Unreal Bowling Introduces Groundbreaking Training Mode Feature to Help Bowlers Perfect Their Game

Orlando, FL, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crunchy Tech, the innovative company behind Unreal Bowling, today announced the launch of Training Mode, a revolutionary new feature that transforms traditional bowling practice into a data-driven experience. Available exclusively on the Unreal Bowling 2.0 System, Training Mode provides bowlers with real-time speed measurements and colorful ball path outlines to analyze and improve their technique.





The new feature displays each bowler's ball speed and traces the path of every throw with distinctive colored outlines, allowing players to visualize their progress and identify areas for improvement. Each successive throw appears in a different color, creating a comprehensive visual map of a bowler's performance across multiple frames.

"This new feature demonstrates how immersive technology can help bowlers develop and refine their skills," said Adi Khanna, CEO of Crunchy Tech. "Training Mode provides valuable data for both recreational bowlers and serious league players, giving bowling centers a powerful tool to attract patrons who want to improve their game and keep them coming back for more practice sessions."

The Training Mode feature addresses a growing demand from bowling centers seeking to differentiate their facilities and provide added value to customers. By combining entertainment with skill development, the feature appeals to competitive bowlers, league participants, and casual players looking to enhance their technique.

Unreal Bowling 2.0, released in August 2023, made immersive bowling technology more accessible and affordable for bowling centers nationwide. The system features simplified sensor technology, reduced installation costs, and over 60 unique lane backgrounds and ball animations. The platform starts as low as $3,500 per lane for self-installation systems.

The interactive bowling experience has gained traction among family entertainment centers, sports bars, hotels, and traditional bowling alleys seeking to modernize their offerings and attract younger demographics.

Crunchy Tech is the creator of Unreal Bowling, the world's first interactive bowling experience that brings bowling lanes to life through high-end graphics and audio. The company's technology enhances customer engagement, increases length of stay, and drives repeat visits for entertainment venues. Unreal Bowling features dynamic animations, customizable themes, and an intuitive mobile app that allows customers to control lane displays.





A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/OkkVyQpuf9M