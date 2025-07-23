Fast Food Market Size Set to Reach USD 1,340.06 Billion by 2034 with Asia Pacific Leading Future Growth

Ottawa, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fast food market size stood at USD 822.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise from USD 863.81 billion in 2025 to around USD 1,340.06 billion by 2034. This 5% CAGR outpaces the broader foodservice industry average of 3.8% and reflects sustained demand even in saturated markets like North America, according to study published by Towards FnB, a sister firm of Precedence Research.
The market is observing a humongous growth in the recent period due to factors such as affordability, convenience, taste, and a helpful factor supporting the hectic schedules of consumers these days.
Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.
Access the Full Study Instantly | Download Sample Pages of the Report Now@ https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-sample/5719
Market Overview & Potential
The fast food market involves preparation, sales, and complete management of services related to the fast food industry. Fast food today is one of the fastest-growing industries due to its multiple advantages to consumers. It is affordable, convenient to carry and eat, and is ideal to balance busy work schedules or manage lazy days when one doesn’t feel like cooking a proper meal. Hence, such circumstances have helped the growth of the fast food market.
Also, the affordability factor of fast food makes it popular among Gen Z with limited pocket money to enjoy good food, and for economically low-profile people to have a fulfilling meal at a lower price. The segment is also popular due to higher adoption of Western culture cuisine globally, such as burgers, pizzas, and café items.
Key Highlights of the Fast Food Market
- By region, North America dominated the fast food market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to an increasing working population and an enhancement in the standard of living of people.
- By product, the burgers and sandwiches segment led the market in 2024. On the other hand, the pizza segment is observing growth in the foreseen period due to the high inclination of consumers to order a pizza for any occasion or celebrations for a huge group of people.
- By service, the quick service restaurants segment led the fast food market in 2024, whereas the full-service restaurant segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to high demand for a personalized meal and service.
- By cuisine, the American cuisine segment generated the maximum market share in 2024, and the Asia cuisine segment is observed as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to increasing demand for traditional cuisines with some fusion.
- By category, the non-vegetarian segment contributed the largest market share in 2024, whereas the vegetarian/vegan segment is growing with the highest CAGR in the foreseen period due to the high inclination of consumers towards a clean/plant-based diet for enhanced health benefits.
- By distribution channel, the takeaway/drive-thru segment led the fast food market in 2024; on the other hand, the delivery segment is expected to grow in the forecast period due to the growth of multiple online food delivery platforms.
The fast food industry is no longer just about convenience; it’s a $1.3 trillion powerhouse that is redefining dining experiences through innovation, healthier offerings, and tech integration," said Vidyesh Swar, Principal Consultant at Towards FnB.
New Trends in the Fast Food Market:
- Busy and hectic schedules of consumers today are enhancing the growth of the fast food market. Restaurants and food joints offering meal options and delivery services are helping consumers manage their schedules without any cooking.
- An increasing number of quick-service restaurants, delivering food in less time, is also helping the growth of the fast food market. Such restaurants help in delivering food in less time and allow people to manage their hectic lifestyles without cooking a proper meal.
- An increasing number of people preferring plant-based foods and drinks is also enhancing the growth of the market. Availability of such food options at lower prices and in multiple varieties at restaurants and food joints is also helping the growth of the fast food market. Consumers prefer to order such food options rather than cooking at home.
- For instance, in 2025, Domino’s rolled out an AI-powered voice ordering system across 1,000 stores in Asia, cutting average order time by 22%. Similarly, Swagino’s 3F model in India is redefining ultra-fast delivery.”
Top Companies in Fast Food Market & Offerings:
- McDonald’s Corporation
Offers a globally standardized menu of burgers, fries, breakfast items, and beverages, with a focus on speed, affordability, and consistency.
- Yum! Brands, Inc. (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut)
Operates a diverse portfolio of leading QSR brands serving fried chicken (KFC), Mexican-inspired food (Taco Bell), and pizza (Pizza Hut) across global markets.
- Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons)
Owns and operates iconic fast food chains known for flame-grilled burgers (Burger King), Louisiana-style fried chicken (Popeyes), and coffee and baked goods (Tim Hortons).
- Domino’s Pizza, Inc.
Specializes in delivery and carryout pizza, leveraging a strong digital ordering platform and franchise model worldwide.
- Subway
Known for its customizable submarine sandwiches and salads, offering healthier fast food alternatives through a global network of franchised stores.
- Starbucks Corporation
Offers premium coffee beverages, teas, and light food items, with a strong emphasis on in-store experience, mobile ordering, and brand loyalty.
Gain Comprehensive Market Insights – Download the Full Databook Today: https://www.towardsfnb.com/download-databook/5719
Market Dynamics
What are the Growth Drivers of the Fast Food Market?
Multiple attributes help in the growth of the fast food market. Availability of a variety of food options, from multiple cuisines, is one of the major factors in the growth of the fast food market. Availability of such food options at affordable prices is another major factor driving the growth of the market. Hence, Gen Z and people from economically lower backgrounds are able to have a fulfilling meal at lower prices. The growth of online food delivery platforms and quick service restaurants is also aiding the growth of the market.
