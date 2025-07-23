New National Program Tackles Suicide Risk for Veterans Awaiting Service Dogs

San Antonio, TX, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavors, the largest Veteran-serving nonprofit in Texas, and K9s For Warriors, the nation’s leading provider of trained Service Dogs for Veterans experiencing mental health trauma, are launching a new initiative to further support Veterans before, during, and after being paired with a Service Dog. The Strength in Step program offers evidence-based behavioral health case management, suicide prevention trainings and tools, and virtual wellness resources to Veterans participating in the K9s For Warriors’ program across the nation.

For some of our heroes, the transition home from military service can be isolating. The period following discharge or during extended wait times for support—can leave Veterans vulnerable to depression, PTSD, and suicidal ideation. This program addresses suicide risk with proactive supportive services designed to assist a Veteran from the moment they are accepted into the K9s For Warriors program, paired with a life-changing Service Dog, and long after.

“A Service Dog can save a life—and so can timely care. Endeavors is honored to launch the Strength in Step program to support Veterans awaiting connection to these lifesaving resources and those who have already began their journey with a Service Dog,” said Karah Smith, Director of Suicide Prevention and Community Services at Endeavors. “Strength in Step brings Veterans the care they need right now—compassionate case management, emotional wellness tools, and suicide prevention support—so they feel valued, connected, and ready for the next phase in their healing journey.”

Endeavors will provide at-risk Veterans identified by K9s For Warriors with personalized case management to develop step-by-step action plans toward mental and emotional health. In addition, team members at K9s For Warriors will receive suicide prevention training through the Endeavors CARF Certified Zero Suicide Initiative—a nationally recognized approach to building psychological safety within care organizations.

“A Service Dog is a vital tool in the healing process for many Veterans suffering from invisible wounds, not the end of it – and our commitment to each Warrior extends far beyond the pairing of a Veteran and Service Dog,” said Retired U.S. Marine Veteran Kevin Steele, Chief Program Officer at K9s For Warriors. “But we also know that every day spent waiting to receive a Service Dog from us can feel impossible. Partnering with Endeavors allows us to bridge that critical gap, so Warriors receive the care, connection, resources and stability they deserve while they wait for their future battle buddy.”

Community members seeking information about Strength in Step are encouraged to email info@endeavors.org.

About Endeavors

Headquartered in San Antonio, Endeavors is a national service organization that has been assisting vulnerable populations since 1969. Endeavors offers an array of services and programs supporting children, families, migrants, Veterans, and those struggling with mental illness, disabilities, disasters, or emergencies. Endeavors serves people in crisis with personalized services. For more information visit: www.endeavors.org.

About K9s For Warriors

Determined to end Veteran suicide, K9s For Warriors is the leading nonprofit organization that provides trained Service Dogs to military Veterans nationwide suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and/or military sexual trauma — at no financial cost to the Veteran. Backed by groundbreaking scientific research from the University of Arizona’s OHAIRE Lab, the program demonstrates how Service Dogs can help mitigate symptoms of PTSD while simultaneously restoring confidence and independence. Founded in 2011 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, K9s For Warriors is committed to saving lives at both ends of the leash by primarily rescuing dogs and pairing them with Veterans in need. The organization is also dedicated to raising awareness about Veterans’ mental health and driving policy-level reform. To date, K9s has paired more than 1,000 Veterans with life-changing Service Dogs and rescued more than 2,000 dogs. Find more information at www.k9sforwarriors.org | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

