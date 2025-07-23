Poland Data Center Market Investment Report 2025-2030 | Growth Opportunities in IT, Electrical, and Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Systems, General Construction, and Tier Standards

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Poland Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.16 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 2.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 15.68%.



Poland is a hub for AI, and the Polish government promotes the use of AI in different sectors through collaboration between domestic and international partners. Poland is one of the technologically advanced countries in the Central and Eastern Europe region. It has witnessed a surge in the adoption and penetration of cloud computing services in recent years. For instance, in February 2025, an investment of around USD 740 million was planned by Microsoft to expand its hyperscale cloud data center in Poland. Such factors are projected to support the Poland data center market growth.

Some of the key colocation data center investors in the Poland data center market include 3S Group, Atman, and Beyond.pl, Data4, Equinix, Netia, Orange Business, Polcom, T-Mobile, and Vantage Data Centers.

The Poland data center market has the presence of several global support infrastructure providers that will increase competitiveness in the market. Some of the support infrastructure vendors are 3M, ABB, Airedale by Modine, Alfa Laval, Carrier, Caterpillar, Condair, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, HITEC Power Protection, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, Vertiv, and others.

The Poland data center market has several local and global construction contractors operating in the market, including AODC, PORR Group, Warbud, STRABAG, Techko, and Turner & Townsend. For instance, in Poland, STRABAG is involved in the development of the T-Mobile data center in Warsaw, Poland.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size is available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Poland by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Poland data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about the Poland data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Poland Facilities Covered (Existing): 60 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 05 Coverage: 13+ locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Poland Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2030) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Poland data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Poland data center market?

How many existing and upcoming data center facilities exist in Poland?

What is the growth rate of the Poland data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Poland during 2025-2030?

Who are the key investors in the Poland data center market?

What factors are driving the Poland data center market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 111 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Poland



INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

Microeconomic & Macroeconomic Factors for Poland Market

Impact of Ongoing Tariff War

Investment Opportunities in Poland

Digital Data in Poland

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Warsaw Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Warsaw Other Cities



POLAND DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Inspur

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Pure Storage

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AODC

PORR Group

Warbud

STRABAG

Techko

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

AERMEC

Airedale by Modine

Alfa Laval

Carrier

Caterpillar

Condair

Cummins

Daikin Applied

Delta Electronics

Eaton

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Perkins Engines

Pillar Power Systems

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

3S Group

Adgar Investments & Development

Atman

Beyond.pl

Data4

Equinix

Exea Data Center

Microsoft

Netia

Orange Business

Polcom

Talex

T-Mobile

Vantage Data Centers

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Warsaw

Other Cities

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3g9w44

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment