API Bank a.d. Beograd Prepares Updated Corporate Governance Documents in Line with New Banking Law

API Bank a.d Beograd Logo



BELGRADE, Serbia, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- API Bank a.d. Beograd announces that the General Meeting of Shareholders, chaired by Mr. Andrey Shlyakhovoy, has adopted updated editions of the Bank’s Statute and Incorporation Act. The revisions are intended to align with forthcoming amendments to the Law on Banks of the Republic of Serbia, which take effect on October 1, 2025.

The updated documents reflect API Bank’s continued commitment to maintaining strong corporate governance and compliance practices. By proactively adjusting its foundational documents ahead of the legal changes, the Bank aims to ensure a smooth transition and full adherence to regulatory expectations.

While specific provisions of the updated documents will come into effect following regulatory confirmation, the Bank’s leadership has worked to ensure that the revisions are consistent with both the spirit and letter of the upcoming legal framework.

Final implementation of the revised Statute and Incorporation Act is subject to approval by The Regulator.

About API Bank a.d. Beograd

The Bank has been present in the Serbian market since 2008 and was established as greenfield investment in the banking sector of Serbia. With a change in ownership structure since 2018, the Serbian company AZRS INVEST d.o.o. became the 100% owner of the Bank. Focused on providing quality products and services, the Bank’s business network includes two branches in Belgrade and one branch in Novi Sad. The name of the Bank – API (Application Programming Interface) reflects a vision of the future that will bring technological progress and integration of practical solutions in everyday business. The Bank is focused on modernization and is committed to applying quality and innovative solutions using the latest financial technologies, digitalization, and expanding e-services that play a vital role for further development.

Media Contact:

API Bank a.d. Beograd

Office of Corporate Affairs

office@apibank.rs

www.apibank.rs



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ffbc1a5-38e1-4f6c-ab6a-3bd1b093541f