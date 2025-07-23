Hampton Products Launches Next-Generation All-In-One Door Closer with New Patented FlexPlate™ Technology

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Products International, a leading U.S. provider of professional-grade door hardware under the Brinks® Commercial and Universal Hardware® brands, today introduced its next-generation All-In-One Door Closer, featuring its new patented FlexPlate™ technology. Engineered for faster, easier installation, this fully integrated solution delivers three times the compatibility of its predecessor—supporting more than 130 mounting hole patterns across competing brands—while eliminating the need to drill new holes. With unmatched adaptability and simplified installation, the All-In-One Closer with FlexPlate technology sets a new standard for commercial door closer replacement across property management, small businesses, MROs, and more.

Designed with flexibility and ease of installation at its core, the FlexPlate adapter offers installers quicker installation times by eliminating the need to drill new holes in the door. Its patented design features sliding shims for horizontal and vertical adjustability, allowing installers to correct minor misalignments without rework. A directional arrow located on the plate ensures correct orientation every time, avoiding confusion tied to hinge or swing direction—an issue with the earlier mounting plate.

“Our team is really excited about this launch,” said Jose Tovar, Vice President of Sales, Traditional Channels. “The FlexPlate adapter is a huge leap forward in design and usability. It gives installers confidence when replacing door closers—no matter the brand—without the risk of damaging expensive or fire-rated doors.”

Key Benefits of the FlexPlate adapter Include:

Three times more compatibility: The FlexPlate adapter works with over 130 door closer models covering over 80 percent of the market.

The FlexPlate adapter works with over 130 door closer models covering over 80 percent of the market. No drilling of new holes: Perfect for preserving fire-rated or high-value doors.

Perfect for preserving fire-rated or high-value doors. Fine-tune adjustability: Correct misalignments without starting over.

Correct misalignments without starting over. Retail simplicity: One SKU covers nearly every closer, reducing inventory.

One SKU covers nearly every closer, reducing inventory. Complete kit: Package includes FlexPlate adapter, adjustable door closer body, parallel arm bracket, all hardware, and instructions—all for a competitive $120 MSRP.



“The FlexPlate adapter is more than just a product upgrade—it’s a smarter way forward for our customers,” said Greg Gluchowski, President & CEO of Hampton Products International. “It solves a real-world problem with innovation, precision, and ease of use. We are proud to bring a solution to market that reduces complexity for installers and simplifies assortments for retailers—without sacrificing performance or price.”

Available in three modern finishes—Aluminum, Bronze, and Matte Black—the All-In-One Closer with FlexPlate adapter will become available for purchase through leading retailers, making high-performance door hardware more accessible than ever.

Whether you are outfitting an office, apartment building, or commercial facility, this new and innovative solution makes door closer installation smarter, faster, and more reliable.

About Hampton Products International Corporation

Hampton Products International Corporation is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, our products are sold in North America under Brinks, Keeper, Commando, Universal Hardware, and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit HamptonProducts.com .



Contact

Megan Licursi

megan@licursi.net

513.404.2545