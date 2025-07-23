Wealth Management Software Markets Report 2025 Featuring 44 Companies Analysis - Robo-Advisory Integration Strengthens the Business Case for Scalable Software Architectures

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wealth Management Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wealth Management Software was valued at US$7.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$14.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Wealth Management Software market.







The growth in the wealth management software market is driven by several factors tied to changing demographics, evolving client behaviors, technological progress, and financial industry trends.

First, the rising global population of high-net-worth individuals and mass affluent investors is expanding the demand for personalized and scalable wealth management solutions. Second, the generational transfer of wealth is creating a new class of younger, tech-savvy investors who demand mobile access, intuitive platforms, and digital transparency in how their assets are managed.

Third, financial advisors and institutions are under increasing pressure to deliver more value-added services, necessitating software that automates core tasks and enables deeper client engagement. Fourth, ongoing innovation in cloud computing, API-driven architecture, and cybersecurity is making it easier to deploy, integrate, and secure wealth management platforms across distributed networks.

Fifth, global regulatory changes are compelling firms to adopt digital tools that enhance compliance workflows, audit trails, and data governance. Sixth, mergers and acquisitions within the financial services sector are driving the need for scalable platforms that can support growing books of business and facilitate smooth system consolidations.

Seventh, rising client demand for ESG, thematic, and impact investing strategies is prompting the development of analytics-rich software capable of supporting more nuanced investment approaches. Finally, the increasing availability of venture capital and strategic investments in fintech startups is accelerating innovation in this space, introducing agile new players that challenge traditional systems with smarter, more adaptive solutions.

Collectively, these factors are powering the rapid and sustained expansion of the global wealth management software market.



Scope of the Report



The report analyzes the Wealth Management Software market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below:

Segments: Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment); Software (Standalone Software, Integrated Suites Software); Asset Class (Stocks Asset Class, Bonds Asset Class, Mutual Funds Asset Class, Alternative Investments Asset Class); End-User (Private Wealth Management End-User, Family Offices End-User, Institutional Investors End-User).

Deployment (On-Premise Deployment, Cloud-based Deployment); Software (Standalone Software, Integrated Suites Software); Asset Class (Stocks Asset Class, Bonds Asset Class, Mutual Funds Asset Class, Alternative Investments Asset Class); End-User (Private Wealth Management End-User, Family Offices End-User, Institutional Investors End-User). Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the On-Premise Deployment segment, which is expected to reach US$8.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.1%. The Cloud-based Deployment segment is also set to grow at 14.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.0 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.5% CAGR to reach $3.0 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Wealth Management Software Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Addepar, Allvue, Avaloq Group AG, Backbase BV, Comarch SA and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 44 companies featured in this Wealth Management Software market report include:

Addepar

Allvue

Avaloq Group AG

Backbase B.V.

Comarch SA

Dorsum Ltd.

Eagle Investment Systems (BNY Mellon)

Finantix

FIS (Fidelity National Information Services)

FNZ Group

Iress

Murex

Objectway S.p.A.

Profile Software

Prometeia S.p.A.

SEI Investments Company

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Temenos Headquarters SA

Velmie

Vermeg

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs. Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023.

Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends. Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape. Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025 (E), competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Updated global market share estimates for 2025 (E), competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players. Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 470 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Wealth Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital-First Client Expectations Throw the Spotlight on Omnichannel Wealth Management Platforms

Robo-Advisory Integration Strengthens the Business Case for Scalable Software Architectures

Data-Driven Personalization Trends Drive Adoption of AI-Powered Wealth Management Solutions

Regulatory Complexity and Compliance Demands Propel Growth in Integrated Risk and Reporting Modules

Cloud Migration Across Financial Services Accelerates Demand for Flexible, SaaS-Based Platforms

Increasing HNW and UHNW Population Generates Opportunities for Customizable Portfolio Management Solutions

Hybrid Advisory Models Sustain Growth in Advisor-Assisted Digital Platforms

Open Banking and API Ecosystems Drive Innovation in WealthTech Integration and Interoperability

Wealth Transfer and Intergenerational Planning Needs Highlight the Role of Holistic Financial Planning Tools

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Priorities Strengthen Investment in Secure Wealth Management Infrastructure

Cross-Border Wealth Expansion Creates Tailwinds for Multi-Currency and Multi-Jurisdiction Platforms

Advisor Productivity Demands Propel Growth in CRM-Integrated and Workflow Automation Software

