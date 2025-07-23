Discount Brokerage Market Trends and Opportunities to 2030 - Zero-Commission Trading Models Expand Access to First-Time and Retail Investors

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Discount Brokerage - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Discount Brokerage was valued at US$23.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$30.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Discount Brokerage market.







Growth in the discount brokerage market is driven by several factors linked to cost transparency, digital access, and investor autonomy. Widespread availability of smartphones and high-speed internet has enabled scalable delivery of trading services to retail investors. Fee-conscious users, especially younger and first-time investors, are choosing low-cost platforms over traditional full-service options.



Increased awareness of personal finance and investment literacy has created a larger pool of self-directed investors. Integration of real-time data, technical indicators, and instant execution tools has improved user experience and trading precision. Technological innovations in infrastructure and client interface design continue to lower entry barriers and improve market reach. Expanding asset class access and personalized insights are reinforcing user loyalty across both emerging and developed markets.



Scope of the Report

Segments: Mode (Online Discount Brokerage Service, Offline Discount Brokerage Service); Services (Order Execution & Advisory Services, Discretionary Services, Online Trading Platforms Services, Education & Investor Resources Services); Commission (Commission-free Brokers, Fixed Commission Brokers); Application (Individual Application, Enterprise Application, Government Agencies Application).

Mode (Online Discount Brokerage Service, Offline Discount Brokerage Service); Services (Order Execution & Advisory Services, Discretionary Services, Online Trading Platforms Services, Education & Investor Resources Services); Commission (Commission-free Brokers, Fixed Commission Brokers); Application (Individual Application, Enterprise Application, Government Agencies Application). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Online Discount Brokerage Service segment, which is expected to reach US$19.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The Offline Discount Brokerage Service segment is also set to grow at 6.0% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $6.4 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.1% CAGR to reach $6.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Discount Brokerage Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Ally Invest, AvaTrade, Charles Schwab Corporation, CMC Markets, DEGIRO and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 32 companies featured in this Discount Brokerage market report include:

Ally Invest

AvaTrade

Charles Schwab Corporation

CMC Markets

DEGIRO

eToro

Fidelity Investments

Firstrade Securities Inc.

Freetrade Ltd.

Hargreaves Lansdown

Interactive Brokers LLC

IQ Option Ltd.

Lightspeed Trading LLC

Moomoo Financial Inc.

Questrade Inc.

Robinhood Markets Inc.

Saxo Bank A/S

SoFi Invest

TradeStation Group Inc.

Zerodha Broking Ltd.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025 (E), competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025 (E), competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 458 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $30.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Discount Brokerage - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital-First Investing Culture Among Millennials and Gen Z Fuels Growth of Discount Brokerage Platforms

Zero-Commission Trading Models Expand Access to First-Time and Retail Investors

Increasing Popularity of Mobile Trading Apps Drives Real-Time Participation in Equity Markets

Gamification of User Experience Drives Daily Active Engagement on Trading Platforms

Surge in DIY Investment Behavior Strengthens Demand for Simplified Brokerage Interfaces

Expansion of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) Spurs Low-Fee Investment Channel Adoption

Rising Interest in Fractional Share Investing Opens Market to Micro-Investors

Growth of Direct Indexing Tools Drives Uptake of Customizable, Low-Cost Portfolios

AI-Powered Robo-Advisory Integration Enhances Product Differentiation in Discount Brokerage Space

Retail Investor Activism and Meme Stock Phenomena Throw Spotlight on Platform Scalability

Increased Demand for Real-Time Market Data Access Spurs Competitive Platform Upgrades

