Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Forecast 2025-2034: Public-Private Partnerships Boost Saudi Arabia's Healthcare Infrastructure

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia hemostats market, valued at USD 44.52 Million in 2024, is set for significant growth. Driven by an increasing number of surgeries and robust governmental healthcare modernization initiatives, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.10% from 2025 to 2034, reaching a valuation of USD 66.54 Million by 2034. The rising preference for minimally invasive procedures and the growing footprint of global MedTech firms present lucrative opportunities to foster demand for innovative hemostats throughout the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Growth Drivers

With an increase in surgical procedures, the demand for surgical supplies is rising. The Saudi Ministry of Health reported over 170,000 non-critical surgeries in the first half of 2023, with general surgeries leading at 21%. Efforts to improve healthcare access by reducing procedural wait times further amplify this trend. Such increases in surgical activities are expected to drive the demand for hemostats.

Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Trends

As surgical volumes rise and hospital infrastructure expands, advanced technology adoption becomes integral. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 and SR260 billion allocation in 2024 for health development highlight the growing need for reliable hemostatic agents. Upgraded facilities and increased bed capacity foresee a higher demand for bleeding-control products.

Surge in Public-Private Partnerships

The expansion of infrastructure and public-private partnerships are pivotal in modernizing healthcare delivery. In 2025, Riyadh's investment of over SR7 billion in healthcare projects will augment surgical complexity and hemostats demand.

Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Segmentation

Market Type: Thrombin Based, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Combination, Collagen Based, Others

Thrombin Based, Oxidized Regenerated Cellulose Based, Gelatin Based, Combination, Collagen Based, Others Formulation: Matrix and Gel, Sponge, Powder, Sheet and Pad, Others

Matrix and Gel, Sponge, Powder, Sheet and Pad, Others Application: Cardiovascular, Gynecological, Urology, Orthopedic, General, ENT, Plastic Surgery, Others

Cardiovascular, Gynecological, Urology, Orthopedic, General, ENT, Plastic Surgery, Others Indication: Closure, Surgery

Closure, Surgery End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Casualty Care Centers, Others

General Surgery Leads Market Segmentation

General surgery is expected to dominate due to its expansive scope, increased procedural volume, and frequent need for hemostatic intervention. Expert Market Research projects a global CAGR of 5.70% for hernia repair devices from 2025-2034, attributing a substantial share to general surgery.

Leading Players in the Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market

Key companies such as Johnson & Johnson Services Inc, Baxter International, and Pfizer Inc are prominent market players. J&J's Ethicon division and Baxter's fibrin sealants play significant roles in the hemostats market. B. Braun SE is also a notable contributor, focusing on bleeding control in diverse surgical procedures. Other key players include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, and Stryker Corporation.

Key Questions Answered

What was the Saudi hemostats market value in 2024?

What is the forecast for the Saudi hemostats market from 2025-2034?

What factors are aiding market demand?

How has the market performed and what are future expectations?

What are the major market drivers, opportunities, and restraints?

Who are the key players shaping the market dynamics?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $44.52 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $66.54 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Key Assumptions

1.3 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

1.4 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Hemostats Market Overview

3.1 Middle East and Africa Hemostats Market Overview

3.2 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Overview



4 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Landscape

4.1 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market: Developers Landscape

4.2 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market: Product Landscape



5 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers and Constraints

5.2 SWOT Analysis

5.3 PESTEL Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Model

5.5 Key Demand Indicators

5.6 Key Price Indicators

5.7 Industry Events, Initiatives, and Trends

5.8 Value Chain Analysis



6 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market Segmentation (2018-2034)

6.1 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market (2018-2034) by Type

6.2 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market (2018-2034) by Formulation

6.3 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market (2018-2034) by Application

6.4 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market (2018-2034) by Indication

6.5 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market (2018-2034) by End User



7 Regulatory Framework



8 Patent Analysis



9 Funding and Investment Analysis



10 Strategic Initiatives



11 Supplier Landscape

11.1 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

11.2 Baxter International

11.3 Pfizer Inc.

11.4 B. Braun SE

11.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

11.6 Medtronic plc

11.7 Stryker Corporation



12 Saudi Arabia Hemostats Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)

12.1 Overview

12.2 Potential Distributors

12.3 Key Parameters for Distribution Partner Assessment



13 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6mynwi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment