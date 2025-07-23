NBME awarding fee assistance to more than 500 students this summer

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its commitment to provide $1 million in funding for medical students with financial need, NBME is accepting applications for its next cycle of the fee assistance program until Aug. 24, 2025.

NBME’s fee assistance program was established in 2024 and provides awards to more than 1,300 medical students annually to offset registration costs for the United States Medical Licensing Examination® (USMLE®) Step 1 or Step 2 Clinical Knowledge examinations. In the 2024 cycle, 41% of program recipients were first-generation college students, demonstrating the program’s impact on expanding access to medical careers.

“We believe that all students who want to be doctors should have the chance to follow that dream, regardless of financial circumstances,” said Peter Katsufrakis, President and CEO at NBME. “While the USMLE exams are mere steps in a future physician’s educational journey, our hope is that these financial contributions help to ease the journey for intelligent students pursuing their passion.”

NBME collaborates with National Medical Fellowships (NMF) to administer the fee assistance program. Three application cycles are available throughout 2025, ensuring opportunities for eligible students to receive support when needed.

"We are thrilled to once again work with NBME to provide the financial support necessary for brilliant medical students to continue their educational and career journeys," said Michellene Davis, Esq., President and Chief Executive Officer of National Medical Fellowships, Inc. "By investing in health professionals deeply committed to community-based health, NMF works to ensure everyone has access to the highest quality care."

Medical students looking to apply for the fee assistance program can learn more on NBME’s website.

About NBME

Founded in 1915, NBME is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of assessments and learning tools for physicians and health professionals. NBME develops and manages the United States Medical Licensing Examination® with the Federation of State Medical Boards. Our mission is to advance assessment of these professionals to achieve optimal care for all, supporting the development of a highly effective, diverse, and compassionate health care workforce.

About NMF

National Medical Fellowships is a nonprofit organization advancing health care workforce development toward the future of medicine - a future where everyone can access affordable, high-quality health care. Founded in 1946, NMF delivers financial, educational, and professional support to bolster the success of brilliant medical students, health practitioners, and clinical researchers. NMF has awarded more than $50 million in scholarships to date. In addition to providing vital financial aid, the organization's service-learning programs, transformative leadership initiatives, clinical research training, and mentorship opportunities are sound investments in health professionals who are deeply committed to community-based health.