Descope Achieves FedRAMP High Authorization

LOS ALTOS, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descope , the drag & drop external IAM platform, today announced that it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High Authorization. This marks a significant step in the company’s mission to provide frictionless, secure authentication and identity management for US government agencies and all other organizations requiring FedRAMP High authorized software.

Descope is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace , making it accessible to federal agencies, contractors, system integrators, and other organizations requiring FedRAMP High authorized software as a fully vetted, secure, and compliant IAM solution. Descope achieved FedRAMP High Authorization through the Palantir FedStart program, which provides companies access to Palantir’s proven secure software development infrastructure, cloud expertise, and deep government accreditation experience.

The Descope no-code / low-code external IAM platform helps organizations easily create, modify, and manage identity journeys for their users, business customers, partners, and AI agents using visual workflows. Hundreds of organizations like GoFundMe, Databricks, GoodRx, and Navan use Descope to enhance customer experience, help prevent account takeover, and get a 360-degree view of their customer and machine identities.

As federal agencies look to modernize identity management for citizens and partners as well as align with cybersecurity initiatives mandating phishing-resistant MFA, Descope delivers a flexible no-code / low-code solution to easily create and modify user journeys including login, signup, MFA, SSO, and fine-grained access control. The Descope Agentic Identity Hub also provides a suite of developer tools to add authentication and scope-based access control for AI agents, APIs, and MCP servers.

“Descope was founded to help organizations easily provide frictionless and secure authentication experiences to their end users and other external stakeholders,” said Slavik Markovich, Co-Founder and CEO of Descope. “We are delighted to achieve FedRAMP High Authorization and look forward to helping government agencies deliver seamless and omnichannel G2C user experiences, meet MFA regulatory mandates, and securely adopt agentic AI with identity guardrails.”