Challenge
Increasing Health Consciousness Hampering Market’s Growth
The increasing population of people focusing on good health and staying away from damaging foods is obstructing the growth of the fast food market. Consumers today are aware of the multiple health issues caused by high consumption of fast food, such as heart attack, high cholesterol, obesity, and digestive disorders. Hence, health-conscious consumers avoid consumption of fast food, restraining the growth of the market.
Opportunity
Advancing Technology helping the Growth of the Market
The advancing technology in the form of multiple food ordering apps and online platforms is helping the growth of the fast food market. Such applications and platforms help the growth of the market and allow consumers to order different types of foods and beverages online without the hassle of visiting the food outlet physically. Reward points, food coupons, and various other similar schemes also lure customers towards the fast food industry, helping the market’s growth. Availability of tracking options for consumers, personalized menu options, and various other similar options also aid in the growth of the fast food market.
Fast Food Market Regional Analysis
Which Region Dominated the Fast Food Market in 2024?
North America dominated the fast food market in 2024 due to multiple reasons, such as rising disposable income of consumers, along with a high preference for fast food options to manage a hectic lifestyle easily. Consumers in the region also prefer to eat different types of fast food options as they are affordable and convenient to carry while outdoors or while travelling. The US and Canada play a vital role in the growth of the market in the region. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income, particularly in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Significant investment and expansion by both international chains and successful local brands adapting to regional preferences
Which Region is Observed to Grow at the Fastest Rate in Fast Food Market?
Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing region in the foreseen period due to multiple reasons such as rising working population, urbanization, and improving standards of living. The fast food market is observed to be growing in the Asia Pacific due to the rise of vegans and people preferring a clean diet.
Today, consumers are aware of the benefits of eating clean and hence prefer veganism or vegetarianism. Hence, such factors also help in the growth of the market. Countries like India, China, Japan, and Korea play a major role in the growth of the market in the region due to rapid urbanization.
Fast Food Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Key Statistics
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034
|CAGR of 5%
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 822.68 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 863.81 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 1,340.06 Billion
|Dominated Region
|North America
|Fastest Growing Region
|Asia Pacific
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa
Have Questions? Let’s Talk—Schedule a Meeting with Our Insights Team: https://www.towardsfnb.com/schedule-meeting
Fast Food Market Segmental Analysis
Product Analysis
The Burgers and Sandwiches Segment dominated the Fast Food Market in 2024
The burgers and sandwiches segment dominated the fast food market in 2024 due to its high demand by consumers from different age groups. Such food options are affordable and convenient to consume and carry outdoors, and hence are highly preferred. Burgers and sandwiches are highly preferred by consumers with busy lifestyles, Gen Z, and people in search of affordable food options. Hence, the segment dominated the fast food market in 2024.
The pizza segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseen period due to its high demand on various occasions like parties and get-togethers. Consumers prefer to order pizzas during parties or in case of huge gatherings as it is a delectable and affordable option to treat such huge numbers. The convenience of ordering a pizza online at the last minute, as well as fulfilling meal options, makes it a growing segment helpful for the growth of the fast food market.
Service Analysis
Quick Service Restaurants led the Fast Food Market in 2024
The quick service restaurants, with the help of online food delivery applications and platforms, helped the growth of the fast food market in 2024. Such applications allow people to order food online without the hassle of visiting a restaurant or food joint physically. Such restaurants allow people to get food delivery in less time, which helps to manage their hectic lifestyles easily. Hence, the quick restaurant segment helped the growth of the fast food market.
The full-service restaurants are expected to be the fastest growing in the expected timeframe due to their multiple features. Consumers can enjoy personalized and customized menu experiences in such restaurants at low prices, allowing consumers from economically low profiles and Gen Z to help the growth of the market. Such restaurants also provide meals in less time, along with providing different types of food options, such as food made from specialized ingredients and plant-based food options for vegans. Hence, the segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the forecast period.
Cuisine Analysis
The American Cuisine Segment dominated the Fast Food Market in 2024
The American cuisine segment dominated the fast food market in 2024 due to its high demand globally. The cuisine type involves a fusion of foods globally and hence is highly preferred by consumers of all age groups. Hence, the segment dominated the fast food market in 2024.
The Asian cuisine segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseen period due to its high demand by consumers of all age groups. Cuisines from different parts of Asia, such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, and Korea, are highly popular among people due to their authentic taste and delectable experience. Hence, the cuisine is highly preferred by consumers of all age groups. The cuisine also offers plant-based food options for vegans as a cleaner source of protein. Hence, the segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseen period.
Category Analysis
The Non-Vegetarian Segment dominated the Market in 2024
The non-vegetarian segment dominated the fast food market in 2024 due to high demand for non-veg food options globally, leading to the growth of the segment. The growing population preferring non-veg food options also led to the growth of the market globally in 2024. High demand for non-veg food options such as meat burgers, kebabs, fried meat, and grills globally is a major growth factor for the market.
