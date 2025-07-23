INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of KBR, Inc. - KBR

NEW YORK, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of KBR, Inc. (“KBR” or the “Company”) (NYSE: KBR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether KBR and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 20, 2025, KBR issued a press release announcing that “HomeSafe Alliance, a KBR . . . Joint Venture, informed us on June 18, 2025, that U.S. Transportation Command (TRANSCOM) has terminated HomeSafe’s role in the Global Household Goods Contract, a contract designed to improve the moving system for military service members and their families.”

On this news, KBR’s stock price fell $3.85 per share, or 7.29%, to close at $48.93 per share on June 20, 2025.

