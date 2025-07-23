North America Smart Metering Industry Report 2025 | Leading Firms Itron and Landis+Gyr Drive North America's Smart Meter Evolution

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Metering in North America - 7th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Smart metering is widely regarded as the cornerstone for future smart grids and is currently being deployed all over the developed world, with a growing number of large-scale initiatives now also being launched in developing countries.

Asia-Pacific constitutes the largest market by far while North America ranks as the third largest market after Europe. North America and Europe are two highly dynamic market regions that saw a wave of massive smart metering projects being launched or completed during the first half of the past decade. Several major utilities in these regions are thus now preparing for a second-wave of deployments to take off, driven by new smart meter functionalities and smart energy use-cases.

The research forecasts that the installed base of smart electricity meters in North America will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 2.9% throughout the forecast period, from 152.4 million in 2024 to a total of 180.9 million in 2030. The installed base of smart electricity meters in the US reached 136.9 million in 2024, while the installed base of smart electricity meters in Canada reached 15.5 million in the same year.

The penetration of smart electricity meters is higher in Canada compared to the US. However this difference is expected to continuously shrink until 2030 when the countries are forecasted to have penetration rates of 97% and 91% respectively.

The smart electricity meter penetration rate in North America will reach 91 percent in 2030

North America was the first region in the world to move beyond traditional energy metering through the widespread introduction of AMR which started in the 1980s. Today, intelligent grids are becoming an integral part of the development of smart cities, and smart meters' ability to improve the reliability and resilience of energy supply constitutes an important driver of growth in the region.

A significant majority of the large investor-owned utilities in North America are now either fully deployed or in the implementation or planning phases of large-scale projects, and a second-wave of deployments is on the horizon for the early adopters.

The penetration of smart electricity meters in the region was around 82 percent in 2024 and is expected to increase to over 91% in 2030, mostly driven by large investor-owned utility projects in the US as the relatively mature market in Canada is only expected to see moderate growth. In terms of total shipments of smart electricity meters, second-wave rollouts for early adopters are ramping up and will grow their share of annual shipment volumes throughout the forecast period, accounting for almost 75% by the end of the forecast period.

The market in North America is dominated by the two US-based companies AcIara and Itron, as well as Swiss-based Landis+Gyr. Itron and Landis+Gyr have a 35 and 32 percent market share respectively of the installed base of smart electricity meters in North America. Aclara is in third place with a market share of 21% and the remaining 12% is predominately shared between Honeywell and Sensus. In terms of network endpoints, the largest player is Itron with a market share of 64 percent, followed by Landis+Gyr with a market share of 25 percent and Sensus with an 8 percent market share.

North America is a technologically advanced market where smart electricity metering is implemented in the context of the smart grid. Wireless RF technologies are today preferred and account for the vast majority of installations, both in the electricity and the gas sectors.

The leading players provide proprietary RF mesh or star topology platforms for the unlicensed 915 MHz ISM band, in addition to licensed sub-GHz spectrums. Wi-SUN-based mesh networks offered by vendors such as Landis+Gyr and Itron is currently the most widespread variant and also accounts for the majority of shipments. In the North American region PLC has generally been perceived as inferior in terms of performance and cost mainly due to the characteristics of the grid, where the ratio of meters per substation is low.

Cellular communications have also historically enjoyed limited adoption in the region, partly due to the technology being perceived as too costly compared to RF communications. The evolution of public cellular standards has also raised questions about network longevity and backward compatibility, leading to concerns that meters reliant on cellular technologies might become unsupported before the end of their useful life. A few significant cellular deployments totalling less than 5 million meters have however been made throughout the past decade. The prospects for cellular technology in the North American smart metering sector are meanwhile improving, particularly driven by the utilities' increasing interest in private cellular networks which hold the potential to address some of the key challenges that has previously held back wider adoption of cellular communications.

Among utilities which have already deployed advanced electricity metering infrastructure, interest is now growing for being able to leverage the installed RF network for applications beyond smart metering and bring a wider array of devices onto the platform. Most network platforms are already designed to support a number of smart grid applications in addition to two-way communications with meters.

With the advanced metering infrastructure in place, increasing investments in areas such as distribution automation, distributed energy resources (DERs), electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and smart streetlighting are however highlighting the need for further synergies.

Key Topics Covered:

Smart Grids and Intelligent Meters

Smart metering

Project strategies System design and sourcing Rollout and integration Implementation and operation Communication with customers

Regulatory issues Models for the introduction of smart meters Standardisation Individual rights issues



IoT Networks and Communications Technologies

IoT network technologies Network architectures Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands

PLC technology and standards International standards organisations G3-PLC PRIME Meters & More

3GPP cellular and LPWA technologies 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular technologies and IoT NB-IoT and LTE-M The role of cellular networks in smart meter communications LoRa & LoRaWAN Sigfox

IEEE 802.15.4-based RF IEEE 802.15.4 Wi-SUN Proprietary IPv6 connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4



Smart Metering Industry Players

Meter vendors

Itron

Landis+Gyr

Aclara (Hubbell)

Gridspertise

Honeywell

Nansen (Sanxing Electric)

Networked Energy Services (NES)

Pietro Fiorentini

Sagemcom

Sensus (Xylem)

Vision Metering

Wasion

Communications solution providers

Aviat Networks (4RF)

Eaton

Nexgrid

Nighthawk

Tantalus Systems

Trilliant

Ubiik

Wirepas

Software solution providers

Hansen Technologies

Harris Utilities

Parsons Corporation (IPKeys Power Partners)

Oracle

OSlsoft (Aveva)

SAP

Siemens

System integrators and communications service providers

Accenture

Capgemini

Cisco

GE Vernova (Greenbird Integration Technology)

IBM

Verizon

Market Overview

Regional summary

United States Electricity and gas utilities Smart grid funding and policies

Canada Electricity and gas utilities Smart grid funding and policies Ontario's smart meter rollout Smart metering initiatives in other provinces



Market Forecasts and Trends

Overview of the smart energy metering market Market forecast Technology trends Industry analysis



Case Studies

Smart metering projects in North America

Ameren

Consolidated Edison

Entergy

National Grid

NiSource

Hawaiian Electric

TXNM

BC Hydro

Hydro-Quebec

