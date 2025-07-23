INVESTOR ALERT: Investigation of Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Simulations Plus, Inc. (“Simulations Plus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLP) complied with federal securities laws. On July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2025. The Company noted that it had recognized a one-time non-cash impairment charge of $77.2 million for the quarter, and that it had “implemented a strategic reorganization, transitioning from a business unit structure to a functionally-driven operating model.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

If you purchased Simulations Plus stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/simulations-plus/ to discuss your legal rights.