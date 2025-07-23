Clinical Next Generation Sequencing Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2025-2032 | Personalized Medicine and R&D Investments Propel Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends and Forecasts 2025-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clinical next generation sequencing (NGS) market size was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass around USD 15.2 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period of 2025 to 2032.



Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized the field of genomics, providing unprecedented access to genetic information. This technological advancement facilitates the rapid sequencing of DNA and RNA, enabling a better understanding of various diseases, including cancer and genetic disorders. The global clinical NGS market is experiencing significant growth due to several driving factors.



One of the primary drivers of the market is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. As healthcare shifts towards precision interventions, NGS plays a crucial role in tailoring treatments to individual patients based on their genetic profiles. Furthermore, the declining costs associated with sequencing technologies make NGS more accessible to various healthcare facilities, thus expanding its adoption.



Significant investments in research and development are also stimulating growth in the global clinical NGS market. Governments and private entities are funneling resources into genomics research, which inevitably leads to innovative NGS applications. Additionally, the urgency to advance diagnostic capabilities to combat infectious diseases has further propelled the demand for NGS solutions.



List of Key Players in the Global Clinical Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market

Roche

Qiagen

Velsera

PacBio

Avitia

Axbio

Szaomics

Ignota Labs

Illumina Inc.

BGI Genomics

Sophia Genetics

10X Genomics

Variant Bio

Lucid Genomics

Wobble Genomics

Delfi Diagnostics

Milaboratories

Wittgen Biotechnologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Broken String Biosciences

Global Clinical Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market: Segmentation

Market Segment by Product Type

Instruments

Workflow Solutions

Informatics

Services

Market Segment by Workflow

Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis and Interpretation

Market Segment by Application

Genetics

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Reproductive Health

Others

Market Segment by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Rest of World (RoW)

