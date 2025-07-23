CharacterStrong and Intellispark Partner to Deliver Integrated MTSS Platform that Will Change How Schools Support Student Mental Health

PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullBloom, the nation’s leading child development platform, providing academic, behavioral, and mental health solutions to K-12 schools, today announced a partnership and strategic investment between its CharacterStrong division and Intellispark, a student success company whose technology connects administrators, teachers, clinicians, families, and students.

CharacterStrong, an evidence-based, multi-tiered solution supporting whole child success, delivers PreK–12 curricula and trainings that improve behavior, increase safety, and support mental health. CharacterStrong and Intellispark are joining forces to launch a first-of-its-kind Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) platform that seamlessly connects Tiers 1, 2, and 3. This integration enables districts to use real-time data to deliver timely, targeted student support. The solution provides evidence-based recommendations and equips school teams with clear next steps, and progress-monitoring features.

The partnership builds on FullBloom’s acquisitions of CharacterStrong in February and of EmpowerU in 2023, and marks a major advance in bringing a truly integrated approach to academic, behavioral, and mental health supports into K-12 schools.

“This investment and collaboration moves us one step closer to realizing FullBloom’s vision: a comprehensive MTSS solution that integrates curriculum, services, and administrative software and allows schools to provide personalized learning at scale,” said Jeffrey Cohen, chief executive officer of FullBloom. “With CharacterStrong and Intellispark, we’re empowering districts with an action-oriented system that improves efficiency, ensures accountability, and helps more students succeed.”

By incorporating Intellispark Pro, CharacterStrong now offers solutions that help educators and district leaders move seamlessly from insight to impact.

“The partnership gives CharacterStrong something unmatched in the market – an end-to-end platform that turns assessment into action,” said John Norlin, co-founder of CharacterStrong and general manager of FullBloom’s Mental Health team. “We’re helping educators move from data to impact, supporting the whole child with real-time, evidence-based solutions that can flex across tiers and scale with district needs.”

While many MTSS platforms stop at dashboards describing student challenges, this integrated system delivers the “now what”, providing embedded screeners, automated workflows, threshold-based alerts, and integrated communication tools to support timely, coordinated intervention. This platform empowers school systems to do more with limited staff, while justifying spending with measurable results.

“Multi-Tiered Systems of Support are essential for addressing behavioral and emotional needs," said Stephen M. Smith, co-founder and CEO of Intellispark. "Too often, though, implementation places significant demands on educators. We built Intellispark Pro to address this concern with a pragmatic, practical approach to MTSS at scale. We're thrilled to partner with FullBloom and CharacterStrong to deliver these capabilities to more districts."

Early adopters of the enhanced Intellispark Pro platform are already reporting greater efficiency and more effective student support, with fewer delays in intervention and improved collaboration across staff.

About FullBloom

FullBloom is the nation’s leading child development services platform providing academic, behavioral, and emotional intervention and support. We create better life outcomes for children and their families, regardless of the learning obstacles and other challenges they face. The company achieves measurable and sustained academic, behavioral, and emotional gains through evidence-based programs that include specialized education, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapies, intervention services, professional development, mental health programming and more. Founded in 1976, FullBloom supports more than 190,000 students and families, 1,350 school districts, and 25,000 educators annually. Come explore FullBloom and its operating divisions – Catapult Learning, Specialized Education Services, Inc (SESI), Little Leaves Behavioral Services, and now CharacterStrong.

About CharacterStrong

CharacterStrong, a division of FullBloom, is a leading provider of empirically supported PreK-12, multi-tiered solutions designed to support whole child success. In partnership with educators, we enhance student well-being, belonging, and engagement through innovative curricula, professional development, and targeted interventions. Since our founding in 2016, CharacterStrong has partnered with schools and districts serving over 6 million students worldwide and has trained more than 240,000 educators. We remain committed to making a lasting impact on students’ academic, emotional, and behavioral growth—equipping them with the skills they need to thrive both in and beyond the classroom. Learn more at www.CharacterStrong.com.