Astaxanthin Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Nutraceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Propel Demand

The global astaxanthin market size attained a value of USD 1.50 Billion in 2024. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, likely to reach a value of USD 5.86 Billion by 2034.







The nutraceutical market for encapsulated products has witnessed a surge due to the unique antioxidant properties of astaxanthin. It has been reported that astaxanthin offers several beneficial health effects and helps in the prevention and treatment of multiple diseases, including cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, diabetic nephropathy, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, liver diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, eye diseases, skin diseases, exercise-induced fatigue, male infertility, and renal failure. It is also said to boost immunity.



Astaxanthin is found in several kinds of seafood, such as salmon, trout, red sea bream, shrimp and lobster; it is also found in birds like flamingo and quail. While synthetic astaxanthin is readily available in markets across the world, interest in natural sources of astaxanthin has grown significantly. Sources of natural astaxanthin include the green algae haematococcus pluvialis, the red yeast, Phaffia rhodozyma, and crustacean by-products. Haematococcus pluvialis, a green microalga gathers high astaxanthin matter under stress environments like high salinity, deficiency of nitrogen, high heat and light. Astaxanthin for human consumption is largely produced from H. pluvialis.



Health Benefits Offered by Astaxanthin and its Potential Use in Treatment of Various Diseases Expected to Boost the Global Astaxanthin Market



Astaxanthin's antioxidant properties form the basis of reported health benefits. Astaxanthin has been associated with enhanced blood flow and reduced oxidative stress in smokers and obese individuals. According to some reports, comparative studies on astaxanthin and other carotenoids have revealed that astaxanthin exhibited the highest antioxidant activity against free radicals.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.86 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.6% Regions Covered Global



Supplier Landscape



Algatech Ltd

Cyanotech Corporation.

MicroA

Beijing Gingko Group (BGG)

Algalif Iceland ehf

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

CO2 GRO Inc.

E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited

PIVEG, Inc.

Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A

ENEOS Corporation

Market Segmentation



Market Breakup by Product

Dried Algae Meal or Biomass

Oil

Softgel

Liquid

Others

Market Breakup by Source

Natural

Synthetic

Market Breakup by Application

Aquaculture and Animal Feed

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Food and Beverages

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

