan recently retired from BDC (Business Development Bank of Canada) after 34 years of service. As Managing Partner of the Climate Tech venture capital fund, she led a pan-Canadian team of investment professionals and managed a portfolio of over $1 billion in assets including a $500 million fund that was launched in 2022 focusing on investing in Canada’s most promising cleantech companies. She has invested in a wide range of climate technologies such as CCUS, CDR, hydrogen, critical minerals, energy storage/battery, mobility, proptech, and advanced materials. Susan was recognized as a Climate Leader in 2024 by the Clean50 and was recipient of the Clean16 award. Susan holds honour degrees in both science and finance and has her executive MBA and ICD governance designation.

About Mogens L. Mathiesen – LinkedIn

Mogens has over 25 years of expertise in maritime technology and sustainability. Specializing in maritime decarbonisation, he has pioneered data-driven solutions to reduce shipping emissions. As Chief Industry and Strategy Officer at HUB Ocean, Mogens led initiatives to enable green shipping routes and foster industry collaboration. He co-founded Arundo Analytics, driving the development of analytics platforms for maritime applications, and volunteers in the Ocean Rescue Service in Norway. With an M.Sc. in Ocean Engineering and Marine Cybernetics from the NTNU and UC Berkeley, Mogens is committed to advancing sustainable practices through innovation and strategic leadership.

About EnerPure – https://enerpure.tech

“We recycle Used Motor Oil (UMO) to reduce GHG emissions while producing a lower carbon-intensive marine fuel.”

Each year ~17 billion litres of UMO* are improperly burned or dumped, causing widespread environmental harm. EnerPure sees a tremendous opportunity to solve this problem through the deployment of its modular micro-scale recycling plants using its patented technology to convert UMO into high-quality marine fuel.

EnerPure is entering its next phase of growth, with our first commercial plant planned for Alberta. Our recycling plants require ~5% of the capex of traditional solutions, enabling localized recycling (while reducing the cost of collection) and providing strong economic returns.

Our technology has been proven via our pilot plant (operating at 43% of scale) with 1.6 million litres processed and validated through the sale of over 1.2 million litres. Our drop-in ISO 8217-compliant marine fuel is in high demand in a growing market with its 14.6% lower carbon intensity. Annually each recycling plant can reduce greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and criteria air contaminants by 36,315 and 437 tonnes, respectively.

EnerPure, while delivering strong economic returns, offers a proven, scalable platform where environmental need meets commercial opportunity, powering the energy transition through smart regional recycling.

*UMO is defined as any petroleum-based or synthetic lubricating oil that cannot be used for its original purpose due to contamination.

For more information, please contact:



EnerPure Inc.

www.enerpure.tech

news @enerpure.tech

