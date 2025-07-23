Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Market Forecast Report 2025-2034 | Advancements in Therapeutics and Approved Medications Such as Riluzole, Edaravone, and Nuedexta Drive Growth

Dublin, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment market was valued at USD 791.90 Million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% from 2025 to 2034.

The rising incidence and prevalence of ALS, especially sporadic ALS, and the growing geriatric population are key drivers of market growth. Increasing demand for treatment options and ongoing research are enhancing patient care. With promising new therapies and expanding healthcare access, the market size is expected to grow steadily, providing better outcomes and improved quality of life for ALS patients.







The National Institute of Health study conducted in 2023 revealed that the global incidence of ALS lies between 4-6 cases per 100,000 individuals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of ALS patients in the U.S. is projected to rise by over 10%, increasing from approximately 32,800 cases in 2022 to 36,300 cases by 2030, reflecting the growing burden of the disease and the need for advanced treatment options. ALS treatment is advancing through the development of new drugs and innovative therapies. Approved medications like Riluzole, Edaravone, and Nuedexta improve symptom management and patient outcomes. Continuous innovation and advancements in treatment options support market growth by offering improved therapeutic solutions.



Growing awareness about ALS among patients and healthcare professionals is improving diagnosis rates and facilitating early intervention. Increased education and better treatment options enhance patient outcomes and support market growth. The availability of advanced ALS drugs enables more effective management of the disease, improving quality of life. Additionally, public health initiatives and patient advocacy efforts play a crucial role in encouraging access to appropriate care, leading to better disease management and improved patient outcomes.



Reimbursement policies and evolving distribution channels are vital to ensuring broader access to ALS treatments. Patients can obtain ALS drugs through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online channels, improving patient access to essential therapies. Favorable reimbursement frameworks reduce financial barriers, supporting growth and expansion in the market. Increased availability through diverse distribution networks ensures timely access to advanced therapies, fostering better treatment outcomes and improving the quality of care for ALS patients.



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Treatment Insights



The medication segment holds a significant market share in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment market due to the availability of approved medications targeting the disease's underlying mechanisms. Key drugs such as Riluzole and Edaravone play a crucial role in prolonging survival and improving quality of life for ALS patients. In 2023, the approval of new therapies, including Tofersen (QALSODY) for SOD1-ALS, further strengthened this segment. Continuous drug development is expanding pharmacological options, focusing on slowing disease progression and managing symptoms, thereby enhancing patient care and contributing to the segment's dominance within the ALS treatment landscape.



Stem cell therapy is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by growing interest in its potential to treat ALS. This innovative approach offers promising outcomes through cell replacement, neuroprotection, and inflammation modulation. Advances in preclinical trials and ongoing clinical trials highlight its ability to slow disease progression and improve patient outcomes. Increased research efforts continue to refine stem cell applications, making this segment a key focus for future ALS treatment strategies.



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Type Insights



Sporadic ALS holds a significant market revenue share, driven by its increasing incidence and the growing aging population. This form of ALS accounts for approximately 90-95% of all cases, with no clear familial link. Factors such as rising awareness, a potential genetic link, and ongoing research continue to drive drug development efforts. The availability of FDA-approved medications, including Riluzole and Edaravone, has improved disease management and extended patient survival. With continuous innovation in treatment approaches and increased public and medical understanding, the segment is expected to maintain its dominant position and contribute significantly to market growth.



Familial ALS (FALS) is projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its hereditary nature and the 50% transmission risk to offspring. Advances in genetic testing allow for earlier diagnosis and better identification of familial cases, increasing the number of instances. Growing knowledge of genetic factors is accelerating the development of targeted therapies tailored to the FALS profile, reshaping the treatment landscape and improving patient care.



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Distribution Channel Insights



Hospital pharmacies held a significant revenue share in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment market in 2023, driven by the large number of ALS patients requiring frequent hospital stays and regular treatment visits. The need for specialized care and continuous administration of ALS drugs has led to increased demand for hospital-based dispensing. This demand is expected to drive segment growth, as hospital pharmacies play a crucial role in providing advanced treatments and ensuring accurate drug administration for patients with complex medical needs.



Retail pharmacies are anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to their accessibility and convenience in providing essential medications. These pharmacies offer personalized services such as medication counseling and management support, which enhance patient adherence and treatment outcomes. The expanding role of retail pharmacies within the ALS treatment landscape increases patient reach and boosts patient satisfaction by offering timely access to medications. This growth reflects the rising preference for community-based care and the need for comprehensive patient support systems.



Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Regional Insights



The amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment market exhibits significant regional variation, with the United States leading the global market domination due to its high disease prevalence, substantial healthcare expenditure, and advanced healthcare infrastructure. In 2023, EU-4 and the United Kingdom also held a considerable revenue share, supported by the presence of several pharmaceutical companies, favourable reimbursement policies, and ongoing research initiatives. Japan and India are experiencing growth due to rising awareness, improved patient access, and increasing ALS treatment advancements. Across all regions, continuous innovation and collaborative research efforts are enhancing patient outcomes and expanding the availability of effective ALS therapies.



Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Company Insights



Key companies driving innovation in the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) treatment market include Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Biogen, BrainStorm Cell Limited, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.. These companies focus on strategic partnerships, drug development, and clinical trials to deliver effective treatments. Emerging players continue to shape the market landscape, accelerating the search for novel therapies to address the growing patient needs and advance the



Biogen Inc. remains a leader in innovative therapies for neurological diseases, particularly ALS. In February 2024, Biogen's QALSODY (tofersen), the first therapy targeting the genetic cause of SOD1-ALS, received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). If approved by the European Commission (EC), QALSODY will be the first treatment in the EU to address this ultra-rare genetic form of ALS. Such positive EMA marketing authorizations, coupled with FDA approvals reflect the active involvement of leading companies for the treatment of the condition.



Sanofi is a significant player in the ALS treatment market, emphasizing innovation and collaboration to address unmet medical needs. Through continuous research, advancements, and partnerships, Sanofi is expanding ALS treatment options and driving the development of novel therapies. The company's commitment to improving patient care positions it as a significant player in ALS market.



Key Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market Companies



The ALS treatment market is highly competitive, with leading companies holding the largest market share. They focus on leveraging industry trends such as product innovations, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and geographic expansions. These efforts aim to meet the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 400 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



