Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Rising Preference for Combination Therapies, and Entry of Generic Drugs Supports Expansion

The rheumatoid arthritis therapeutics market was valued at USD 29.50 billion in 2024, driven by the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis across the globe. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, reaching a value of USD 46.26 billion by 2034.







A surge in obesity rates, increasing awareness concerning rheumatic disorders, and the rising geriatric population have significantly contributed to the market growth. Additionally, the rise in generic drug approvals and growth in clinical trials reflects the ongoing expansion of the market.



Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Growth Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drives the Market Demand



A significant driver in the market includes the growing prevalence of the disease. Recent data reveals that around 1.5 million people in the United States are affected by rheumatoid arthritis. Moreover, females are reported to be nearly three times more likely to develop the autoimmune condition as compared to males.

Research has shown that early treatment can put the disease into remission, reflecting the importance of effective therapeutics to manage the condition. Thus, with the rising cases of the disease, the market demand for these drugs is expected to witness a rise. Further, the increasing aging population which is at a higher risk of developing the disorder is poised to influence the market landscape.



Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Trends



Rising Entry of Generic Drugs Supports the Market Expansion



In August 2023, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company Zydus Lifesciences Limited received the United States US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval to manufacture and market its generic Indomethacin suppositories (50 mg strength), a non-steroidal and anti-inflammatory drug used for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis.

The FDA also granted a 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity to market the generic treatment drug as it deemed there is inadequate generic competition for the drug in the United States market. The rise in the approval of generic therapeutics indicated for rheumatoid arthritis is likely to improve the accessibility of treatment alternatives to the growing patient pool, which is projected to bolster the market growth in the forecast period.



Surge in Clinical Trials of Novel Therapies to Meet the Rising Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Demand



One of the major market trends is the growth in clinical trials of new and advanced rheumatoid arthritis medications which are anticipated to enhance patient outcomes and stimulate market expansion. In October 2023, a United States-based biotechnology company Rise Therapeutics revealed that the regulatory agency FDA has accepted its investigational new drug (IND) application that will allow initiation of the Phase I clinical trial of R-2487 intended for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis.

In the single and repeat-dose clinical study enrolling 36 subjects, the cellular immunotherapy R-2487 will be assessed for tolerability, drug exposure, safety, and clinical activity. It is reported that the clinical activity of R-2487 will be evaluated by measuring improvement in rheumatoid arthritis disease severity and other biomarkers. The development of such oral immunotherapy treatments that can facilitate ease of delivery of protein-based biologics therapy and are available at reduced costs are projected to positively impact the market dynamics.



Rising Preference for Combination Therapies is Projected to Boost Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size



Treatments for rheumatoid arthritis manage inflammation in the affected patients and can ease associated symptoms like pain and stiffness. However, sometimes a single drug is not sufficient to treat this autoimmune disease. In such cases, patients are prescribed with more than one drug to effectively control the symptoms. For example, a treatment that combines ethotrexate with leflunomide or methotrexate with sulfasalazine is reported to be the most effective two-drug combinations of conventional disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) . The rising demand for combination therapies due to their ability to provide better clinical benefits is anticipated to fuel the market size.



Advances in Personalized Medicine is Likely to Elevate Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Value



The rising advancements in personalized treatment approaches supported by robust research initiatives is resulting in tailored therapies that can improve patient outcomes. Biomarkers are increasingly employed as key tools in the development of personalized medicine towards rheumatoid arthritis to accurately predict the patient's disease phenotype and response to treatment. Further, the growing innovation in omic technologies and clinical study design is expected to accelerate rheumatoid biomarker discovery, which is likely to amplify the demand for precision medicine, thereby stimulating market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $29.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $46.26 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global



Leading Players in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market



The key features of the market report include patent analysis, grants analysis, clinical trials analysis, funding and investment analysis, partnerships, and collaborations analysis by the leading key players.

Pfizer Inc

Amgen Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

UCB S.A.

Gilead Sciences, Inc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Novartis International AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

AbbVie

Eli Lilly and Company

Celgene Corporation

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Product Type

Biologics

Non-Biologics

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Synthetic Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (SDMARDs)

Others

Market Breakup by Sales Type

Prescription

Over The Counter (OTC)

Others

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research and Academic Laboratories

Others

Market Breakup by Region

United States

EU-4 and United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

India

