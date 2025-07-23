INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS is a #1 Best Seller

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Profits, a Winter Garden, Florida-based business consulting, public relations, and publishing company, announces that "INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS" has reached #1 Best Seller status on Amazon in the Direct Marketing category. The book represents the second installment in Robert J. Smith MFA's highly acclaimed "INFLUENCE IN ACTION" series, following the success of the first #1 Best Seller in the same series.

The achievement marks another milestone for Smith Profits CEO Robert J. Smith, MFA, who has maintained #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 companies including Coca-Cola, New York Life, and AXA Financial. Smith earned #1 worldwide rankings at Mutual of New York (MONY)/AXA Equitable and BankAtlantic/BB&T while setting production and achievement records at John Hancock and New York Life.

Distinguished Co-Authors Drive Business Success

The book features four accomplished co-authors who bring decades of combined expertise to entrepreneurs seeking proven business strategies. Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as "The Father of Factual Storytelling," leads the authorship team with his extensive background in financial services and creative writing.

Sharon L. Roznowski, M.Ed., contributes her educational expertise as a dedicated educator in the Orange County Public School system. Her academic background and practical teaching experience provide valuable insights for business leaders seeking to communicate effectively with their audiences.

Anish Verma brings 27 years of experience as a Leadership Coach and Transformation Leader to the publication. His extensive background in organizational development and leadership training offers readers proven methodologies for building successful teams and driving business growth.

Leelan Rodriguez, founder of Breakneck Leadership & Team Management Consulting, rounds out the authorship team with specialized expertise in rapid organizational transformation and team optimization strategies.

Proven Track Record of Achievement

Smith's credentials extend far beyond traditional business consulting. He earned his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing as Valedictorian at Full Sail University while concurrently finishing at the top of his class to earn his Feature Film Writing degree “with Distinction” at UCLA.

Smith has won Director's Awards for The Art of Visual Storytelling as well as Editing for Film, Games and Animation. Smith has been featured on ABC, CBS, CW, FOX, NBC, and WGN, while ranking in the top 1% worldwide in financial services production for decades.

Smith holds the distinction of being the only financial advisor in the United States who has earned the CLU®, ChFC®, LIC, CCCC, RIA, AAMS®, CMP®, and CMPS® professional designations. He taught the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) curriculum to financial advisors, bankers, accountants, attorneys, and others at Oglethorpe University.

"My team and I are looking forward to helping you increase your authority and brand visibility to increase your sales, revenues, and profits," stated Robert J. Smith, MFA, CEO of Smith Profits. "This latest #1 Best Seller achievement demonstrates our commitment to providing proven strategies that deliver measurable results for entrepreneurs."

International Recognition and Rankings

Smith has established himself as an international best-selling author with #1 rankings for his contribution to “SALES GENIUS #1” which topped the sales book written by the Wolf of Wall Street and released at the same time. This international recognition underscores the global appeal and effectiveness of Smith's proven methodologies.

"INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES" and the second book in the series, "INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS" sets the stage for other business owners and professionals to join him by adding a chapter to further solidify their authority in their industries.

Smith has consistently ranked in the top 1% in the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) for decades, demonstrating his versatility across multiple industries and creative disciplines.

Innovative Marketing Approaches

Smith has pioneered innovative marketing approaches through his comic book sales pieces, including "THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN," an All-American, Superman-inspired creation for optimal life and annuity sales. His "REAL ESTATE WOMAN," a Wonder Woman pastiche, targets increased real estate sales, while "THE LOAN ARRANGER" maximizes mortgage origination.

This creative entrepreneur has also developed the "SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN" a comic book series created to teach students his trademarked “WRITING WITH EASE” program and “PUBLIC SPEAKING WITH EASE” methodologies.

Expanding Series Targets Multiple Industries

The #1 Best Selling "Influence in Action" series continues to expand with upcoming books targeting specific professional sectors including education, sales, automotive, leadership and other industries. Smith actively seeks potential co-authors for future publications in the series. He is available directly at (407) 508-0200.

Smith Profits has increased profits for small companies an average of $1,445,000.00 per year while maintaining its commitment to charitable causes. Smith has raised millions of dollars for charities and has faithfully volunteered in both public and private schools since 1999.

"The success of our second #1 Best Sellers validate our approach to providing entrepreneurs with hands-on opportunities to access professional providers who can help increase sales, revenues, and profits," added Smith. "We focus on delivering overnight results that build momentum for thriving businesses, and long-lasting legacies."

Patriotic Mission and Future Goals

Smith Profits operates as an All-American company that proudly serves Junior Patriots, while helping America’s youth become #1 Best Selling Authors from elementary school, all of the way through graduate school and medical school. The company's patriotic values drive its mission to empower the next generation of American business leaders, and responsible citizens.

The company has established ambitious goals for 2025, planning to turn 1,000 patriotic students, teachers, coaches, and support staff into #1 Best Selling Authors. Smith Profits aims to expand this impact to 10,000 additional individuals in 2026.

Comprehensive Business Services

Robert J. Smith Productions, the parent company of Smith Profits, based in Winter Garden, Florida, offers comprehensive services in advertising, branding, public relations, book publishing, and media production. The company specializes in providing GUARANTEED television coverage and its GUARANTEED #1 Best Selling Book publication services for clients.

Smith's unique value proposition stems from his proven ability to reach #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 companies and his track record of helping others achieve similar success. The company can transform anyone into a #1 Best Selling Author while securing guaranteed media coverage.

Smith’s name appears on a plaque in the lobby of the New York Life building on Madison Avenue, commemorating his exceptional achievements in the financial services industry.

About Smith Profits

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits specializes in business consulting, publishing, and public relations services for CEOs and business owners. The company's mission focuses on helping clients increase authority and brand visibility to drive sales, revenues, and profits. Smith Profits has earned #1 worldwide production rankings and set records with major brands including; Coca-Cola, Mobil Oil, BankAtlantic, New York Life, Mutual of New York (MONY), John Hancock, The Equitable, and AXA Financial.

For more information about "INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS" or to inquire about co-authorship opportunities in future publications, contact Robert J. Smith, MFA, directly through Smith Profits.

