Asia-Pacific Customer Experience Management Market Company Analysis 2025, with Focus on Alorica, Concentrix, Everise, Foundever, Infosys BPM, Startek, TELUS Digital, Transcom, and VXI Global Solutions

As customer-centricity takes center stage, customer experience (CX) management has become the foundation for delivering connected experiences across all touchpoints and throughout each interaction journey, from onboarding to post-purchase support.



Organizations in the Asia-Pacific region are gradually investing in digital technologies, intending to deliver hyper-personalized experiences. However, legacy infrastructure and operational processes, as well as the complexity of an interaction, can hinder the end-to-end automation of the CX journey. These challenges have highlighted the need for a balanced approach between technology-based transformation and the human touch.



Today's organizations pursue more than cost savings; they require CX management service providers that enable end-to-end CX transformation, increase scalability and agility, and boost compliance. The secret to a service provider's success is the ability to deliver deep domain expertise, industry-specific CX capabilities, and tangible business outcomes. Consultative engagements, in which service providers act as partners rather than just vendors, is a trend. Providers with the right blend of service delivery models, people, processes, and technologies will enjoy a competitive edge in the market.



From a field of more than 200 global and local industry participants, this report evaluates the 18 most significant service providers considering market reach, user adoption, growth rates, and product innovation.





Key Topics Covered:



Customer Experience Management in Asia-Pacific, 2025



Companies to Action

Alorica

Altius Link

Concentrix

Everise

Firstsource Solutions

Foundever

Hinduja Global Solutions

Infosys BPM

Probe Group

Startek

TDCX

Tech Mahindra

Teleperformance

TELUS Digital

Transcom

transcosmos

TTEC

VXI Global Solutions

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities





