Data Diode Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Siemens, Cisco Systems, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Singapore Technologies Engineering and More

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Diode Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The data diode market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The growth during the historic period can be attributed to growing concerns over cybersecurity, a higher incidence of cyber threats, an increased need for industrial control systems (ICS) security, expanding regulatory compliance requirements, and a rising awareness of advanced persistent threats (APT).



The data diode market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.23 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies, rising data traffic and bandwidth demands, greater adoption of industrial cybersecurity solutions, the growing need for secure data transfer, and increased investments in the convergence of IT and OT systems.

Key trends expected during this period include advancements in technologies, progress in semiconductor and optical technologies, the emergence of 5G technology, and the development of advanced cybersecurity infrastructure.





The increasing concerns surrounding cybersecurity are expected to drive the growth of the data diode market in the future. Cybersecurity concerns involve the risks and challenges of safeguarding digital systems, networks, and data from unauthorized access, attacks, damage, or theft. These concerns have grown due to the rapid expansion of digitalization, which increases vulnerabilities, and the rise of AI-powered attacks, making it more difficult to detect and prevent cybercrime. A data diode enhances cybersecurity by ensuring one-way data flow, blocking external cyber threats from accessing critical systems while allowing secure data transmission.

For example, in April 2024, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a US-based law enforcement agency, reported that Americans filed 880,418 cyber threat complaints in 2023, representing a nearly 10% increase from 2022, with potential losses exceeding $12.5 billion, a 22% rise from the previous year. As a result, the growing cybersecurity concerns are driving the demand for data diodes.



Companies in the data diode market are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as data diode controller software, to enhance data protection and maintain unidirectional communication between networks. Data diode controller software is a security solution that enables one-way data transfers across isolated networks, ensuring strict data flow in one direction to protect high-security environments from cyber threats. For instance, in November 2024, Patton Electronics, a US-based company specializing in cybersecurity solutions for communication networks, introduced the Data Diode Controller Software (FPSW-DDC). This software facilitates secure, one-way data transfers over unidirectional data diodes, ensuring complete network isolation from cyber threats. It is designed for defense, intelligence, energy, and critical infrastructure sectors, supporting protocols such as SFTP, NFS, SMB, SMTP, MQTT, and OPC UA while automating real-time monitoring and logging across security domains. The software works with Patton's SFP Data Diode Modules or other physical data diodes, offering a user-friendly interface to manage secure data flows.



In December 2024, OPSWAT, a US-based cybersecurity company focused on protecting critical infrastructure, acquired Fend Incorporated for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to enhance OPSWAT's cybersecurity solutions by integrating advanced data diode technology, boosting unidirectional gateway capabilities, and expanding its portfolio to better secure critical infrastructure from cyber threats. Fend Incorporated, a US-based company, specializes in the development and manufacturing of data diodes for data pipelines and cybersecurity applications.



Major players in the data diode market include:

Siemens

Cisco Systems

BAE Systems

Thales Group.

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

Belden Inc.

Bharat Electronics Limited

Kaspersky Lab.

NCC Group

Forcepoint

Advenica

OPSWAT Inc.

Stormshield

genua GmbH.

Waterfall Security Solutions

Patton Electronics Co.

Deep Secure Ltd.

Fibersystem

Radiflow

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Type : Ruggedized; Non-Ruggedized

: Ruggedized; Non-Ruggedized Component : Hardware Components; Software Components; Services

: Hardware Components; Software Components; Services Deployment Type : on-Premises Deployment; Cloud-Based Deployment

: on-Premises Deployment; Cloud-Based Deployment Key Technologies : Optical Isolation; Protocol Conversion; Traffic Filtering and Packet Inspection

: Optical Isolation; Protocol Conversion; Traffic Filtering and Packet Inspection End-User: Government Agencies; Private Sector Organizations; Critical Infrastructure Operators; Healthcare Providers; Financial Institutions

Sub Segments:

Ruggedized : Military-Grade Data Diodes; Industrial Rugged Data Diodes; Harsh Environment Data Diodes

: Military-Grade Data Diodes; Industrial Rugged Data Diodes; Harsh Environment Data Diodes Non-Ruggedized: Enterprise-Grade Data Diodes; Commercial Data Diodes; Software-Defined Data Diodes

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $2.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Data Diode Market Characteristics



3. Data Diode Market Trends and Strategies



4. Data Diode Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, and Geopolitics



5. Global Data Diode Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Data Diode PESTEL Analysis

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Data Diode Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Data Diode Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value

5.5. Global Data Diode Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F,

5.6. Global Data Diode Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Data Diode Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Data Diode Market, Segmentation by Type

Ruggedized

Non-Ruggedized

6.2. Global Data Diode Market, Segmentation by Component

Hardware Components

Software Components

Services

6.3. Global Data Diode Market, Segmentation by Deployment Type

On-Premises Deployment

Cloud-Based Deployment

6.4. Global Data Diode Market, Segmentation by Key Technologies

Optical Isolation

Protocol Conversion

Traffic Filtering and Packet Inspection

6.5. Global Data Diode Market, Segmentation by End-User

Government Agencies

Private Sector Organizations

Critical Infrastructure Operators

Healthcare Providers

Financial Institutions

6.6. Global Data Diode Market, Sub-Segmentation of Ruggedized, by Type, Historic and Forecast

Military-Grade Data Diodes

Industrial Rugged Data Diodes

Harsh Environment Data Diodes

6.7. Global Data Diode Market, Sub-Segmentation of Non-Ruggedized, by Type, Historic and Forecast

Enterprise-Grade Data Diodes

Commercial Data Diodes

Software-Defined Data Diodes

7-29. Data Diode Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Data Diode Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast

7.2. Global Data Diode Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast



30. Data Diode Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Data Diode Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Data Diode Market Company Profiles

Siemens AG

Cisco Systems

BAE Systems

Thales Group

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

31. Data Diode Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG.

Belden Inc.

Bharat Electronics Limited

Kaspersky Lab.

NCC Group

Forcepoint LLC

Advenica AB.

OPSWAT Inc.

Stormshield

genua GmbH.

Waterfall Security Solutions Ltd.

Patton Electronics Co.

Deep Secure Ltd.

Fibersystem AB.

Radiflow Ltd.

32. Global Data Diode Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Data Diode Market



34. Recent Developments in the Data Diode Market



35. Data Diode Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

35.1 Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Growth Strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/88b1sp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment