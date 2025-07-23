Inspiring the Next Generation of Female Trades Workers: Oatey Co. Leads Plumbing Workshop at Girls’ Construction Camp

CANFIELD, Ohio, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associates from Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry, volunteered for the third consecutive year at the “Let’s Build Construction Careers” Camp for Girls, held June 18 at Mahoning County Career & Technical Center (MCCTC) in Canfield, Ohio. As a returning sponsor, Oatey developed and delivered a hands-on plumbing training designed to introduce campers to real-world skills and career opportunities in the trades.

The mission of the “Let’s Build Construction Careers” Camp for Girls is to empower girls ages 12–17 to explore career paths in skilled trades, construction and manufacturing—fields where women have traditionally been underrepresented. This free, week-long program offers experiential learning, field trips and mentorship, providing early exposure to high-demand careers like plumbing, pipefitting, electrical work, welding, drywall installation, bricklaying and more.

Oatey volunteers, led by Technical Specialist Jim Eichenser, facilitated a “Plumbing 101” workshop. Throughout the day, they instructed and mentored campers rotating through skill stations focused on core plumbing fundamentals, including solvent welding PVC pipe, installing washer supply boxes and sink strainers, pulling and setting toilets and soldering copper pipe.

“The level of interest and enthusiasm these campers showed was truly inspiring,” said Eichenser. “Introducing them to experiences like this early on is so important—not just for building technical skills, but for helping them gain confidence and see the breadth of opportunities in the skilled trades. Exposure like this can be the spark that shapes a future career.”

The interactive training format encouraged active participation and created a supportive space for campers to ask questions, try new tools and gain practical insight into plumbing careers.

“Being able to give back and show these young girls what’s possible in the trades was incredibly rewarding,” added Sherya Jackson, Associate Product Manager at Oatey and first-time camp volunteer. “They were eager, capable and asked thoughtful questions throughout the day. It was clear they saw the value in what they were learning. Watching their growth as they moved through each task was a powerful reminder of why programs like this matter.”

Two female pipefitters from Local Union 396 also partnered with Oatey to support the soldering station, providing technical guidance and sharing their career journeys. Their presence brought valuable mentorship and perspective, giving campers the opportunity to learn directly from women working in the field.

As labor shortages continue to challenge the skilled trades, Oatey’s involvement in mentorship and career exploration reflects its commitment to developing future talent and advancing diversity in the industry. To learn more about Oatey’s efforts to support the skilled trades talent pipeline, listen to its podcast The Fix and visit Oatey.com.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and China. For more information, visit www.oatey.com , call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