The vegetarian segment is observed to be the fastest growing in the foreseen period due to the rise of vegans and the population preferring a clean diet. Hence, today, different types of restaurants and food joints have vegetarian and vegan food options available for such consumers, helping the growth of the fast food market in the foreseeable period.
Distribution Channel Analysis
The Drive-Thru Segment dominated the Market in 2024
The takeaway/drive-thru segment dominated the fast food market in 2024 due to its multiple benefits, such as convenience, lower costs, and the convenience of getting food while outdoors or while traveling. The segment allows consumers to get food within a shorter time outdoors or while traveling, helping them save time.
The delivery segment is observed to be the fastest-growing segment in the foreseen period due to the growth of e-commerce platforms and online food delivery apps, helping consumers get food in the quickest time period. Such applications and platforms help consumers get food conveniently without visiting a food outlet physically. Also, in today’s generation, restaurants and various food businesses gather a major chunk of income with the help of online food delivery applications and e-commerce platforms.
Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com
Additional Topics Worth Exploring:
- Fast Food Digital Transformation Market: The global fast food digital transformation market size is positioned for rapid expansion, with projected revenue growth over the next decade.
- Food Ingredients Market: The global food ingredients market size is projected to expand from USD 368.70 billion in 2025 to USD 567.09 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
- Automation in Food Warehousing Market: The global automation in food warehousing market size is projected to expand from USD 4.58 billion in 2025 to USD 11.91 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
- U.S. Pet Food Market: The U.S. pet food market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 45.39 billion in 2025 to USD 66.88 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
- Specialty Food Ingredients Market: The global specialty food ingredients market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 113.01 billion in 2025 to USD 179.87 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
- Food Premix Market: The global food premix market size is projected to expand from USD 8.21 billion in 2025 to USD 15.48 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
- Infant Formula Foods Market: The global infant formula foods market size is projected to rise from USD 100.45 billion in 2025 to USD 240.75 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
- Private Label Food and Beverages Market: The global private label food and beverages market size is projected to witness strong growth from USD 255.90 billion in 2025 to USD 393.60 billion by 2034, reflecting a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.
Leading Players in the Fast Food Market
- McDonald’s Corporation
- Yum! Brands, Inc. (KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut)
- Restaurant Brands International (Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons)
- Domino’s Pizza, Inc.
- Subway
- Starbucks Corporation
- Chick-fil-A, Inc.
- Wendy’s Company
- Papa John’s International, Inc.
- Dunkin’ (Now under Inspire Brands)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Panera Bread
- Jack in the Box Inc.
- Dairy Queen (Berkshire Hathaway)
- Inspire Brands (owns Arby’s, Sonic, Jimmy John’s, etc.)
- Jollibee Foods Corporation
- Nando’s Group
- Little Caesars Enterprises, Inc.
- Zaxby’s Franchising LLC
- Shake Shack Inc.
Recent Developments in the Fast Food Market
- In June 2025, McDonald’s shares dipped by 1.7% on 10th June 2025 due to growing demand for popular weight-loss drugs like Ozempic in North America, cutting the growth of the fast-food business. (Source- https://economictimes.indiatimes.com)
- In April 2025, Swagino, India’s fastest-growing quick food delivery platform, launched its 3F model, standing for Fair Pricing, Ultra-Fast Delivery, and Supply of Freshly Prepared food items from trusted local restaurants. The quick food delivery platform is sure to be a huge competitor for renowned food delivery platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato. (Source- https://www.business-standard.com)
Segments Covered in the Report
By Product Type
- Burgers & Sandwiches
- Pizza
- Fried Chicken
- Asian/Latin American Cuisine
- Bakery & Café Products
- Seafood & Others
By Service Type
- Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs)
- Takeaway & Drive-Thru
- Full-Service Fast Food
By Cuisine Type
- American
- Italian:
- Asian (Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Indian)
- Mexican & Latin American
By Category
- Non-Vegetarian
- Vegetarian & Vegan
- By Distribution Channel
- Dine-In
- Delivery
- Takeaway/Drive-Thru
By Region
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Thailand
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Denmark
- Norway
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Kuwait
Thank you for exploring our insights. For more targeted information, customized chapter-wise sections and region-specific editions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific—are also available upon request
For Detailed Pricing and Tailored Market Report Options, Click Here: https://www.towardsfnb.com/price/5719
Feel Free to Get in Touch with Us for Orders or Any Questions at: sales@towardsfnb.com
Unlock expert insights, custom research, and premium support with the Towards FnB Annual Membership. For USD 495/month (billed annually), get full access to exclusive F&B market data and personalized guidance. It’s your strategic edge in the food and beverage industry: https://www.towardsfnb.com/get-an-annual-membership
About Us
Towards FnB is a global consulting firm specializing in the food and beverage industry, providing innovative solutions and expert guidance to elevate businesses. With an in-depth understanding of the dynamic F&B sector, we deliver customized market analysis and strategic insights. Our team of seasoned professionals is committed to empowering clients with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they stay ahead of market trends. Partner with us as we redefine success in the rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape, and together, we’ll navigate this transformative journey.
Our Trusted Data Partners
Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Chemical and Materials| Nova One Advisor