Insulin Pumps Market Outlook Report 2025, with Leading Player Profiles for Medtronic, Insulet, Tandem Diabetes Care, and More

The Insulin Pumps Market was valued at USD 4.31 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 7.27 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.10%.

The global insulin pump market is set to grow due to the growing prevalence of diabetes and technological advancements in insulin pump design.

The global insulin pump market report contains exclusive data on 23 vendors. The market is a dynamic and competitive space driven by rapid technological advancements, increasing diabetes prevalence, and a growing shift toward patient-centric care. The market is characterized by a mix of established industry leaders, innovative startups, and strategic collaborations aiming to offer smarter, safer, and more efficient insulin delivery solutions.

The insulin pump landscape is primarily dominated by a few major players with global reach, including Medtronic, Insulet, and Tandem Diabetes Care. Other notable players include Roche, Ypsomed, SOOIL Development, Debiotech, and emerging firms such as Beta Bionics and Modular Medical, which are introducing next-gen technologies. Companies are investing heavily in R&D to develop smaller, smarter, and interoperable pumps with features like touchscreen displays, Bluetooth connectivity, and closed-loop automation.





KEY TAKEAWAYS

By Product Type : In 2024, the insulin pump segment accounted for over 65% of the global market share, making it the largest category within the global insulin pump market.

: In 2024, the insulin pump segment accounted for over 65% of the global market share, making it the largest category within the global insulin pump market. By Indication Type : The type 1 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.31%, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of the market.

: The type 1 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.31%, contributing significantly to the overall expansion of the market. By End-User : The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share.

: The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share. By Geography: North America holds the largest market share of over 38%, and APAC shows the highest growth during the forecast period.

INSULIN PUMP MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increase in Number of Product Approvals



The insulin pump industry is witnessing a surge in product approvals, reflecting intensified research and development efforts aimed at enhancing diabetes management.

Notable recent approvals include:

Medtronic MiniMed 780G : Approved in 2023, this advanced automated insulin delivery system features 'Meal Detection Technology' and integrates with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to automatically adjust insulin delivery, improving glycemic control for users aged 7 and older with type 1 diabetes.

: Approved in 2023, this advanced automated insulin delivery system features 'Meal Detection Technology' and integrates with continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) to automatically adjust insulin delivery, improving glycemic control for users aged 7 and older with type 1 diabetes. Tandem Mobi: Launched in 2024, Tandem Diabetes Care introduced this compact automated insulin delivery system in the US, offering users more choices and innovative options for wearability.

These approvals signify a commitment to expanding treatment options and improving the quality of life for individuals managing diabetes.



Rising Adoption of Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) Systems



Automated Insulin Delivery systems, also known as artificial pancreas systems, are gaining traction due to their ability to automate insulin dosing based on real-time glucose readings. Omnipod 5 system integrates with leading CGM sensors, providing automated insulin delivery without the need for manual adjustments, enhancing glycemic control and reducing the burden of diabetes management. The adoption of AID systems is transforming diabetes care by offering more precise and user-friendly insulin delivery methods.



Growing Prevalence of Diabetes



The rising global incidence of diabetes, especially Type 1 diabetes, is one of the most significant factors driving the insulin pump market. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), over 589 million adults worldwide were living with diabetes in 2024, a number projected to reach 853 million by 2050. As diabetes becomes more widespread across age groups and regions, there is a growing demand for effective and manageable insulin delivery methods. Insulin pumps provide more precise glucose control than traditional methods, making them increasingly attractive to healthcare providers and patients alike.



Technological Advancements

Advances in diabetes technology have significantly enhanced the capabilities and appeal of insulin pumps.

Innovations include:

Integration with Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems

Automated insulin delivery (closed-loop or artificial pancreas systems)

Bluetooth-enabled smart pumps with mobile app connectivity

Use of AI and machine learning for predictive insulin dosing

These advancements have improved patient outcomes, reduced management burdens, and increased trust in pump technology. Moreover, user-friendly interfaces, discreet designs, and better battery life contribute to higher adoption rates.



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominates and holds the largest global insulin pump market share of over 38%. North America stands as the dominant region in the global insulin pump market, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diabetes prevalence, and widespread adoption of medical technologies. The US and Canada have been at the forefront of insulin pump innovation, usage, and regulatory advancements. North America, particularly the US, stands as the most mature market for insulin pumps. The region benefits from a well-established healthcare system, high diabetes prevalence, robust insurance coverage, and the presence of leading insulin pump manufacturers such as Medtronic and Tandem Diabetes Care. In addition, the presence of market players and greater access to the insulin pump solution with higher economic stability give a boost to the market growth. Medtronic, Insulet, and Tandem Diabetes Care are the three major companies which has significant market penetration in the region.



The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.84% during the forecast period. The APAC region presents a significant burden of diabetes. According to the IDF, countries like China and India have some of the highest numbers of people living with diabetes globally. Rising urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and dietary changes have contributed to a surge in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, particularly in urban and middle-income populations.

The regulatory landscape in APAC is evolving, with a growing emphasis on patient safety and medical device efficacy. Countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia have well-established regulatory bodies that closely evaluate insulin pump products before approval.



RECENT VENDORS ACTIVITIES

Vendors are heavily investing in R&D to develop next-generation insulin pumps that offer better control, ease of use, and integration with other diabetes management technologies.

Medtronic: Medtronic continues to enhance its MiniMed series, including the 780G system, a hybrid closed-loop pump that automatically adjusts insulin delivery based on CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) readings.

Insulet Corporation: Known for its Omnipod tubeless, patch-style pump, Insulet focuses on discreet, wearable insulin delivery. Its newer models, like the Omnipod 5, feature automated insulin dosing with real-time glucose data.

Tandem Diabetes Care: Offers t:slim X2 insulin pump with Control-IQ technology, integrating CGM and automated insulin delivery. The company is known for its user-friendly touchscreen interface and software update capability.

Many vendors are focusing on building ecosystems that combine insulin pumps with mobile apps, AI algorithms, and CGM devices to create a seamless user experience.

Partnerships with CGM companies like Dexcom and Abbott have become standard, allowing pumps to make real-time insulin adjustments based on glucose levels.

Vendors are also exploring cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring and telehealth compatibility, allowing healthcare providers to track patient data more efficiently.

Key Vendors

Insulet

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care

Other Prominent Vendors

CeQur Simplicity

Debiotech SA

EOFLOW

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

IA Collaborative Holdings

Jiangsu Delfu medical device

LenoMed Medical

MannKind

Medtrum Technologies

Medzer

MicroPort Scientific

MicroTech Medical

Novo Nordisk

Shanghai Umitai Medical Technology

SOOIL Developments

Terumo

ViCentra B.V.

YPSOMED AG

Modular Medical

Beta Bionics

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.31 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

SEGMENTATION & FORECASTS

By Product Type Insulin Pump Consumables

By Insulin Pump Tethered Pump Patch Pump

By Indication Type Type 1 Diabetes Type 2 Diabetes

By End-Users Hospitals Home Healthcare Settings Others

By Geography North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Russia Netherlands APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa



