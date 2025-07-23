Astaxanthin Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Nutraceuticals and Pharmaceuticals Propel Demand

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Astaxanthin Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global astaxanthin market size attained a value of USD 1.50 Billion in 2024. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 14.60% during the forecast period of 2025-2034, likely to reach a value of USD 5.86 Billion by 2034.
The nutraceutical market for encapsulated products has witnessed a surge due to the unique antioxidant properties of astaxanthin. It has been reported that astaxanthin offers several beneficial health effects and helps in the prevention and treatment of multiple diseases, including cancer, chronic inflammatory diseases, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, diabetic nephropathy, cardiovascular diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, liver diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, eye diseases, skin diseases, exercise-induced fatigue, male infertility, and renal failure. It is also said to boost immunity.
Astaxanthin is found in several kinds of seafood, such as salmon, trout, red sea bream, shrimp and lobster; it is also found in birds like flamingo and quail. While synthetic astaxanthin is readily available in markets across the world, interest in natural sources of astaxanthin has grown significantly. Sources of natural astaxanthin include the green algae haematococcus pluvialis, the red yeast, Phaffia rhodozyma, and crustacean by-products. Haematococcus pluvialis, a green microalga gathers high astaxanthin matter under stress environments like high salinity, deficiency of nitrogen, high heat and light. Astaxanthin for human consumption is largely produced from H. pluvialis.
Health Benefits Offered by Astaxanthin and its Potential Use in Treatment of Various Diseases Expected to Boost the Global Astaxanthin Market
Astaxanthin's antioxidant properties form the basis of reported health benefits. Astaxanthin has been associated with enhanced blood flow and reduced oxidative stress in smokers and obese individuals. According to some reports, comparative studies on astaxanthin and other carotenoids have revealed that astaxanthin exhibited the highest antioxidant activity against free radicals.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|400
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$1.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$5.86 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|14.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Supplier Landscape
- Algatech Ltd
- Cyanotech Corporation.
- MicroA
- Beijing Gingko Group (BGG)
- Algalif Iceland ehf
- Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.
- CO2 GRO Inc.
- E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited
- PIVEG, Inc.
- Atacama Bio Natural Products S.A
- ENEOS Corporation
Market Segmentation
Market Breakup by Product
- Dried Algae Meal or Biomass
- Oil
- Softgel
- Liquid
- Others
Market Breakup by Source
- Natural
- Synthetic
Market Breakup by Application
- Aquaculture and Animal Feed
- Nutraceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Food and Beverages
- Others
Market Breakup by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eloldh
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment