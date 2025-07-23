Shopping Apps Industry to Double in Size by 2030: AI-Enhanced Shopping Apps Transforming User Experience

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shopping Application - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Shopping Application was estimated at US$1.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Shopping Application market.



The growth in the shopping applications market is driven by several factors directly tied to digital adoption, consumer behavior, and retail innovation.

First, the widespread use of smartphones and mobile internet is making app-based shopping more accessible and convenient for a global audience. Second, improvements in mobile UX/UI, one-click checkout, and personalized product feeds are significantly enhancing the shopping experience and increasing app stickiness.

Third, the expansion of digital payment infrastructure - including mobile wallets, buy-now-pay-later options, and contactless transactions - is enabling faster, safer, and more flexible purchasing. Fourth, retailers are investing in mobile-first strategies, exclusive in-app discounts, and loyalty programs that reward app usage, encouraging users to download and engage frequently.

Fifth, social and livestream commerce features are turning shopping into an interactive, entertainment-driven experience that drives higher engagement and conversion. Sixth, the shift toward omnichannel retail strategies is prompting retailers to integrate their apps with inventory, CRM, and fulfillment systems to offer real-time stock updates, in-store pickup, and personalized promotions.

Lastly, the ability of shopping apps to collect rich user data is empowering retailers to refine their marketing, inventory planning, and product development, resulting in more responsive and profitable business models.

These factors collectively make shopping applications one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic segments in the global retail ecosystem.



Scope of the Study:

Segments: Type (Google Play Store, Apple iOS Store, Others)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Google Play Store segment, which is expected to reach US$1.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.5%. The Apple iOS Store segment is also set to grow at 13.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $340.1 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.4% CAGR to reach $494.4 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Alibaba, AliExpress, Amazon, ASOS, Best Buy and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Shopping Application market report include:

Alibaba

AliExpress

Amazon

ASOS

Best Buy

Costco Wholesale

eBay

Etsy

Flipkart

JD.com

Kohl's

Lazada

Lowe's

Meesho

Myntra

Newegg

OnBuy

Overstock

Poshmark

Rakuten

Shein

Shopee

Target

Temu

The Home Depot

Vinted

Walmart

Wayfair

Wish

Zalando

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surging Smartphone Penetration and Mobile Internet Access Throw the Spotlight on Shopping Applications as a Primary Retail Channel

Shift Toward Omnichannel Retailing Propels Growth of Integrated Shopping App Ecosystems

Rise of Personalized Shopping Experiences Drives Adoption of AI-Powered Recommendation Engines

Seamless Digital Payment Options and Wallet Integrations Strengthen the Business Case for In-App Purchases

Rapid Growth in DTC (Direct-to-Consumer) Brands Accelerates Demand for Branded Shopping Apps

Expansion of Voice Search and Conversational AI Enhances UX and Sustains Consumer Engagement

Gamification and Loyalty Rewards Systems Drive User Retention and Frequency of App Usage

Increased Use of Augmented Reality (AR) in Product Visualization Spurs Growth in Fashion and Home Decor Segments

Data-Driven Merchandising and Predictive Analytics Tools Reinvent Inventory and Promotion Strategies Within Apps

Focus on Hyperlocal Delivery Models and Last-Mile Logistics Fuels Demand for Region-Specific Shopping Platforms

Rising Competition and App Fatigue Push Innovation in Minimalist, Fast-Loading, and User-Centric UI/UX Designs

