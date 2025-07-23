Result of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 23 July 2025.

All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castThird
party
discretion		Votes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
14,099,50293.96218,9115.021,89544,4531.020
24,136,63194.81210,0624.821,89516,1730.370
33,859,50590.13218,9115.111,895203,7104.7680,740
43,927,18492.84218,9115.171,89584,0881.99124,761
53,923,30292.53218,9115.161,89597,9242.31122,729
63,918,26992.52226,5045.351,89590,1672.13127,926
74,034,14793.25222,9775.151,89569,1111.6036,631
84,061,47694.39203,5034.731,89537,6790.8860,208
94,038,24494.05231,2355.381,89524,4370.5768,950
103,978,40193.91222,9775.261,89535,2200.83126,268
114,019,97394.19211,0964.951,89536,9120.8694,885
124,095,01194.24203,5034.681,89546,9611.0817,391
134,042,52494.19214,1284.991,89535,1000.8271,114
144,139,26894.87203,5034.671,89520,0950.460

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 233,787,355 at the voting record date, 1.87% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


