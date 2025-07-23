Oxygen Therapy Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Growing Preference for Homecare and Remote Monitoring, & Rising Respiratory Disorders Fuel Significant Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oxygen Therapy Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oxygen therapy market was valued at USD 37.20 Billion in 2024, driven by the introduction of favourable government incentives to aid the treatment of chronic illness and provide required supplement oxygen across the globe. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to achieve a value of USD 72.02 Billion by 2034.







Increasing Research and Clinical Trials Enhance the Oxygen Therapy Market



As the global focus shifts towards enhancing treatment options for neurological conditions and improving patient care, the oxygen therapy market is set to expand. For instance, In December 2024, USF Health initiated a state-funded clinical trial exploring the impact of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) on Florida service members and veterans suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI).

This five-year study, which is among the most rigorous of its kind, could provide critical insights into the effectiveness of HBOT in treating neurological diseases. The results from this large-scale trial, if successful, will likely drive greater adoption of hyperbaric oxygen therapy, increasing demand and shaping the market for neurological treatments.



Technological Advancements in Portable Oxygen Concentrators to Fuel Oxygen Therapy Market Value



Technological advancements are a key driver of the oxygen therapy market's expansion, particularly in homecare settings. For instance, in October 2024, Inogen, launched the Inogen Rove 4T Portable Oxygen Concentrator, designed to offer enhanced functionality and flexibility for patients requiring medical oxygen.

With its lightweight design, multiple battery configurations, and the ability to deliver up to 840 ml/min of oxygen, the device offers patients greater mobility and convenience. The launch of such advanced, user-friendly products is expected to expand the market by empowering patients to continue their daily activities with ease, driving the growth of portable oxygen devices in homecare markets globally.



Oxygen Therapy Market Trends



Rising Respiratory Disorders Fuel Significant Growth in the Market



The market is expanding due to the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like COPD and asthma. As air pollution levels rise and the global aging population grows, the demand for oxygen therapy products, such as oxygen concentrators and cylinders, is rising.

With advancements in technology, oxygen therapy devices have become more portable and cost-effective, further driving their adoption. Moreover, increasing awareness about respiratory health and early detection of diseases is leading to earlier treatments, boosting the overall market growth. Healthcare infrastructure improvements in developing regions are also contributing to this expansion.



Technological Innovations to Augment Europe Compression Bandages Market Demand



Technological innovation is a major driver of development in the market. The introduction of portable oxygen concentrators and non-invasive oxygen delivery systems has improved patient mobility and comfort. These devices are more efficient, user-friendly, and affordable, appealing to a broader consumer base.

Moreover, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) technology allows real-time monitoring and remote adjustments, enhancing patient care. This trend is especially beneficial for home healthcare settings, where patients require continuous, non-invasive oxygen supply. These technological developments are reshaping the market, offering more effective solutions and expanding the consumer base.



Preference for Homecare and Remote Monitoring to Drive Oxygen Therapy Market Value



The home healthcare sector is witnessing rapid growth, significantly impacting the market value. With the increasing preference for home care, particularly in the elderly population, portable oxygen devices are becoming more sought after. Remote monitoring technologies are allowing healthcare providers to track patients' oxygen levels, ensuring consistent treatment without requiring frequent hospital visits.

This shift towards homecare has resulted in a surge in the demand for oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, and other related devices. As homecare services become more mainstream, the market value for oxygen therapy products is expected to see steady increases.



Expanding Healthcare Access in Emerging Economies to Boost Europe Compression Bandages Market Growth



Emerging economies are a key focus for the expansion of the market. As healthcare infrastructure improves and disposable income rises in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, the adoption of advanced healthcare solutions, including oxygen therapy, is accelerating. Governments are increasingly investing in healthcare access, making oxygen therapy more accessible in remote and underserved areas.

Additionally, the demand for oxygen therapy devices is rising with the increasing number of hospitals, clinics, and homecare services in these regions. This geographic expansion offers significant growth opportunities for the market.

Oxygen Therapy Market Analysis by Region



The North American region will likely hold a notable market share, primarily driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and a well-established regulatory environment. The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as COPD and asthma, further propels the demand for oxygen therapy solutions. Additionally, increasing awareness about the benefits of oxygen therapy, coupled with the ageing population, enhances market growth. The presence of leading oxygen therapy equipment manufacturers and extensive insurance coverage also contributes to North America's dominance.



Europe is also poised to witness growth, with strong demand from countries like Germany, the UK, and France. Factors such as rising chronic disease incidences, government healthcare investments, and advancements in oxygen therapy technologies drive the market in Europe, ensuring steady growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $37.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $72.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Supplier Landscape

Philips Healthcare

Linde Healthcare

Chart Industries, Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Smith Pharmacy

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Teleflex Incorporated

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited

Oxygen Therapy Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Product

Oxygen Source Equipment

Liquid Oxygen Devices

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Concentrators

PAP Devices CPAP APAP Bi-PAP

Oxygen Delivery Devices

Oxygen Masks

Venturi Masks

Bag-Valve Masks

Non-Breather Masks

Nasal Cannulas

Others

Market Breakup by Portability

Stationary Devices

Portable Devices

Market Breakup by Application

Asthma

Pneumonia

Cystic Fibrosis

Respiratory Distress Syndrome

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Homecare Settings

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

