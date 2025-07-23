Result of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 23 July 2025.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Third

party

discretion Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 4,099,502 93.96 218,911 5.02 1,895 44,453 1.02 0 2 4,136,631 94.81 210,062 4.82 1,895 16,173 0.37 0 3 3,859,505 90.13 218,911 5.11 1,895 203,710 4.76 80,740 4 3,927,184 92.84 218,911 5.17 1,895 84,088 1.99 124,761 5 3,923,302 92.53 218,911 5.16 1,895 97,924 2.31 122,729 6 3,918,269 92.52 226,504 5.35 1,895 90,167 2.13 127,926 7 4,034,147 93.25 222,977 5.15 1,895 69,111 1.60 36,631 8 4,061,476 94.39 203,503 4.73 1,895 37,679 0.88 60,208 9 4,038,244 94.05 231,235 5.38 1,895 24,437 0.57 68,950 10 3,978,401 93.91 222,977 5.26 1,895 35,220 0.83 126,268 11 4,019,973 94.19 211,096 4.95 1,895 36,912 0.86 94,885 12 4,095,011 94.24 203,503 4.68 1,895 46,961 1.08 17,391 13 4,042,524 94.19 214,128 4.99 1,895 35,100 0.82 71,114 14 4,139,268 94.87 203,503 4.67 1,895 20,095 0.46 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 233,787,355 at the voting record date, 1.87% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619