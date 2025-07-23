Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Rising Number of Pipeline Drugs and Growth in Clinical Trials to Meet Rising Demand Fueling Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market size attained a value of USD 2.11 Billion in 2024, driven by the increasing research and development aided by the government and industrial players, and a growing pipeline of autism spectrum disorder drugs across the 8 major markets. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period of 2025-2034 to attain a value of USD 3.81 Billion by 2034.







The autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market is affected by the growing number of patients and the increasing awareness regarding the disease. The rising governmental initiatives are also expected to encourage research in this area. Further, rapid technological advancements in medicine are likely to favor market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the adoption of behavioral therapies to overcome the communication gap in such patients is poised to aid the market expansion.



Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Growth Drivers

Rising Number of Pipeline Drugs Expected to Propel Market Growth



The forecast period is expected to witness rising development of drugs to treat autism spectrum disorder. The presence of a growing pipeline of ASD drugs and increasing research and development in this field is expected to boost the market growth. For instance, in 2023, STALICLA, a Swiss clinical-stage biotech company announced the completion of the phase 1b trials for STP1.

The trials will allow the application of the company's precision medicine discovery platform in ASD. The increasing research and development activities associated with autism spectrum disorder are expected to result in the introduction of new and effective treatment options, which are set to elevate the market value.



Growth in Clinical Trials to Meet Rising Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Demand



In March 2024, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Israel, SciSparc Ltd, announced the dosing of the first patient in the SCI-210 clinical trial, a randomized, controlled, double-blind clinical trial for pediatric patients with autism spectrum disorder. SCI-210 treatment is a combination of CannAmideT (palmitoylethanolamide-based tablets) and cannabidiol-rich oil (CBD).

The clinical trial, which will enroll 60 children, aims to assess the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of SCI-210 for the treatment of ASD in comparison to CBD monotherapy. The surge in clinical trials, supported by substantial investment from the leading pharmaceutical companies, is anticipated to significantly contribute to the market growth.



Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Trends



Advancement in Diagnostic Tools



The rising advancement in diagnostic tools and techniques that enable earlier detection of autism spectrum disorder is a major trend that stimulates the demand for the therapeutics market. Further, increased implementation of screening programs, particularly in schools and pediatric practices, is resulting in early diagnosis and timely intervention.



Development of Behavioral Therapies



The rising focus on the development of behavioral therapies is a major market trend. Behavioral therapies including applied behavior analysis (ABA) and cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) are increasingly being integrated into treatment plans and are poised to boost the autism spectrum disorder therapeutics market share.



Rising Adoption of Telemedicine and Digital Health Platforms



The market is experiencing a rising adoption of telemedicine and digital health platforms which has expanded access to care for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, particularly those living in underserved areas. The increasing remote access to care is expected to augment the market demand in the forecast period.



Increased Awareness Campaigns



Increased public campaigns and advocacy efforts are leading to greater acceptance of autism spectrum disorder, which is resulting in early diagnosis of the affected patients. In addition, advocacy groups and several foundations are offering considerable funding and support for ASD research and treatment development, which directly impacts the market dynamics.

Supplier Landscape

Abbvie Inc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Novartis AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Curemark LLC

Bristol Myers Squibb Co .

Axial therapeutics

Q BioMed Inc .

PaxMedica

Otsuka Pharmaceutica

Stalicla SA

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Autism Spectrum Disorder Therapeutics Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Disease Type

Autistic Disorder

Asperger's Syndrome

Pervasive Development Disorder (PDD)

Others

Market Breakup by Treatment Type

Antipsychotic Drugs

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Stimulants

Sleep Medications

Others

Market Breakup by Age Group

Child

Adult

Market Breakup by Route of Administration

Oral

Parenteral

Market Breakup by Region

United States

EU-4 and the United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Japan

India

