Verizon Delivers a one-two punch with Best Wireless Network Performance results:

J.D. Power Recognizes Verizon as America’s Most Awarded for Network Quality, an unprecedented 35 Times in a row

RootMetrics again names Verizon Best, Most Reliable and Fastest 5G Network

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Another day, another set of network victories for the wireless provider serving the most mobility and broadband customers in the U.S.¹ In back-to-back benchmarking reports, Verizon continues its award-winning momentum as J.D. Power - the global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics - names Verizon America’s Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality, 35 times in a row in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Study - Volume 2. Meanwhile, the industry-leading wireless provider dominates the 1H 2025 RootMetrics study, claiming top spots for Best 5G Network; Fastest 5G Network; and Most Reliable 5G Network.

“When you’re named the Most Awarded Brand for Network Quality, 35 Times in a Row by the gold standard for customer satisfaction and service quality ratings, it explains why more customers, businesses, sports leagues and everyone in between choose Verizon,” said Joe Russo, EVP & President, Global Network and Technology, Verizon. “This recognition just reinforces what we- and our customers- have always known: Verizon delivers unmatched quality, unwavering reliability and innovative connectivity that people count on whenever and wherever it matters most.”

Verizon’s latest recognition underscores its ongoing streak of industry leadership and network excellence. As 5G reshapes the wireless landscape, Verizon continues to set the standard with a durable, high-performing network that delivers for millions of customers nationwide. This momentum reflects the company’s relentless investment and forward-thinking strategy, ensuring that Verizon remains at the forefront of connectivity and innovation.

A true differentiator in the industry, Verizon stands apart through the depth and versatility of its network offerings, delivering exceptional value for customers, including:

Unmatched reliability and coverage: Verizon's awarding-winning 5G and 4G LTE networks deliver coast-to-coast coverage, keeping customers connected in bustling cities and remote communities alike. The networks' proven performance means fewer dropped calls and dependable service when it matters most and to complement Verizon's industry leading network coverage, its satellite services remain free of charge to Verizon customers.





5G leadership that sets the pace: Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband continues to raise the bar, offering blazing-fast speeds and ultra-low latency for streaming, gaming and remote work. With dedicated mmWave and C-band spectrum now reaching more than 280 million people, and expanding.





Consistent speed, even in high-traffic moments: Verizon's ongoing network investments enable fast, reliable connections—even in crowded stadiums, busy downtowns and during peak hours.





Powering innovation for critical sectors: From utilities and transportation to public safety, Verizon's advanced network delivers secure, low-latency solutions that drive smart grid technology, IoT deployments and private networks. The Verizon Frontline Innovation Program continues to deliver next-generation tools for first responders and essential services.





From utilities and transportation to public safety, Verizon’s advanced network delivers secure, low-latency solutions that drive smart grid technology, IoT deployments and private networks. The Verizon Frontline Innovation Program continues to deliver next-generation tools for first responders and essential services. Security at every level: Verizon prioritizes network security, employing robust measures to protect customer data and communications. This is especially important for government agencies and critical infrastructure, where advanced cybersecurity safeguards sensitive information.

Verizon keeps raising the bar for what’s possible in connectivity, powering experiences that make lives better. As the model of excellence for network quality and 5G performance, Verizon delivers exceptional value to its customers by combining its industry-leading network, compelling customer offerings, and AI-powered customer experience innovations that set a new standard for what customers can expect. The Verizon team isn’t just leading today– they are shaping the future of how people live, work and play.

1 Measurement is focused on retail connections and excludes reseller activity. Industry leading claims are based on publicly reported customer information or consensus expectations if results are not yet reported.

J.D. Power:

Verizon is #1 for Network Quality in 5 regions (tied in the Southwest and North Central regions). Verizon has also received the highest number of awards in network quality for the 35th time as compared to all other brands in the J.D. Power 2003-2025 Volume 1 and 2 U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies. Network Quality measures customers’ satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. For J.D. Power 2025 award information, visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

RootMetrics:

US National RootScore® Report 1H2025. RootMetrics conducts rigorous, independent, and scientific testing to provide a comprehensive view of network performance. For more information on the RootMetrics methodology and results, visit rootmetrics.com.

